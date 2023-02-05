Man arrested for nonfatal shooting on NE side
INDIANAPOLIS — A 21-year-old man has been arrested for his alleged role in a nonfatal shooting on the northeast side.
IMPD responded to a report of a person who had been shot at 7039 American Way on Friday night. Upon arrival, officers located a victim who was alive and nursing a gunshot wound.
IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives later arrested Joe Hedrick on the following charges:
- battery by means of a deadly weapon
- criminal recklessness
- pointing a firearm
- domestic battery
IMPD said his arrest was made possible through key witnesses. The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will make the final charging decision at a later time.
