ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Russell Westbrook Is The 1st Player In NBA History To Do This

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UwYkX_0kct5qjG00

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has been putting up big numbers off the bench.

Russell Westbrook has had an up-and-down tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers .

The former UCLA star was traded to the franchise during the summer of 2021, and while he put up solid numbers last season, the Lakers went 33-49 and missed the NBA Playoffs.

That said, they also played 42 games without eight-time NBA All-Star Anthony Davis, so they were not at full strength.

So far this season, it's been a similar situation (Davis just recently missed 20 games in a row), and the team is 25-29 in 54 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Western Conference.

However, Westbrook is coming off the bench for the first time in his career, and he has done well in that role.

The 2017 MVP is averaging 15.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists per contest in 51 games.

According to StatMuse , Westbrook is the first player in the history of the NBA to average those numbers off the bench.

Via StatMuse: "Westbrook this season:

15.7 PPG

6.3 RPG

7.6 APG

First player ever to average 15/5/5 off the bench in a season."

Over the last two seasons, there has been a lot of blame placed on Westbrook (for the Lakers' struggles), but his numbers have remained solid.

The 33-year-old is in his 15th season in the NBA and has made the All-Star Game nine times.

Before the Lakers, he played with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards.

The first 11 seasons of his career were with the Thunder, and he played one season each with the Rockets and Wizards.

On Saturday night, the Lakers lost 131-126 to the New Orleans Pelicans (in Louisiana).

Westbrook played 23 minutes and had 15 points, four rebounds and four assists.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers can be read here

Comments / 9

Mike Green
3d ago

here we go again another Lakers player breaking records COME ON MAN!!and another loss get off the Lakers there not good!!!! hahaha

Reply(2)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Former LeBron James teammate open to rejoining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to improve their roster ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline, and one of LeBron James’ former teammates says he would be willing to help. Michael Beasley, who last played in the NBA for the Lakers during the 2018-19 season, told TMZ this week that he would be open to playing with LeBron again.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Shannon Sharpe Is Furious With NBA Superstar

Shannon Sharpe delivered a pointed message to Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant on FS1's Undisputed this morning. Sharpe discussed yesterday's report from The Athletic, which detailed an NBA investigation into a reported incident involving associates of Morant and members of the Indiana ...
MEMPHIS, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Cavaliers make big decision with Kevin Love

The Cleveland Cavaliers have made a big decision regarding Kevin Love. Love did not play in the Cavaliers’ 122-103 win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. He was listed as a DNP-Coach’s Decision in the boxscore. When asked via Twitter Sunday what the story was with Love’s “did not play” designation, Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor said... The post Cavaliers make big decision with Kevin Love appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment

Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant’s 11-word reaction to LeBron James after breaking Kareem’s scoring record

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James did it; he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points scored in NBA history. With a fadeaway jumper late in the third quarter, James reached 38,388 career points, sending Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles into a frenzy. But it wasn’t just fans of the game losing it, even Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was in awe of the moment.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move

Kyrie Irving terrorized Joe Tsai’s Brooklyn Nets for nearly four seasons, and it sounds like the Nets owner got the last laugh with the problematic guard. On Friday we learned that Irving wanted to be traded by the Nets ahead of Thursday’s deadline. Immediately, there was speculation that Irving would end up with the Los... The post Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE

Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
49K+
Followers
9K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy