ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSET

Lynchburg's Famous Anthony's is closing for good

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The doors at Famous Anthony's in Lynchburg are closing for the last time this weekend on Sunday. The restaurant took to Facebook to make the announcement, letting the community know the news. "We appreciate the love and support you all have provided us over the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

History Breakdown: 70 years of changes for ABC 13

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — WSET-TV, formerly WLVA Radio (1930) and WLVA-TV (1953) was founded on February 8, 1953, by Edward and Phillip Allen operating as Lynchburg Broadcast Corporation. WLVA-TV, the first station in Virginia to operate with maximum authorized power and coverage, was originally a CBS affiliate before changing...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Roanoke City School Board Naming Committee seeks input on building name nominations

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke City School Board’s Naming Committee is seeking public input on building name nominations. They are seeking input from students, families, and the community on nominations received for the naming of the Roanoke City Public Schools (RCPS) Administration Building on Campbell Avenue and the new Roanoke Technical Education Center adjacent to William Fleming High School.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

The Good Feet Store Helping You Love Your Feet Again

LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — The Good Feet Store look to make the customer experience from walking in and leaving in some new insoles the best. The staff use their three step process to help figure out what is best for you. Kaci got to find out about the process and how the help can range from your feet, knees and your back.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Benny's Soldatos opens in Bedford after ribbon cutting

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Benny's Soldatos held its ribbon cutting on Friday, making it their 28th location. Kristen Bowen said that the business has no plans of slowing down, with locations 29, 30, and 31 already in the works. Bowen is in charge of Franchise Sales and Business Development,...
BEDFORD, VA
WSET

Fort Avenue reopening after temporary fire closure

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The 4000 block of Fort Avenue was closed for traffic as of noon on Wednesday but by 1 p.m. crews were working to get the road back open. There were no injuries reported but officials told ABC13 that an upstairs apartment in a two-story building had caught fire.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Most Wanted: Nelson Co. deputies looking for Afton man

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Nelson County Sheriff's Office wants you to be on the lookout for a wanted Afton man. The Sheriff's Office said they are looking for John Wesley Mitchell in their Most Wanted Monday post. Mitchell has been wanted since August 2022 for the following...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WSET

Lynchburg Hillcats unveil 2023 coaching staff

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Hillcats, in conjunction with the Cleveland Guardians, have announced their coaching staff for the 2023 season. The Hillcats will be led by a new manager this season, Jordan Smith. Entering his 5th season of coaching within the Guardians organization, Smith most recently served as the manager for the Arizona Complex League team. Prior to that, Smith spent 2019 and 2021 in Lake County as the bench coach. His staff will consist of pitching coach Tony Arnold, hitting coach Ordomar Valdez, and Yan Rivera as the bench coach. Franklin Sammons is returning for a second season as the athletic trainer.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Portion of Kemper Street exit to close for 3 months for construction

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A multi-month closure will impact a lane near the Lynchburg Expressway beginning on Thursday. The City said for approximately three months, the outside southbound lane on Kemper Street will be closed to accommodate construction in the area. This is between the Kemper Street exit at...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

$100k lottery ticket sold in Charlottesville from Powerball drawing

(WSET) — Someone in Charlottesville is a hundred thousand dollars richer after Monday night's Powerball lottery drawing. Although the $754.6 million dollar jackpot was won across the country in Washington, people across Virginia still won big. Along with the $100k Charlottesville winning ticket, five tickets in Virginia were sold with a $50k prize attached.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy