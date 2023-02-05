ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roselle Park, NJ

Roselle Park Launches New Program to Honor Local Members of the Military; Submit Your Hometown Hero or Become a Sponsor

By Jenn Oliveira
 3 days ago

ROSELLE PARK, NJ - Roselle Park Youth Football along with The Roselle Park Diversity & Inclusion Committee, the Roselle Park Boys Scout Pack 56, and the Roselle Park American Legion Post 60 are launching the Hometown Heroes Banner Program as a living tribute for the Roselle Park community to honor past and present members of the Armed Forces and their family members.

If you or a family member have served or are actively serving in any branch of the military, click here to submit information to be recognized as one of Roselle Park’s Hometown Heros. Plans are to have banners with photos displayed by Memorial Day.

If you would like to become a Hometown Hero sponsor and help support important programs that support local veterans, click here to sign up.

You can learn more about the program by visiting the Roselle Park Hometown Heros website at https://www.rphometownheroes.com.

For additional information, email info@rphometownheroes.com with questions.

