Russell Westbrook Is The 1st Player In NBA History To Do This

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has been putting up big numbers off the bench.

Russell Westbrook has had an up-and-down tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers .

The former UCLA star was traded to the franchise during the summer of 2021, and while he put up solid numbers last season, the Lakers went 33-49 and missed the NBA Playoffs.

That said, they also played 42 games without eight-time NBA All-Star Anthony Davis, so they were not at full strength.

So far this season, it's been a similar situation (Davis just recently missed 20 games in a row), and the team is 25-29 in 54 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Western Conference.

However, Westbrook is coming off the bench for the first time in his career, and he has done well in that role.

The 2017 MVP is averaging 15.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists per contest in 51 games.

According to StatMuse , Westbrook is the first player in the history of the NBA to average those numbers off the bench.

Via StatMuse: "Westbrook this season:

15.7 PPG

6.3 RPG

7.6 APG

First player ever to average 15/5/5 off the bench in a season."

Over the last two seasons, there has been a lot of blame placed on Westbrook (for the Lakers' struggles), but his numbers have remained solid.

The 33-year-old is in his 15th season in the NBA and has made the All-Star Game nine times.

Before the Lakers, he played with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards.

The first 11 seasons of his career were with the Thunder, and he played one season each with the Rockets and Wizards.

On Saturday night, the Lakers lost 131-126 to the New Orleans Pelicans (in Louisiana).

Westbrook played 23 minutes and had 15 points, four rebounds and four assists.