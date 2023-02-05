Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1970, a 13-Year-Old Girl Was Discovered, Unable to Speak or Walk. She Was Abused By Her Father for 13 YearsIngram AtkinsonLos Angeles, CA
Luke Perry: The Tragic Life & Death of the "90210"/"Riverdale" StarHerbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
Brad Pitt Wants to Sell L.A. Mansion for $40 Million, as Divorce Battle with Angelina Jolie ContinuesWilliamLos Angeles, CA
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Marilyn Monroe's Death and Involvement with the KennedysHdogarLos Angeles, CA
Related
Conor McGregor laughs off Michael Chandler’s prediction for their upcoming UFC fight
Conor McGregor has laughed off the prediction Michael Chandler has given for their upcoming UFC fight. After months of speculation, the return of Conor McGregor was finally confirmed last week. He will coach on the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter alongside Michael Chandler. Following that, ‘Notorious’ and ‘Iron Mike’...
Dana White reacts after Fedor Emelianenko suffers first-round TKO loss in retirement fight: “He probably should’ve hung it up a few years ago”
Dana White is reacting after Fedor Emelianenko suffered a first-found TKO loss in his retirement fight. The Bellator 290 main event took place this past Saturday, February 4th at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. It was Fedor Emelianenko (40-7 MMA) who took on Ryan Bader (31-7 MMA) in the...
CBS Sports
Boxing news, rumors: Anthony Joshua set for return in April, Roy Jones Jr. to face MMA star Anthony Pettis
Two-time former heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua is set for a return to the ring for the first time since losing back-to-back fights to Oleksandr Usyk. Joshua will face Jermaine Franklin in an April 1 showdown in London. After starting his career 22-0 and unifying three of boxing's four recognized...
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Michael Bisping: Conor McGregor ‘100 percent’ gets a title shot with win over Michael Chandler
Conor McGregor always feels one win away from a title shot. “The Notorious” former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion hasn’t fought since July 2021 when suffering a nasty broken leg opposite Dustin Poirier. Seemingly all healed up and good to go, McGregor’s return is set for the second half of 2023, coming at the conclusion of The Ultimate Fighter 31’s finale.
Ryan Bader hits back at reported payout against Fedor Emelianenko at Bellator 290: “I wouldn’t be fighting if I was making that”
Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader made much more than reported on Saturday night. ‘Darth’ returned over the weekend at Bellator 290 against Fedor Emelianenko. The bout was actually a rematch of their prior clash in the finals of the Bellator heavyweight Grand Prix. In that January 2019 outing, Bader won by first-round knockout.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Jorge Masvidal announces Gamebred Boxing 4 that includes Anthony Pettis vs. Roy Jones Jr., also features Jose Aldo, Jacare Souza, and Paul Daley
Jorge Masvidal is promoting Gamebred Boxing 4 and he has stacked the card. Masvidal has been promoting events like Gamebred FC and iKON and is now getting into the boxing game. His event will go down on April 1 in Milwaukee and the main event will see Roy Jones Jr. box Anthony Pettis, Masvidal announced on The MMA Hour.
Dana White Says Derrick Lewis Is ‘Not Going Anywhere’ Despite Getting ‘Manhandled’ By Serghei Spivac At UFC Vegas 68
Dana White is not cutting Derrick Lewis despite being handed his third straight loss at UFC Vegas 68. The UFC boss gave Serghei Spivac the props for pulling off a great performance against “The Black Beast”. UFC president Dana White had just reassured Derrick Lewis that despite suffering a...
Yardbarker
Ryan Bader Believes Jon Jones ‘Takes Care of Business Pretty Easily’ at UFC 285
Ryan Bader knows what it takes to transition from 205 pounds to heavyweight. The UFC veteran has enjoyed success with the move in Bellator MMA and is coming off his third successful heavyweight title defense, a first-round technical knockout of the retiring. Fedor Emelianenko on Saturday night. Bader’s change in...
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Michael Chandler, Jorge Masvidal, Ryan Bader, Chris Weidman, Johnny Eblen, and Brennan Ward
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: We recap another wild weekend in combat sports. 1:30 p.m.: Michael Chandler returns to...
calfkicker.com
(Video) Fury FC crowns new champ after a stunning one punch finish
Cameron Smotherman faced Peter Caballero in the main event of Fury FC 74 for the bantamweight championship. Smotherman won the match and the belt with a spectacular knockout finish in the second round. Smotherman is an energetic youngster who made his debut in 2021. He was coming into the event...
Josh Thomson responds to backlash over the disclosed fight purses for Bellator 290 fighters: “The is not anywhere near what they really make”
Josh Thomson is responding to the backlash over the disclosed fight purses for Bellator 290 fighters. Bellator 290 took place this past weekend, Saturday, February 4th at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California where the main event featured heavyweights Ryan Bader (31-7 MMA) and Fedor Emelianenko (40-7 MMA) battle it out in the cage. The outcome was a first round TKO victory for ‘Darth’. The two had previously met back in 2019 at Bellator 214 where Bader was also the victor.
Champ vs. Champ: The history of superfights for double-champ status in UFC
Featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski will aim to dethrone lightweight champ Islam Makhachev in the latest installment of a much smaller fighter trying to do the unthinkable. Why is this happening?
Gabi Garcia announces return to MMA after five-year hiatus: “I am the one who holds the crown”
Former jiu-jitsu world champion Gabi Garcia is targeting a return to the cage. The 37-year-old had a lot of interest when she made her MMA debut back in 2015. A multiple-time jiu-jitsu champion, Garcia quickly signed to RIZIN. Given her stature at 6’2″ and 209 pounds, there weren’t many destinations for her to sign otherwise.
Michael Bisping and Dominick Cruz replace Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan on commentary desk for UFC 284
Michael Bisping and Dominick Cruz will replace Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan on the commentary desk for UFC 284. UFC 284 takes place this Saturday, February 11th at the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia. In the main event, lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev (23-1 MMA) will be defending his title...
BBC
Bellator 292: Michael 'Venom' Page to face Goiti Yamauchi
Britain's Michael 'Venom' Page will face Japanese welterweight Goiti Yamauchi at Bellator 292 in San Jose, California on 10 March. Page, 35, nicknamed 'MVP', will be looking to bounce back from defeat by Logan Storley in London last May. Yamauchi, 30, is on a three-fight winning streak, last beating Neiman...
sportszion.com
Roy Jones Jr to face ex-UFC lightweight champ Anthony Pettis in boxing fight on Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred Boxing Promotions in USA
The Combat Sports world has seen strange matchups from time to time. Usually, these fights are scheduled for promotional, charity, or send-off purposes. But the Roy Jones Jr vs Anthony Pettis match for the promotion of Gamebred Boxing seems to be one of the most bizarre ones yet. Jorge Masvidal...
MMAmania.com
Justin Tafa vs. Parker Porter full fight preview | UFC 284
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight hitters Justin Tafa and Parker Porter will throw down this weekend (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) at UFC 284 inside RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. I would consider myself a fan of Porter, which certainly feels like a minority opinion. It makes sense why on both...
CBS Sports
Kansas gets huge win in Big 12 showdown, plus explaining the drama surrounding Manchester City
Good morning to everyone but especially to... It's nice to get a little bit of help from your friends. Two days after Jalen Wilson scored nearly half of his team's points in a blowout loss, No. 9 Kansas used a much more balanced effort to earn a huge, 88-80 win over No. 5 Texas.
Comments / 0