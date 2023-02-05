Read full article on original website
signalscv.com
CHP: Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run near Acton
A motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run collision Tuesday night on Soledad Canyon Road near Acton, according to California Highway Patrol Newhall officials. According to Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for CHP’s Newhall Office, the Los Angeles Communications Center received a call in regards to a hit-and-run traffic collision at approximately 6:18 p.m. on Tuesday at the 7000 block of Soledad Canyon Road, east of Briggs Road, that involved fatal injuries.
mynewsla.com
Person Killed on Freeway Near Indio
All lanes of eastbound Interstate 10 in the vicinity of state Route 86 near Indio were closed early Wednesday to investigate a fatal accident. California Highway Patrol officers were called at 11:07 p.m. Tuesday to the freeway west of state Route 86 where a person struck and killed by a vehicle was found, a CHP spokeswoman told City News Service.
Car-to-car gunfight in Compton ends in crash, 1 dead in South Los Angeles
A moving gun battle in the Compton area ended in a car crash and one person dead, authorities say.
mynewsla.com
Motorist Hurt in SUV Crash at Hospital Parking Structure in Orange
A woman was injured Wednesday when her Toyota SUV crashed at a hospital parking structure in Orange. The crash was reported shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday in the parking garage for Children’s Health of Orange County at 1201 W. La Veta Ave., according to Sgt. Phil McMullin of the Orange Police Department.
2urbangirls.com
High speed collision leaves one dead, two injured in LA area
LAKE BALBOA, Calif. – One person was killed and two were in critical condition Wednesday in a high-speed two-vehicle collision Wednesday in Lake Balboa. Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department responded at 3:46 a.m. to 6400 N. Balboa Blvd. between Louise and Hayvenhurst avenues regarding a traffic collision where they found two people trapped inside the vehicles, said LAFD spokesman Brian Humphrey.
4 people, including LAPD officer, taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Westlake District
Four people were transported to a hospital after a multi-vehicle crash involving an LAPD cruiser at an intersection in the Westlake District, authorities said.
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in South LA Area
A man who was fatally shot Wednesday was in a “suspect vehicle” apparently connected to an assault with a deadly weapon investigation in the Rancho Dominguez area, authorities said. Officers were sent to 73rd Street and Avalon Boulevard in the south Los Angeles area at about 5:35 a.m....
mynewsla.com
Authorities Identify Man, 44, Shot, Died After Pursuit on Interstate 10
Authorities Tuesday identified a 44-year-old man who was shot dead Sunday morning after he led deputies on a pursuit from Yucca Valley to north of Palm Springs. The Riverside County coroner’s office identified the man as Antonio Garza of Joshua Tree. Deputies from the Morongo Basin sheriff’s station responded...
orangecountytribune.com
Fire in the Harbor/Trask area
Firefighters from the Orange County Fire Authority battled a blaze in the area of Trask Avenue and Harbor Boulevard in Garden Grove an an abandoned building early Tuesday morning. There have been at least two other similar fires in that area in recent weeks. A homeless person was injured and...
mynewsla.com
Six Hospitalized After Head-On Collision in Santa Ana
Five adults and one child were hospitalized after a head-on collision in Santa Ana Tuesday. Firefighters were dispatched around 12:31 p.m. to South Bristol Street and West Edinger Avenue, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. The Jaws of Life were used to help free one victim from the wreckage.
SUV falls from parking structure at hospital in Orange, lands upside down on roof of nearby building
A driver was hospitalized after an SUV fell from a parking structure at a hospital in Orange and overturned, officials said.
mynewsla.com
Two Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Westminster
Two people were killed in a five-vehicle crash in Westminster Monday. Police were dispatched to the crash at 12:51 p.m. in the 14500 block of Beach Boulevard, near Hazard Avenue. Witnesses told police a minivan was speeding northbound in the southbound lanes of Beach Boulevard when it slammed into three other vehicles, police said.
Authorities identify 90-year-old driver killed in crash in Long Beach
Authorities identified a 90-year-old woman who was fatally injured when the car she was driving crashed in a Long Beach parking lot, damaging four other vehicles and injuring two pedestrians.
Silver Alert issued for Riverside County woman
The California Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for a woman last seen Monday evening in Riverside County. Florence Alipio, 78, was last seen in a dark red SUV about 6:30 p.m., the Riverside Police Department said in a news release. The driver and other occupants of the SUV are unknown. Alipio is 4 […]
KTLA.com
75-year-old woman fights for life after head-on collision with wrong-way driver in Westminster
A 75-year-old woman is fighting for her life at UCI Medical Center after a deadly wrong-way, head-on collision Monday in Westminster. Officers with the Westminster Police Department responded to the 14500 block of Beach Boulevard just before 1 p.m. and found four vehicles involved in the collision. The wrong-way driver,...
mynewsla.com
Three Killed, At Least One Injured at Multi-Vehicle Crash in Lynwood
The coroner’s office Monday confirmed the identities of two of the three people killed in a multi-vehicle crash Monday in Lynwood. Flavio Balderas was a 60-year-old Compton resident and James Griffin was a 20-year-old resident of Los Angeles, the coroner’s office said. Dozens of people gathered at the...
Claims of active shooter at Inland Empire schools are hoaxes, police say
Claims of an active shooter at several Inland Empire high schools made Tuesday morning are false, police officials said. Rancho Cucamonga Police Department officers responded to reports of an active shooter at Alta Loma middle and high schools around 8:45 a.m., but upon arrival, no evidence of a shooting was found. Similar calls made to […]
Critical missing: Woman last seen in Santa Clarita
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Dept. is asking for the public's help in finding a missing person considered at risk.Addie Mae Larson was last seen on Monday, Feb. 6, at 10 a.m. on the 25000 block of Parkwood Lane in Santa Clarita.Larson is described as 32 years old, standing 5 feet 3 inches tall, with blonde shoulder-length hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater, gray sweatpants and a gray sports bra.Larson may be in the area of Moonlight State Beach at the 400 block of B Street in Encinitas, according to the sheriff's department.Larson is diagnosed with depression, according to family, the department said.Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the "P3 Tips" Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website https://lacrimestoppers.org
Child rescued after carjacking, kidnapping in Los Angeles (video)
A baby has been reunited with their family after getting kidnapped during a carjacking in Los Angeles Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. The carjacking was reported around 2 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police said a shirtless man took the vehicle from the driver and then drove off with the child inside. Officers […]
Suspects At Large After Valencia Gas Station Shooting
Deputies are investigating after a Valencia gas station shooting sent one person to the hospital early Saturday morning. Around 3 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on McBean Parkway, after a Valencia gas station shooting victim drove himself to the emergency room, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley ...
