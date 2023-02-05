ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doral, FL

WSVN-TV

Police investigation underway outside W Hotel in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police officers have blocked off portions of a street due to an active investigation. Around 9 a.m., Wednesday, authorities set up a perimeter around the W Hotel. As a result, police temporarily closed off Brickell Avenue, between Southeast Fifth and Seventh streets. Brickell Avenue has since...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

1 transported to hospital after being shot in Pembroke Park

PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been transported to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the leg. Pembroke Park Police arrived to the scene along the 3100 block of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard, Wednesday afternoon. Once at the scene, officers found a vehicle riddled with bullet...
PEMBROKE PARK, FL
WSVN-TV

Pelican Harbor Station celebrates release of repeat visitor

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Pelican Harbor Station in Miami had a special celebration for one of their guests. Workers at the station celebrated a now perky pelican. They said this is the second time this beauty of a bird has been treated at the shelter; the first time was back in 2019.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Miami-Dade school district raises $1.2 million for United Way

MIAMI (WSVN) - A celebration of giving was made possible by hundreds of educators and students after the Miami-Dade County Public Schools district raised more than $1.2 million for the United Way. They are at the top when it comes to donations to the charity. Students, teachers and administrators were...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Truck fire in Hialeah Gardens under control

HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Two vehicles were left damaged after one was completely engulfed by flames. A truck somehow ignited in the area of 98th Street and Northwest 80th Avenue, Tuesday, at around 4 p.m. The fire happened in a warehouse district, where a lot containers and exposed parcels...
HIALEAH GARDENS, FL
WSVN-TV

Hollywood police search for 2 missing girls ends; found in good health

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hollywood Police Department’s search for two teenage girls has come to an end. Margarita Vashkelevich, 13, and Bianca Petit, 11, were last seen Tuesday, around 7:30 a.m., at the Hollywood Academy of Arts and Sciences located at 1705 Van Buren Street. According to a...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WSVN-TV

Car crashes into canal in Miami; mother and son uninjured

MIAMI (WSVN) - A mother and son are safe after their car plunged into a canal. City of Miami Police and fire rescue arrived to the scene at 2121 North Bayshore Drive, Tuesday afternoon. According to fire rescue, the mother of vehicle forgot to hit the brakes, which sent the...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Broward County woman wins $1 million Powerball prize

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Coconut Creek woman won big from a Powerball drawing. Joana Marcelle, 50, won a $1 million prize from the Powerball drawing held on Oct. 10, 2022. The winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Power Ball number.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO search for missing 62-year-old man in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 62-year-old man. Richard Gore was last seen on Jan. 26 at Florida Medical Center, located at 5000 W. Oakland Park Blvd. He was last seen wearing a...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
WSVN-TV

Dog stolen in Miami Beach reunited with owner

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog named Sugar is now back where he belongs after he was stolen right in front of her Miami Beach home. “God, I feel amazing, I feel amazing,” Natalie Botton, the dog’s owner, said, Tuesday. “First of all, just to know that my dog is safe is everything. It’s such a blessing.”
MIAMI BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Coral Gables resident finds kitten in car’s engine

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Coral Gables resident heard purring coming from his car’s engine. Julio Ayala was already taking care of a newborn kitten he found on his driveway Saturday when he heard sounds coming from under the hood, which was not the engine but another kitten.
CORAL GABLES, FL

