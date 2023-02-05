ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Michael Bisping: Conor McGregor ‘100 percent’ gets a title shot with win over Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor always feels one win away from a title shot. “The Notorious” former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion hasn’t fought since July 2021 when suffering a nasty broken leg opposite Dustin Poirier. Seemingly all healed up and good to go, McGregor’s return is set for the second half of 2023, coming at the conclusion of The Ultimate Fighter 31’s finale.
bjpenndotcom

Ryan Bader hits back at reported payout against Fedor Emelianenko at Bellator 290: “I wouldn’t be fighting if I was making that”

Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader made much more than reported on Saturday night. ‘Darth’ returned over the weekend at Bellator 290 against Fedor Emelianenko. The bout was actually a rematch of their prior clash in the finals of the Bellator heavyweight Grand Prix. In that January 2019 outing, Bader won by first-round knockout.
CALIFORNIA STATE
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
bjpenndotcom

Jorge Masvidal announces Gamebred Boxing 4 that includes Anthony Pettis vs. Roy Jones Jr., also features Jose Aldo, Jacare Souza, and Paul Daley

Jorge Masvidal is promoting Gamebred Boxing 4 and he has stacked the card. Masvidal has been promoting events like Gamebred FC and iKON and is now getting into the boxing game. His event will go down on April 1 in Milwaukee and the main event will see Roy Jones Jr. box Anthony Pettis, Masvidal announced on The MMA Hour.
MILWAUKEE, WI
calfkicker.com

(Video) Fury FC crowns new champ after a stunning one punch finish

Cameron Smotherman faced Peter Caballero in the main event of Fury FC 74 for the bantamweight championship. Smotherman won the match and the belt with a spectacular knockout finish in the second round. Smotherman is an energetic youngster who made his debut in 2021. He was coming into the event...
bjpenndotcom

Josh Thomson responds to backlash over the disclosed fight purses for Bellator 290 fighters: “The is not anywhere near what they really make”

Josh Thomson is responding to the backlash over the disclosed fight purses for Bellator 290 fighters. Bellator 290 took place this past weekend, Saturday, February 4th at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California where the main event featured heavyweights Ryan Bader (31-7 MMA) and Fedor Emelianenko (40-7 MMA) battle it out in the cage. The outcome was a first round TKO victory for ‘Darth’. The two had previously met back in 2019 at Bellator 214 where Bader was also the victor.
INGLEWOOD, CA
BBC

Bellator 292: Michael 'Venom' Page to face Goiti Yamauchi

Britain's Michael 'Venom' Page will face Japanese welterweight Goiti Yamauchi at Bellator 292 in San Jose, California on 10 March. Page, 35, nicknamed 'MVP', will be looking to bounce back from defeat by Logan Storley in London last May. Yamauchi, 30, is on a three-fight winning streak, last beating Neiman...
SAN JOSE, CA
MMAmania.com

Justin Tafa vs. Parker Porter full fight preview | UFC 284

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight hitters Justin Tafa and Parker Porter will throw down this weekend (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) at UFC 284 inside RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. I would consider myself a fan of Porter, which certainly feels like a minority opinion. It makes sense why on both...

Comments / 0

Community Policy