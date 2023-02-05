Read full article on original website
Lynchburg Planning Commission greenlights Jones Memorial Library renovation
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A library on Rivermont Avenue is another step closer to getting a new life. According to a Lynchburg Planning Commission liaison, the old Jones Memorial Library on Rivermont Avenue received a stamp of approval from the commission to be renovated into a hotel. The proposed...
SEE IT: Take a look inside the new Rustburg Middle School as it prepares for opening
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — After almost 18 months of construction and a $45M investment, Rustburg Middle School is ready for kids to return Thursday morning. It's been almost a quarter century, 25 years since they last built a brand-new school, and over 40 years since they last built a new secondary school.
'A little bit of everything:' Bless this Food open in Madison Heights
MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. (WSET) — Bless this Food recently opened in Madison Heights, and owner Consuela Greene said that they have a little bit of everything - Soul food, comfort food, dessert, and more. Greene used to live in the area, and she said that she chose to bring...
'A little more diversified:' Lynchburg locals on what businesses they want to see downtown
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Launch LYH is a contest run by the Downtown Lynchburg Association to help bring new small businesses to the area. It's designed like the TV show Shark Tank, in that participants will pitch their business ideas to a panel, in hopes of their project being funded.
Lynchburg's Famous Anthony's is closing for good
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The doors at Famous Anthony's in Lynchburg are closing for the last time this weekend on Sunday. The restaurant took to Facebook to make the announcement, letting the community know the news. "We appreciate the love and support you all have provided us over the...
History Breakdown: 70 years of changes for ABC 13
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — WSET-TV, formerly WLVA Radio (1930) and WLVA-TV (1953) was founded on February 8, 1953, by Edward and Phillip Allen operating as Lynchburg Broadcast Corporation. WLVA-TV, the first station in Virginia to operate with maximum authorized power and coverage, was originally a CBS affiliate before changing...
Roanoke City School Board Naming Committee seeks input on building name nominations
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke City School Board’s Naming Committee is seeking public input on building name nominations. They are seeking input from students, families, and the community on nominations received for the naming of the Roanoke City Public Schools (RCPS) Administration Building on Campbell Avenue and the new Roanoke Technical Education Center adjacent to William Fleming High School.
The Good Feet Store Helping You Love Your Feet Again
LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — The Good Feet Store look to make the customer experience from walking in and leaving in some new insoles the best. The staff use their three step process to help figure out what is best for you. Kaci got to find out about the process and how the help can range from your feet, knees and your back.
Firefighters say the 'Fill the Boot' campaign hit new fundraising record in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Fire Department went to social media to thank everyone who contributed to its "Fill the Boot" campaign last fall. Lynchburg Fire Department said this campaign was on behalf of the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). According to Lynchburg Fire Department, station three helped present...
Benny's Soldatos opens in Bedford after ribbon cutting
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Benny's Soldatos held its ribbon cutting on Friday, making it their 28th location. Kristen Bowen said that the business has no plans of slowing down, with locations 29, 30, and 31 already in the works. Bowen is in charge of Franchise Sales and Business Development,...
Fort Avenue reopening after temporary fire closure
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The 4000 block of Fort Avenue was closed for traffic as of noon on Wednesday but by 1 p.m. crews were working to get the road back open. There were no injuries reported but officials told ABC13 that an upstairs apartment in a two-story building had caught fire.
1,700 records on Danville-area Ford plant talks wont be released by Virginia agency
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Commonwealth's Economic Development Partnership said it has 1,700 emails and documents about the possibility of a Ford battery plan in the Danville area, the Associated Press reported. According to the AP, the agency won't release any of them under Virginia's public records law. In...
Police trying to find woman who used counterfeit money in Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Nelson County Sheriff's Office is on the hunt for a woman who they say used fake money on February 4. They said the women went in the Lovingston Walgreens and used counterfeit money to make a purchase. She left in a green or...
Have you seen him? 2 suspects wanted for attempted burglary in Bedford County
The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help with an attempted burglary investigation. The attempted break-in took place in the 6300 block of Shingle Block Road in Bedford. One of the two suspects was captured on surveillance video, and the Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who...
Most Wanted: Nelson Co. deputies looking for Afton man
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Nelson County Sheriff's Office wants you to be on the lookout for a wanted Afton man. The Sheriff's Office said they are looking for John Wesley Mitchell in their Most Wanted Monday post. Mitchell has been wanted since August 2022 for the following...
VDOT holds hearing for safety improvements at Route 460 & Camp Jaycee Road in Bedford Co.
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) invites the public to attend a design public hearing for a project to improve safety at and around the intersection of Route 460 and Route 697 (Camp Jaycee Road) in Bedford County. The hearing will be held on Thursday,...
Lynchburg Hillcats unveil 2023 coaching staff
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Hillcats, in conjunction with the Cleveland Guardians, have announced their coaching staff for the 2023 season. The Hillcats will be led by a new manager this season, Jordan Smith. Entering his 5th season of coaching within the Guardians organization, Smith most recently served as the manager for the Arizona Complex League team. Prior to that, Smith spent 2019 and 2021 in Lake County as the bench coach. His staff will consist of pitching coach Tony Arnold, hitting coach Ordomar Valdez, and Yan Rivera as the bench coach. Franklin Sammons is returning for a second season as the athletic trainer.
Portion of Kemper Street exit to close for 3 months for construction
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A multi-month closure will impact a lane near the Lynchburg Expressway beginning on Thursday. The City said for approximately three months, the outside southbound lane on Kemper Street will be closed to accommodate construction in the area. This is between the Kemper Street exit at...
Traffic alert: Temporary lane, shoulder and sidewalk closures on a portion of Fort Avenue
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Heads up Lynchburg drivers!. According to the Public Works Department, there will be temporary lane, shoulder, and sidewalk closures beginning Wednesday, and will continue through Friday. This will take place from 8:30 a.m. through 3:30 p.m. daily and weather permitting in the 5500 block of...
$100k lottery ticket sold in Charlottesville from Powerball drawing
(WSET) — Someone in Charlottesville is a hundred thousand dollars richer after Monday night's Powerball lottery drawing. Although the $754.6 million dollar jackpot was won across the country in Washington, people across Virginia still won big. Along with the $100k Charlottesville winning ticket, five tickets in Virginia were sold with a $50k prize attached.
