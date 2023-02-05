Pelicans Spoil LeBron's Pursuit Of History With Victory Over Lakers

Pelicans end losing streak with defeat of Lakers.

New Orleans, La - All eyes were on LeBron James Saturday night in the Smoothie King Center. A national TV audience watched the New Orleans Pelicans defeat the Los Angeles 131-126 to break their season-long ten-game losing streak. LeBron was seeking to inch even closer to breaking the all-time scoring record. New Orleans, however, had other plans.

The Pelicans again struggled in the first quarter defensively. They surrendered at least 31 points for the fifth straight game as the Lakers took a 32-30 lead. Brandon Ingram played less than 2 minutes in the quarter, picking up two early fouls only two minutes into the game.

Once B.I. returned in the second quarter, it was clear the momentum he built from the previous game in Denver carried over. Ingram would score 16 points in the second quarter to pace the Pelicans to 31 points in the second. Defensively, New Orleans once again would struggle.

Los Angeles scored 40 points, led by Anthony Davis who finished the half with 18 points. The Pels could not stop the Lakers in transition. L.A. scored 17 fastbreak points because New Orleans turned the ball over eight times. New Orleans was also horrid from the three-point line, shooting just 2/13. The Lakers would lead 72-61 at the half.

Feb 4, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) drives to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

In the third quarter, New Orleans would flip the script. The Pelicans scored 42 points thanks to Brandon Ingram's 11-point output in the period. New Orleans had erased the halftime deficit and took a two-point lead into the final quarter.

The Pelicans would finally stiffen defensively, holding the Lakers to just 20 points in the quarter. Ingram would score eight in the period to give him a game-high 35 points on 15/28 shooting. CJ McCollum finished with 23 points for the Pelicans. New Orleans had four of their five starters score in double-figures.

Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 34 points, while LeBron chipped in 27. James is now just 37 points from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points in the history of the NBA. Los Angeles next plays at home Tuesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Pelicans' second half turnaround was due in part to not turning the ball over. New Orleans only committed three turnovers in the final two quarters. Coach Green had stressed lately the need to take care of the basketball. The Pels did that in the last 24 minutes and got the much-needed victory.

New Orleans will be back in action Sunday night when they host the Sacramento Kings in the Smoothie King Center. Jonas Valanciunas went down with a knee injury in the third quarter and did not return. The extent of his injury is unknown at this time and it's unclear if he will be able to play Sunday night.

Read Pelicans Scoop Articles: