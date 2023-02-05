Read full article on original website
Woman With Down Syndrome Reported Missing From Glendale Residence
Glendale police sought the public’s help Wednesday to find a woman with Down syndrome who went missing from her family’s home. Ara Ilusorio, 24, was last seen early Wednesday at the residence near Rock Glen and Lincoln avenues, the Glendale Police Department reported. “Ara has Down syndrome and...
Woman With Depression Reported Missing After Last Being Seen in Santa Clarita
A 32-year-old woman who authorities said has been diagnosed with depression and was last seen in Santa Clarita was reported missing Tuesday. Addie Mae Larson was last seen Monday at approximately 10 a.m. on the 25000 block of Parkwood Lane, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Larson is white,...
2-Month-Old Girl Reported Missing After Last Being Seen in La Puente
A 2-month-old girl who sheriff’s detectives said has been taken by her parents and was last seen in La Puente has been reported missing, authorities said Tuesday. Sayvee Torres was last seen Jan. 24 on the 800 block of Eldon Avenue, near Hacienda Boulevard and Temple Avenue, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
Car drives off structure at Children's Hospital in Orange
A car drove over the side of a parking structure at Children's Health of Orange County (CHOC), a hospital located at 1201 W. La Veta Avenue in Orange.An Orange Police Dept. spokesman said the incident was reported at 8:04 a.m.A single vehicle fell from the fifth floor and fell onto the third story of another rooftop. The car somehow drove through fencing on the edge of the structure, and landed on its roof in an outdoor patio seating area two floors below.The driver self-extricated, police said, and sustained a minor injury.Authorities were on scene trying to figure out how to remove the vehicle.The incident was under investigation.
Silver Alert Issued for Woman Last Seen in Riverside
A three-county Silver Alert was issued Monday for a 78-year old woman last seen in Riverside. Florence Alipio was last seen at approximately 4:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued alerts for Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties on behalf of the Riverside Police Department. Alipio...
Man Fatally Shot in South LA Area
A man who was fatally shot Wednesday was in a “suspect vehicle” apparently connected to an assault with a deadly weapon investigation in the Rancho Dominguez area, authorities said. Officers were sent to 73rd Street and Avalon Boulevard in the south Los Angeles area at about 5:35 a.m....
Compton car-to-car shooting leaves 1 dead, another injured
COMPTON, Calif. - One person is dead and another person was injured following a car-to-car shooting in Compton Wednesday morning. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the two people who were shot allegedly stole a Mustang from a tow yard in the area near 2100 E. Del Amo Boulevard in Compton. That's when the tow truck driver followed the car and fired shots at the Mustang, hitting the two people inside.
Authorities identify 90-year-old driver killed in crash in Long Beach
Authorities identified a 90-year-old woman who was fatally injured when the car she was driving crashed in a Long Beach parking lot, damaging four other vehicles and injuring two pedestrians.
Shooting leaves one injured in Pico Rivera
PICO RIVERA, Calif (2UrbanGirls) – A person was shot early Wednesday morning in Pico Rivera, according to authorities. Sheriff deputies and fire department personnel responded to a call for a gunshot victim at about 1:45 a.m. They arrived at the 9500 block of Beverly Blvd. near Ibsen Street and...
Motorist Hurt in SUV Crash at Hospital Parking Structure in Orange
A woman was injured Wednesday when her Toyota SUV crashed at a hospital parking structure in Orange. The crash was reported shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday in the parking garage for Children’s Health of Orange County at 1201 W. La Veta Ave., according to Sgt. Phil McMullin of the Orange Police Department.
75-year-old woman fights for life after head-on collision with wrong-way driver in Westminster
A 75-year-old woman is fighting for her life at UCI Medical Center after a deadly wrong-way, head-on collision Monday in Westminster. Officers with the Westminster Police Department responded to the 14500 block of Beach Boulevard just before 1 p.m. and found four vehicles involved in the collision. The wrong-way driver,...
Resident Standing in His Driveway Attacked By Knifeman
On Tuesday, a suspect identified as Isacc Suazo was arrested by Pasadena Police after a knife attack in the area of N. Los Robles Ave. and Mountain Street at about 10:56 a.m. According to police reports, the victim, a 29-year-old male from Pasadena, was standing in his driveway when the suspect aggressively approached him. The victim asked the suspect to leave but was met with an argument.
Man Charged with Molesting MoVal Girl Several Times
A 55-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a Moreno Valley girl and possibly perpetrating similar assaults elsewhere was charged Wednesday with two counts of lewd acts on a minor under 14 years old. David Anthony Padilla was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning Friday following a...
Three killed in multi-vehicle crash near LA
LYNWOOD, Calif. – Three people were killed and at least one person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash Sunday in Lynwood. Dozens of people gathered at the crash site to hold a vigil and mourn the deaths of three people, ABC7 reported. The drama began in South Gate when...
Relatives Share New Details About Triple Murder in Montclair
It was exactly a week ago that three members of a family were found murdered inside their home in Montclair. Now close relatives are revealing new information about the victims who investigators say were shot to death. "We just come from a very loving support system, my parents they are...
