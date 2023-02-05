ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Duke basketball's Paolo Banchero: Win over North Carolina 'gives me closure'

By David Thompson, The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bHd6s_0kct3zSX00

Former Duke standout and the NBA's 2022 No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero told the USA TODAY Network that the Blue Devils' 63-57 win over North Carolina "gives me closure."

Banchero was one of 19 former players in attendance during Saturday's game and joined the Cameron Crazies in the first half. He wore a shirt plastered with Jeremy Roach's face and was one of the first to congratulate Roach, who scored the final four points in the win, in the Duke locker room.

"Watching the game is way more stressful than playing in the game," Banchero said. "But it was huge. I wanted to see Jeremy, after what happened last year, close them (UNC) out."

SCHEYER: Duke basketball, Jon Scheyer beat North Carolina in Cameron

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fVin4_0kct3zSX00

Banchero, now with the Orlando Magic, was a member of last year's team that lost to UNC in Mike Kryzyeski's final home game and the national semifinal. First-year Duke coach Jon Scheyer led Duke to his first victory in the storied rivalry.

"One hundred percent it gives me closure (from what happened last year)," Banchero said. "Just to see that team go down to us at home ... it was good to see them get a dub in Cameron."

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Duke basketball's Paolo Banchero: Win over North Carolina 'gives me closure'

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Fayetteville Observer

Why E.E. Smith girls basketball's Jahriell Murchison takes Golden Bull-ettes to next level

When Jahriell Murchison is in the zone for E.E. Smith girls basketball, the Golden Bull-ettes are state-championship level good. The sophomore guard proved it Tuesday in a 61-59 win against Terry Sanford, hitting a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to clinch the All American Conference regular-season championship. “She made me look good, I’ll...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
The Fayetteville Observer

The Fayetteville Observer

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fayetteville, NC from The Fayetteville Observer.

 http://fayobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy