Las Vegas, NV

Conor McGregor has a laugh at Michael Chandler’s prediction

Shortly after UFC president Dana White made the announcement that Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler will be coaching the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter, Chandler gave his prediction. ‘Iron’ predicted that he’d knock out ‘The Notorious’ in the second round. McGregor got a good laugh out of Chandler’s prediction....
Robert Whittaker feels like he’s ‘in limbo’

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker says that he feels like he’s in limbo right now but is ‘staying warm’ to be ready to accept on offer. “I wanted to know four months ago [when I’m fighting]. I feel like I’m in limbo. It just is what it is,” Whittaker told Submission Radio.

