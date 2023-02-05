Hogs Taking an SEC Road Win However They Can Get It

Downing South Carolina first true SEC road win for Razorbacks in a long time.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Quit wringing your hands and take a deep breath.

The Razorbacks' 65-63 win over South Carolina probably didn't need to be that close, despite being played on the road in Columbia, S.C., but it was.

As everybody says, you take a Southeastern Conference road win whenever you can get it.

The Razorbacks simply couldn't score points down the stretch, but stepped up their defense enough to hold off the Gamecocks at the end.

"Both teams were desperate for a win," Hogs coach Eric Musselman said. "We were desperate for a road win. South Carolina was desperate for a home win."

Desperation on both sides can create these things. With a 13-point lead, the Hogs were expecting to cruise when South Carolina relaxed and let some of their talent take over.

Against a young Razorback team that somehow hasn't figured out in the SEC when they have a team on the ropes, they have to be knocked out completely.

"It continues to be a learning experience for much of our guys," Musselman said. "We are playing much better basketball having won four games in a row in league play."

In this one, the Hogs only made two field goals inside the final three minutes, but both came when needed.

One by Ricky Council IV and another by Anthony Black, who is growing into a mature point guard before our eyes , to get the win.

Arkansas won its first true road game of the season, its fourth-straight SEC game and evened its conference record to 5-5 (16-7 overall).

While Arkansas led for 34:27, compared to 3:45 by the Gamecocks, the Razorbacks saw a 12-point second-half lead slip away thanks to a 10-0 South Carolina run. Josh Gray capped the run with two free throws for a 59-58 Gamecocks lead with 4:03 to play. Black ended the run with a pair of free throws.

Gray answered with a jumper to put USC back on top by one with 2:36 left. Council came back with a nifty finger roll in the lane to put the Hogs back on top. However, Gray once again answered with a dunk.

On the ensuing possession, Black gave Arkansas another one-point lead (64-63) with a layup with 1:21 left. Neither team scored until Black sank a free throw with two seconds left to provide the final score, 65-63.

Jalen Graham led Arkansas with 16 points off the bench. Davonte Davis tied his career-high with four 3-pointers for the second straight game and scored 15 points. Black and Council added 13 and 10, respectively. Jordan Walsh tied his career high with 10 rebounds.

"We needed this win," Graham said. "Our coach was talking about road rage, just having rage, we need this win, so we’re all happy. We’re all just glad we got the dub. No one really cares about the stats or what happened or how we got it."

Hogs' Jalen Graham After South Carolina Win (TV-G; 5:21)

Gray and Meechie Johnson each scored 20 for USC and Hayden Brown had 10. The Gamecocks’ leading scorer, Gregory “GG” Jackson II only managed nine points.

""We did a great job limiting his field goals attempted as he only got eight attempts in 33 minutes," said Musselman. "We kept him off the offensive glass, which I was a little worried about being we assigned Devo Davis to him in the first half. Then we made the switch later on in the game to have Ricky slide over to GG Jackson and have Devo guard Meechie Johnson."

Arkansas stays on the road to face Kentucky in Rupp Arena on Tuesday (Feb. 7). Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN and fuboTV .

FIRST HALF: Arkansas 36, South Carolina: 27

• Down one (10-9), Arkansas used a 14-2 run to take an 11-point lead (23-12), making 6-of-7 field goals and holding the Gamecocks to 1-of-8 shooting.

• Jalen Graham led Arkansas with 12 points and Jordan Walsh had five rebounds.

• Josh Gray had 12 points and seven rebounds to lead USC.

• While the rebounds were even at 16, South Carolina had eight offensive rebounds.

• Arkansas shot 57.7 percent while holding South Carolina to 33.3 percent.

SECOND HALF: Arkansas 29, South Carolina 36

• South Carolina shot 50 percent from the field and Arkansas was just 37.9 percent.

• The Gamecocks made 5-of-11 from 3-point range.

• Meechie Johnson led USC with 17 points, making 5-of-6 from 3-point range.

• Davonte Davis led Arkansas with nine points and Anthony Black added eight.

Hogs' Jalen Graham After South Carolina Win (TV-G; 5:21)

Hogs Notes

• Arkansas’ starting lineup was Anthony Black – Davonte Davis – Ricky Council – Makhel Mitchell – Makhi Mitchell for the second-straight time, third time overall.

• Arkansas won the tip.

• Ricky Council IV scored the game’s first points at 19:34.

• Jordan Walsh was the first Razorback sub.

Razorback game notes and other information from Arkansas Communications.

HOGS FEED:

RAZORBACKS' ANTHONY BLACK SHOWS HIS MATURITY ON A SINGLE NON-PLAY IN WIN OVER SOUTH CAROLINA

SOMEONE IN ARKANSAS IS SITTING ON A STACK OF CASH THANKS TO TOM BRADY'S RETIREMENT

GAMECOCKS ARE HOGS' BEST CHANCE AT SEC ROAD WIN REST OF THE WAY

SOUTH CAROLINA LAYS TRAP FOR RAZORBACKS HEADING INTO KENTUCKY GAME

LRCA'S WALKER WHITE NOT CHOOSING ARKANSAS NOT SURPRISING, BUT WHERE HE'S GOING WAS A SHOCKER

RECENT ANNOUNCEMENT BY STATE'S TOP FOOTBALL PLAYER PUTS HOGS IN DIFFICULT SPOT

BIG 12, FOX MAKES DECISION THAT WILL IMPACT FUTURE OF ARKANSAS ATHLETICS

DEVO DAVIS TALKS TUBAS, TURNOVERS AND UNIFORMS DAY AFTER WIN OVER A&M

EIGHT RAZORBACK TEAMS TO MADE THE TOURNEY WITH DOUBLE-DIGIT LOSSES, SO WHAT DID THAT LOOK LIKE?

WHERE DO OATS, PEARL AND MUSSELMAN FALL ON SEC MOUNTAIN OF GREATNESS?

MUSSELMAN ACCIDENTALLY UNCOVERS KEY TO POTENTIAL FUTURE WINS FOR RAZORBACKS

MITCHELL TWINS BIG BIRTHDAY NIGHT BOOSTS HOGS TO WIN

WHAT SABAN SAID AT A CONVENTION WITH PITTMAN MAKES SENSE AND ARKANSAS CAN HELP LEAD THE CHARGE

SNOW, ICE MIGHT KEEP FANS AWAY, BUT WHAT COULD IT MEAN FOR HOGS, A&M?

FAYETTEVILLE PD DRAWN INTO GEORGIA QB STETSON BENNETT ARREST FIASCO

RAZORBACKS COULD BE FACING CROSSROAD IN SEVERAL SPORTS

REPUTATIONS COST RAZORBACKS ON ROAD IN LOSS AT BAYLOR ON SATURDAY

RAZORBACKS DROP ANOTHER CLOSE GAME ON ROAD, FALLING AT BAYLOR

IT'S MORE ABOUT WHO, NOT WHAT FOR DAN ENOS AS OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR FOR HOGS

MIGHT A BAYLOR TWEET PROVIDE A BIT OF EXTRA MOTIVATION FOR ARKANSAS RAZORBACKS?

• Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.