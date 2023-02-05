ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Man arrested for nonfatal shooting on NE side

By Tyler Haughn
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mp768_0kct9RQh00

INDIANAPOLIS — A 21-year-old man has been arrested for his alleged role in a nonfatal shooting on the northeast side.

IMPD responded to a report of a person who had been shot at 7039 American Way on Friday night. Upon arrival, officers located a victim who was alive and nursing a gunshot wound.

IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives later arrested Joe Hedrick on the following charges:

  • battery by means of a deadly weapon
  • criminal recklessness
  • pointing a firearm
  • domestic battery

IMPD said his arrest was made possible through key witnesses. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decision at a later time.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WISH-TV

IMPD: Man arrested for role in November 2022 homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was arrested for his role in a shooting that killed a man in November 2022, police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say they received a call about a shooting on Nov. 18 just after 6:15 p.m. in the 9100 block of East 38th Place. When they arrived, they found a man and woman inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a local hospital.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Attempted murder charge against man who fired shots at police

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Prosecutors have filed an attempted murder charge against an Indianapolis man accused of firing shots at police in late January. Christian Myers, 22, faces one count of attempted murder; two counts of battery by means of a deadly weapon; two counts of criminal recklessness; a count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer; one count of battery resulting in bodily injury; two counts of resisting law enforcement; and one count of possession of a machine gun.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD to review if training was followed in Maclin shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett told FOX59 News that he found it “difficult” to watch the recently released body-worn camera video of three IMPD officers shooting a man who had been asleep in a car with a gun in his lap in the 3600 block of North Oxford Street on the morning of Dec. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

U.S. Marshals Arrest Murder, Rape Suspect in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH-TV) — Authorities say they have arrested a man in Indianapolis who was wanted in connection to two murders and a rape. The U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday announced the arrest of Kristopher Davis via Twitter. The USMS says Davis, 26, was arrested on Jan. 31 by its...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Glock switches involved in three crimes over last 10 days in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — While investigating a robbery, armed carjacking and an officer-involved shooting – all within the last week and a half – IMPD found three guns with Glock switches. “It’s a device that’s put on a semi-automatic gun that turns it into an automatic gun or a machine gun,” said Lt. Shane Foley, an IMPD […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man shot by IMPD wants officers fired, criminally charged

Indianapolis — Anthony Maclin was wheeled into his attorney’s conference room to meet reporters one month and one week after being shot three times by IMPD officers in the driveway of his grandmother’s northside home after being startled awake in a car with a gun in his lap. ”As soon as I heard anything, I […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

IMPD: Person Dead After Shooting on City’s Northeast Side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after a shooting on the city’s northeast side, police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say the shooting happened Wednesday in the 2900 block of North Chester Avenue. That’s in a residential area near 30th Street and North Sherman Drive.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indianapolis home covered in bullet holes, IMPD investigating

INDIANAPOLIS — A family came back to their Indianapolis home over the weekend to find bullet holes all over their walls. There’s now a big bullet hole right above a couch and inches away from a framed symbol of the family’s faith. “The first emotion that comes to mind is anger,” said Vincent Hicks, a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Last 2 suspects convicted in takedown of Indianapolis drug ring

INDIANAPOLIS — The last two suspects have been convicted for their roles in an organized drug trafficking operation that was taken down in 2021. The convictions close a major chapter of an investigation that resulted in 20 arrests and got enough fentanyl to kill 500,000 people off the streets of Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

64-year-old woman accused of shooting husband in leg

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A 74-year-old man was hospitalized early Tuesday after his 64-year-old wife shot him in the leg, Sheriff Bob Goldsmith says. Theresa Gevers faces a preliminary charge of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon after she pointed a small handgun at her husband and fired a single shot, Goldsmith says.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD cracks down on domestic violence

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At the beginning of 2023, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department conducted Operation Domestic Disruption to arrest people labeled as the most violent offenders with active warrants. “We are in a crisis with domestic violence,” said Danyette Smith, director of Indy Champions For Domestic Violence Prevention. That’s...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

2 teens arrested in kidnapping, extortion plot that led to man’s murder

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police made two additional arrests in connection with a December kidnapping and murder plot. On Feb. 2, IMPD VCU detectives located 17-year-old D’Sean Bigbee-Cummings, who was wanted on a kidnapping and murder warrant. The next day, on Feb. 3, 16-year-old Daniel Jackson turned himself in. Police had previously arrested three other […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team.

 https://fox59.com/

