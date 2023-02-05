ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees Mock Trade: Sending Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s $6 million

The New York Yankees are preparing to create a position battle at shortstop during spring training. Veteran Isiah Kiner-Falefa will compete with Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe, who has been given the green light to fight for an opportunity to win the starting job. While Volpe expects to start the...
Yankees have 3 players likely headed to injured list to start season

The New York Yankees are entering spring training relatively healthy, with DJ LeMahieu fending off a toe injury that should not be a problem to start the year. LeMahieu did miss the end of the 2022 campaign, including the playoffs, which was detrimental to the Yankees’ success. However, he should be ready to go, having worked diligently down in Tampa to rehabilitate this winter.
Sean Newcomb finds a new home in San Francisco

After a blistering start to his major-league career with the Braves, Sean Newcomb fell off a cliff and was eventually traded to the Cubs early last season in exchange for Jesse Chavez. Unfortunately, things didn’t get any better for Newcomb in Chicago. In 17 appearances for the Cubs, Newk recorded an unsightly 9.13 ERA and was eventually designated for assignment. Now, he has a new home, as the San Francisco Giants just signed him to a minor-league deal.
2022 Los Angeles Angels Player Reviews: Anthony Rendon

Heading into the fourth year of a seven-year, $245 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels, Anthony Rendon has yet to significantly impact the team anywhere but the payroll. Outside of the 60-game season in 2020, his first year with the Angels, Rendon has played in just 157 of 384...
