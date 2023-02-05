COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M softball is scheduled to be aired nationally within the ESPN family of networks 10 times throughout the 2023 season. Davis Diamond will be showcased in six home contests, while the Aggies can be seen four times on the road. Nine games will air on the SEC Network, while the TaxAct Clearwater Invitational opener against Oklahoma State will be on ESPNU. The Maroon & White can be seen a second time in Clearwater on Feb. 18 against USF on the SEC Network.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO