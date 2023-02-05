Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Police investigation underway outside W Hotel in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police officers have blocked off portions of a street due to an active investigation. Around 9 a.m., Wednesday, authorities set up a perimeter around the W Hotel. As a result, police temporarily closed off Brickell Avenue, between Southeast Fifth and Seventh streets. Brickell Avenue has since...
WSVN-TV
1 transported to hospital after being shot in Pembroke Park
PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been transported to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the leg. Pembroke Park Police arrived to the scene along the 3100 block of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard, Wednesday afternoon. Once at the scene, officers found a vehicle riddled with bullet...
WSVN-TV
Pelican Harbor Station celebrates release of repeat visitor
MIAMI (WSVN) - The Pelican Harbor Station in Miami had a special celebration for one of their guests. Workers at the station celebrated a now perky pelican. They said this is the second time this beauty of a bird has been treated at the shelter; the first time was back in 2019.
WSVN-TV
1 transported to hospital after being shot Northeast Miami-Dade; victim found in Pembroke Park
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been transported to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the leg. Miami-Dade Police are investigating a scene at County Line Road and Barrack Obama Boulevard riddled with bullet casings, Wednesday afternoon. Miami-Dade Police officials said that the shooting involved two...
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade school district raises $1.2 million for United Way
MIAMI (WSVN) - A celebration of giving was made possible by hundreds of educators and students after the Miami-Dade County Public Schools district raised more than $1.2 million for the United Way. They are at the top when it comes to donations to the charity. Students, teachers and administrators were...
WSVN-TV
Truck fire in Hialeah Gardens under control
HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Two vehicles were left damaged after one was completely engulfed by flames. A truck somehow ignited in the area of 98th Street and Northwest 80th Avenue, Tuesday, at around 4 p.m. The fire happened in a warehouse district, where a lot containers and exposed parcels...
WSVN-TV
Student suspected of shooting another student near Miami Norland Sr. High taken into custody
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected shooter who injured a student near a Miami high school has been caught and cuffed. The shooting happened Monday just after 4 p.m. along Northwest 11th Avenue and 193rd Street, near Miami Norland Senior High. An 18-year-old student was shot and airlifted to...
WSVN-TV
Cuban man who was part of international custody battle in South Florida goes into politics
(WSVN) - Elian Gonzalez who spent a year in South Florida at the center of an international custody battle is going into politics. The 29-year-old was nominated to serve on Cuba’s national assembly. Gonzalez was just 5 years old when he was rescued in the waters off Fort Lauderdale...
WSVN-TV
Hollywood police search for 2 missing girls ends; found in good health
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hollywood Police Department’s search for two teenage girls has come to an end. Margarita Vashkelevich, 13, and Bianca Petit, 11, were last seen Tuesday, around 7:30 a.m., at the Hollywood Academy of Arts and Sciences located at 1705 Van Buren Street. According to a...
WSVN-TV
Car crashes into canal in Miami; mother and son uninjured
MIAMI (WSVN) - A mother and son are safe after their car plunged into a canal. City of Miami Police and fire rescue arrived to the scene at 2121 North Bayshore Drive, Tuesday afternoon. According to fire rescue, the mother of vehicle forgot to hit the brakes, which sent the...
WSVN-TV
Miami woman under police investigation, being sued by people who thought they were buying discounted airline vouchers
(WSVN) - They “thought” they were getting a good deal on airline flights but instead got a ticket to trouble. Now, some are suing and police are investigating. The Night team’s Karen Hensel has tonight’s 7 Investigates. Dozens of people thought they were going on fabulous...
WSVN-TV
Broward County woman wins $1 million Powerball prize
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Coconut Creek woman won big from a Powerball drawing. Joana Marcelle, 50, won a $1 million prize from the Powerball drawing held on Oct. 10, 2022. The winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Power Ball number.
WSVN-TV
BSO search for missing 62-year-old man in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 62-year-old man. Richard Gore was last seen on Jan. 26 at Florida Medical Center, located at 5000 W. Oakland Park Blvd. He was last seen wearing a...
WSVN-TV
Dog stolen in Miami Beach reunited with owner
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog named Sugar is now back where he belongs after he was stolen right in front of her Miami Beach home. “God, I feel amazing, I feel amazing,” Natalie Botton, the dog’s owner, said, Tuesday. “First of all, just to know that my dog is safe is everything. It’s such a blessing.”
WSVN-TV
Juvenile, at least 1 adult hospitalized after being struck by car in Northwest Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have transported a juvenile and at least one adult to the hospital after they were struck by a vehicle in Northwest Miami-Dade. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the single-vehicle crash in the area of Northwest 186th...
WSVN-TV
Nurses testify in trial of Hollywood Hills administrator charged in overheating deaths
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several nurses took the stand in the trial of the Hollywood nursing home administrator accused in the overheating deaths of nine patients in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. Wednesday’s testimony in the manslaughter trial of Jorge Carballo came as prosecutors continue to introduce new evidence...
WSVN-TV
Cartwright’s final day sparks search for new Broward County Schools superintendent
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Tuesday marked the end for the Broward County School Board’s superintendent. Dr. Vickie Cartwright attended her final school board meeting. After a tumultuous and short tenure as superintendent, Cartwright and the board agreed to a deal in which she would resign. The only hiccup...
WSVN-TV
4 arrested, including former NFL player, after armed assault on Miami Beach hotel manager
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Four men, including a former NFL player, have been arrested for triggering trouble in South Beach. Officials said they were parked illegally outside a hotel, and when they were asked to move, they pulled a gun on the manager. The group was arrested Monday after...
WSVN-TV
Paramedics take stand in trial of former nursing home administrator charged with manslaughter
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Those that raced to help during an emergency at a South Florida nursing home that lost its air conditioning after a hurricane took the stand. The man who ran the facility is on trial after the deaths of many residents. Jorge Carballo was in court...
WSVN-TV
Coral Gables resident finds kitten in car’s engine
CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Coral Gables resident heard purring coming from his car’s engine. Julio Ayala was already taking care of a newborn kitten he found on his driveway Saturday when he heard sounds coming from under the hood, which was not the engine but another kitten.
