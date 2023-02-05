ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

KBTX.com

Aggies host Texas A&M Invitational to open season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggie softball team will host the Texas A&M Invitational to open the 2023 season beginning Thursday at 4 p.m. against Tarleton at Davis Diamond. Texas A&M is led by first-year head coach Trisha Ford who arrived to Aggieland after spending six seasons at Arizona...
KBTX.com

Aggie Softball scheduled for 10 national broadcasts

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M softball is scheduled to be aired nationally within the ESPN family of networks 10 times throughout the 2023 season. Davis Diamond will be showcased in six home contests, while the Aggies can be seen four times on the road. Nine games will air on the SEC Network, while the TaxAct Clearwater Invitational opener against Oklahoma State will be on ESPNU. The Maroon & White can be seen a second time in Clearwater on Feb. 18 against USF on the SEC Network.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M sweeps Auburn with 83-78 home win

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M junior forward Julius Marble poured in a career-high 20 points, including three clutch buckets down the stretch, to lead the Aggies to a hard-fought 83-78 win over the Auburn Tigers in front of a crowd of 10,248 fans on Tuesday at Reed Arena.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Allen Academy's hot shooting leads Rams past St. Joseph

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Allen Academy boys' basketball team beat St. Joseph 57-36 Monday afternoon at Eagle Gym. The makeup game from last week was Senior Day for the Eagles. Allen Academy moves to 10-14 overall and 5-8 in district play. The Eagles fall to 4-20 (3-9 in...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Durkin Named NCEA Standout Athlete of the Month

WACO, Texas – Texas A&M equestrian's Alle Durkin, has been named the Standout Athlete of the Month as announced by the National Collegiate Equestrian Association, Monday afternoon. The senior from Natick, Massachusetts, is a model student-athlete. Her hard work shines in both the arena and the classroom. As...
WACO, TX
KBTX.com

Cooper Leads Aggies into Final Day of UCF Challenge

ORLANDO, Florida – The No. 3 Texas A&M women's golf team shot a 2-over, 290 in the second round of the UCF Challenge at the par-72, 6,379-yard Eagle Creek Golf Club on Monday. "We really need to change the mindset heading into the final round," head coach Gerrod...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Olivieri joins the Houston Dash

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M soccer standout Barbara Olivieri signed a contract with the Houston Dash of the National Women's Soccer League, the professional club announced Tuesday. Olivieri inked a contract for the 2023 campaign with an option for the 2024 season. The Katy, Texas-native made her professional...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggies Seek to Sweep Season Series vs. Auburn Tigers

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas –The Texas A&M men's basketball team seeks to sweep the season series with the Auburn Tigers in a 6 p.m. matchup on Tuesday at Reed Arena. A "mirror" opponent for Texas A&M, the Aggies handed Auburn a 79-63 defeat in the teams' first meeting at Neville Arena on Jan. 25. The victory also snapped the Tigers' then-national best 28-game home winning streak.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Get hyped for fitness

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Groove, move and shed a pound or two with Hype Dance Fitness. This high energy dance fitness class is sure to help build endurance, stamina and burn calories. "It builds your muscular endurance, it builds respiratory endurance [and] cardiovascular endurance," said dance fitness instructor Lisa...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos Valley Troupe kicks off packed 28th season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Troupe's managing artistic director, M.A. Sterling, said it best, "we're back." The troupe is embarking on its 28th year and it's second season being fully in person since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Rising from the ashes...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

KBTX partners with United Way for telethon

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Imagine the impact we can make if we live united!. KBTX and United Way of the Brazos Valley are partnering to serve 26 local organizations that fight for the health, education and financial stability of every person in the Brazos Valley. The needs for housing, utility...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

This week's First Responders Salute goes to Jessica Pineda

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) -This week's First Responders Salute goes to Jessica Pineda, a dispatcher with the Burleson County Sheriff's Department. The lifelong Caldwell resident sees her fellow First Responders as family and makes it her highest priority to keep them safe when they're on the job.
BURLESON COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos County residents say repeated booms shook their homes

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - UPDATE: Since this story first aired, multiple sources have told us the loud boom noises are likely coming from an explosive ordinance training class being hosted by TEEX at the RELLIS campus. Additional noises may be heard throughout the week as demolition operations continue. ———————...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

2 injured in crash on Highway 21 near North Zulch

NORTH ZULCH, Texas (KBTX) - Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from a crash in Madison County Tuesday morning. According to the Texas Department of Public safety, a pickup truck driving eastbound on Highway 21 near North Zulch around 11 a.m., when it lost control, hit the guardrail and crossed into the westbound lanes. The pickup was speeding, according to DPS.
MADISON COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Electric skateboard battery sparks fire in College Station apartment

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Several residents at a College Station apartment complex were temporarily displaced after a fire Monday night. A resident at the Woodlands of College Station complex on Harvey Mitchell Parkway called 911 around 8:30 p.m. after he heard a pop in his bedroom, according to a College Station Fire Department spokesman.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Relax, connect, learn about horses at Stark Farms

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you have a love for horses and want to connect with them on a deeper level, Stark Farms is a place where you can do just that. Not only does Owner, Jennifer Laatz, offer horseback riding lessons, day camps for kiddos, and horsemanship classes for the whole family, she also offers a unique horse yoga class, where participants can actually perform basic yoga moves on top of Laatz's trained horses.
BRYAN, TX

