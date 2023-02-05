Read full article on original website
Texas A&M sweeps Auburn with 83-78 home win
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M junior forward Julius Marble poured in a career-high 20 points, including three clutch buckets down the stretch, to lead the Aggies to a hard-fought 83-78 win over the Auburn Tigers in front of a crowd of 10,248 fans on Tuesday at Reed Arena.
Aggie Softball scheduled for 10 national broadcasts
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M softball is scheduled to be aired nationally within the ESPN family of networks 10 times throughout the 2023 season. Davis Diamond will be showcased in six home contests, while the Aggies can be seen four times on the road. Nine games will air on the SEC Network, while the TaxAct Clearwater Invitational opener against Oklahoma State will be on ESPNU. The Maroon & White can be seen a second time in Clearwater on Feb. 18 against USF on the SEC Network.
Aggies host Texas A&M Invitational to open season
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggie softball team will host the Texas A&M Invitational to open the 2023 season beginning Thursday at 4 p.m. against Tarleton at Davis Diamond. Texas A&M is led by first-year head coach Trisha Ford who arrived to Aggieland after spending six seasons at Arizona...
Clairmont earns SEC weekly honor
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M’s Alyssa Clairmont was named SEC Female Diver of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday afternoon. This is Clairmont’s first weekly honor of the season after finishing top-two in every event at the Air Force Diving Invitational. Clairmont earned a pair of...
Cooper Leads Aggies into Final Day of UCF Challenge
ORLANDO, Florida – The No. 3 Texas A&M women’s golf team shot a 2-over, 290 in the second round of the UCF Challenge at the par-72, 6,379-yard Eagle Creek Golf Club on Monday. “We really need to change the mindset heading into the final round,” head coach Gerrod...
A&M Consolidated tops Montgomery 57-38 and moves back into a first place tie in 21-5A
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Tigers got 18 points from Kaden Lewis as they beat Montgomery 57-38 Tuesday night at Tiger Gym. Zaylan Duren added 12 and Justin Gooden tossed in 9. With the win the Tigers move back into a first place tie with Rudder and...
Olivieri joins the Houston Dash
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M soccer standout Barbara Olivieri signed a contract with the Houston Dash of the National Women’s Soccer League, the professional club announced Tuesday. Olivieri inked a contract for the 2023 campaign with an option for the 2024 season. The Katy, Texas-native made her professional...
Rudder drops close contest 55-48 to Lake Creek
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rudder came up short against Lake Creek 55-48 at the Armory Tuesday night. The Rangers are now 28-5 and 10-2 in district play. They’re back in action Friday night when they host Montgomery.
Consol places 2nd in District 11-5A Wrestling Tournament
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated placed 2nd in the District 11-5A wrestling tournament in Huntsville over the weekend. College Station finished in 4th with Rudder coming in 9th. Six wrestlers from Consol are going to compete at the regional tournament with another three going as alternates. Manual Gonzalez (113)...
Allen Academy’s hot shooting leads Rams past St. Joseph
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Allen Academy boys’ basketball team beat St. Joseph 57-36 Monday afternoon at Eagle Gym. The makeup game from last week was Senior Day for the Eagles. Allen Academy moves to 10-14 overall and 5-8 in district play. The Eagles fall to 4-20 (3-9 in...
Get hyped for fitness
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Groove, move and shed a pound or two with Hype Dance Fitness. This high energy dance fitness class is sure to help build endurance, stamina and burn calories. “It builds your muscular endurance, it builds respiratory endurance [and] cardiovascular endurance,” said dance fitness instructor Lisa...
9 Delicious Restaurants To Try In Bryan, Texas
Bryan, perhaps overshadowed by its neighbor College Station, is a foodie town. It features a range of cuisines, from ethnic and traditional eats to highly acclaimed destination dining. It’s all here. Let me introduce you to nine of the best restaurants in Bryan, Texas, in no particular order. Note:...
Human Fetus Found in Shallow Grave in Texas Park: Police
The remains of a human fetus were found in a shallow grave in a Texas park, according to police. Brenham police were alerted after witnesses claimed to have seen a man and a woman, believed to be teenagers, with a shovel walking out of the woods at Hohlt Park at about 4:45 p.m. on Sunday.
This week’s First Responders Salute goes to Jessica Pineda
BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) -This week’s First Responders Salute goes to Jessica Pineda, a dispatcher with the Burleson County Sheriff’s Department. The lifelong Caldwell resident sees her fellow First Responders as family and makes it her highest priority to keep them safe when they’re on the job.
Treat of the Day: Bryan High School student selected for prestigious conference
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan High School student was selected as a National Youth Delegate to the 2023 Washington Youth Summit on the Environment at George Mason University. Alexandria DuBois will travel with a group of 100 students from across the country to participate in the week-long conference. The...
Brazos Valley Troupe kicks off packed 28th season
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Troupe’s managing artistic director, M.A. Sterling, said it best, “we’re back.” The troupe is embarking on its 28th year and it’s second season being fully in person since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Rising from the ashes...
‘Keep Brazos Beautiful’ year-round with the Litter Toolkit
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you love the Brazos Valley community and want to do more to keep it beautiful, you can organize and host a cleanup event. Keep Brazos Beautiful will work with you and even provide the necessary supplies for your cleanup project. “It’s all about giving back...
Electric skateboard battery sparks fire in College Station apartment
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Several residents at a College Station apartment complex were temporarily displaced after a fire Monday night. A resident at the Woodlands of College Station complex on Harvey Mitchell Parkway called 911 around 8:30 p.m. after he heard a pop in his bedroom, according to a College Station Fire Department spokesman.
2 injured in crash on Highway 21 near North Zulch
NORTH ZULCH, Texas (KBTX) - Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from a crash in Madison County Tuesday morning. According to the Texas Department of Public safety, a pickup truck driving eastbound on Highway 21 near North Zulch around 11 a.m., when it lost control, hit the guardrail and crossed into the westbound lanes. The pickup was speeding, according to DPS.
Brazos County residents say repeated booms shook their homes
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - UPDATE: Since this story first aired, multiple sources have told us the loud boom noises are likely coming from an explosive ordinance training class being hosted by TEEX at the RELLIS campus. Additional noises may be heard throughout the week as demolition operations continue. ———————...
