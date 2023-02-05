Read full article on original website
KTUL
Police remove multiple pounds of heroin, meth, fentanyl off Tulsa streets
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Special Investigations Division made a large seizure of fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine last week. Officers seized 2.6 pounds of heroin, one pound of fentanyl, which is said to be approximately 224,000 dosage units, and 73 pounds of methamphetamine laced with fentanyl.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Sheriff Owen Responds to ATF Rule Question Regarding Enforcement
Joining many other sheriffs in the State of Oklahoma, Washington County County Sheriff Scott Owen says he will not enforce "any rules" established by the Dept. of Justice that violates a citizen's rights. Responding to our question recently regarding ATF Rule 2021R-08F ,Sheriff Owen was quick to remind that per...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Police search for owners of stolen objects connected to burglary arrest
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) is searching for the owners of several items connected to a burglary arrest they made in December last year. TPD said they’ve recovered items like golf clubs, construction tools, harnesses, baseball card collections, flashlights, tools, recessed lights, tripods, toolboxes and more.
KOKI FOX 23
Another arrest made in shooting, killing of Broken Arrow teen
BROKEN ARROW, Okla — Broken Arrow Police arrested another teen in connection to the shooting and killing of Broken Arrow teenager Dacari Green. Ja’Cori Whitmore, 15, was arrested on Tuesday and is facing charges of first degree murder. Police said Whitmore will be charged as an adult, same...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa woman wants justice after neighbor shot her dog with shotgun
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa dog owner is distraught after she said her neighbor shot her dog with a shotgun. Ashley Jefferson told FOX23 her dog, Bando, has to have his leg amputated. The incident happened in a neighborhood near I-244 and Harvard over the weekend. On Saturday, Jefferson...
KOKI FOX 23
Vinita woman claims son was hospitalized due to apartment conditions, no response from landlord
VINITA, Okla. — A Vinita woman said she has tried for weeks the landlord of her apartment complex to clean up what the previous tenants left behind. She said it isn’t trash or old furniture. It’s bed bugs. Bed bugs and a whole lot of other problems.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Dewey FD Honored for Saving Scene of Double Homicide
The Dewey Fire Department (DFD) receives a letter of accommodation for actions regarding a rural property fire. The letter, presented by Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen, was received by Dewey Fire Chief Justin Miller and firefighter Cole Williams. Sheriff Owen says their meritorious service on December 28, 2022 was vital in more ways than one.
Woman Accused Of Embezzling Over $31,000 While Working As Walmart Cashier In Tulsa Arretsed
Tulsa Police have arrested a woman accused of embezzling more than $31,000 while working as a Walmart cashier in Tulsa. Officers say other employees reported seeing Shadymon Patie stealing money from the cash registers and hiding it in her pockets. According to police, employees say they allegedly saw her take...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Car Crash in Bartlesville Results in Fatality
Late Monday morning the Bartlesville Police Department responded to a singular car crash at the 600 block of South Washington Boulevard. The accident did have a fatality involved which appears to be from a medical incident. After investigating the incident, BPD gave out this statement. “Two people were transported to...
KTUL
Tulsa police searching for woman accused of stealing several pairs of sunglasses
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Retail Crimes unit is requesting help in identifying the pictured person of interest. Police say she entered a store and started browsing the sunglasses. An associate then attempted to assist her and the subject allegedly responded with "I'm going to cut...
KOKI FOX 23
TPD: 15-year-old arrested for running from police in stolen car
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said a 15-year-old was arrested for driving a stolen car with a gun in it and running from police. According to TPD, on Feb. 2 they were alerted by the Flock system about a stolen car in the Riverside area. Police found the car and tried to stop it, but the car took off.
OK officers find stolen 1800s gate worth $25K: police
Investigators in Tulsa say they were able to recover several stolen items after learning about an eBay post.
KOKI FOX 23
Three structures damaged following fire in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Kan. — Three structures were damaged following a fire in Independence, Kan. early Wednesday. Independence firefighters were called to a fire on North 12th Street around 12:45 a.m. Firefighters reported flames coming from two structures and a second alarm was called, the Independence Fire Department said on social...
Man In Custody After Leading Authorities On High-Speed Pursuit Through Creek County
A man is in custody on Tuesday after leading police on a high-speed chase from Sand Springs down southeast to Bristow. Sources say it started as a traffic stop, but the driver of a motorcycle took off and hit speeds of 115 mph. Officers eventually stopped him along Highway 16...
KOKI FOX 23
Authorities find 20 grams of meth in diaper bag, woman arrested
SAPULPA, Okla. — A woman was arrested after authorities found 20 grams of methamphetamine in a diaper bag, according to the Creek County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). CCSO said they served a search warrant at a Sapulpa home around 3:00 p.m. on Monday. Inside the home, they found Autumn...
Sand Springs police, Creek County deputies arrest man after high-speed chase through multiple cities
The man topped 100 mph several times while flying down back roads in Sand Springs, Sapulpa, and Kellyville.
kggfradio.com
Cherryvale PD Warns of Evergy Scam
The Cherryvale Police Department is warning citizens of a scam. Cherryvale PD says they have received reports of a scam originating from people identifying themselves as Evergy. The scammer is calling and advising the victim that they are a disconnect technician and that the homeowner is two months overdue with payment. They then ask for a prepaid card as payment because they say they are unable to take any other form of payment.
KOKI FOX 23
TPD: Two arrested after trying to sell stolen goods online
TULSA, Okla. — Two people were arrested after they tried to sell stolen goods online, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said in December 2022, they received several theft reports in the Swan Lake neighborhood in midtown Tulsa. Some of the stolen items were Christmas decorations and a statue.
kggfradio.com
Investigation Continues In Casino Parking Lot Shooting
A person shot by Tribal police in the parking lot of River Bend Casino in Wyandotte last Thursday remains in critical condition. Records show the person was shot in the stomach after a taser was used around 9:48 that morning. The individual continued to show aggression toward the officer, with the officer wounding the individual with their service weapon at 9:50 A.M.
Woman Arrested, Accused Of Shooting Another Woman At Sapulpa Apartment
Police arrested a woman after they say she shot another woman at the Bridge Creek apartment complex in Sapulpa. Morgan Roark was arrested Sunday night, police said. She shot the victim in the chest after an argument, according to police. Roark was booked into the Creek County jail for shooting...
