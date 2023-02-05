Read full article on original website
19-year-old accused robber, who caused lockdown at southwest side high school, free from jail on bond
HOUSTON - The Houston Independent School District doesn't want to say if it has a policy regarding students out of jail on bond. Apparently, the district has no idea how many students might fall into that category. Parents wanted to know how 19-year-old Mahamoudou Sylla was able to run into...
Two suspects robbed mother, assaulted her in front of kids out on bond for previous charges
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Two burglary suspects are in custody and authorities are still searching for a third. The men are accused of robbing a mom at gunpoint in front of her young kids in northwest Harris County. Harris County Precinct 4 deputies responded to a home invasion in the...
Family of Houston man shot, killed by HPD officer reacts to SOTU address
HOUSTON - The family of Jalen Randle reacted to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address Tuesday night. Randle, who was a Houstonian, was shot and killed by a Houston police officer about three seconds after that officer got out of his cruiser. Jalen's mother, Tiffany Rachal, and his...
Harris County girl, 13, shot while asleep in bed during drive-by shooting on Kuykendahl
A 13-year-old girl was shot in her bed at an apartment complex in northwest Harris County, the sheriff’s office says. Authorities responded to the shooting around 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 15400 block of Kuykendahl Road. According to the sheriff’s office, the girl’s mother reported that the girl was...
Harris County man shot while putting out trash bins on Darlington Meadow Ct; search for suspect
Authorities are searching for a suspect after a shooting in north Harris County. The shooting was reported Wednesday morning in the 16400 block of Darlington Meadow Ct. According the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, a man said he was putting out his trash bins when he was shot in the leg.
Harris County robbery suspect shot to death at apartment complex on N Vista Dr: HCSO
A man shot and killed a robbery suspect at a Harris County apartment complex early Tuesday morning, the sheriff’s office says. The shooting was reported around 1:45 a.m. in the 300 block of N Vista Drive. Based on the preliminary investigation, the sheriff’s office says they believe a man...
Harris Co. Constable fires weapon on 1 carjacking suspect, search continues for others involved
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Authorities are investigating after a Harris County Constable Deputy fired his weapon at a carjacking suspect. According to the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office, a constable deputy was pursing a stolen vehicle that was taken...
Harris County Jail deemed 'House of Death' after death of inmate
Houston - The Harris County Jail has become ‘the house of death in Houston, Texas’, according to community activist Quanell X. Critics have coined the new and sinister name for the building located at 1200 Baker Street and the outcry against what's happening there is growing. "These inmates...
Houston ISD announces policy change aimed at reducing the number of fights
HOUSTON - The largest school district in Texas, Houston Independent School District (HISD) announced a change in policy Tuesday to try to reduce the number of fights. Andre’ D. Walker, Director of Athletics and UIL Activities, sent a letter to HISD parents Tuesday saying athletes will now be suspended two games if they’re involved in a fight, rather than one game.
Houston man captured in Dallas, charged with murder in November 2022 shooting
HOUSTON - Houston police have charged Timothy Aaryn Holland, 22, with murder in the fatal shooting of Jeremy Roberts, 27. On Nov. 11, 2022, Houston police responded to the 900 block of Ridge Street around 7:05 p.m. and found Roberts laying in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. CRIME...
3 teens shot outside southwest Houston venue, police investigate
Houston police described a 'chaotic scene' outside a southwest Houston venue after a shooting injured three juveniles. FOX 26’s Shelby Rose reports on the ongoing investigation.
45-year-old habitual offender gets 50 years for the deaths of 2 cousins killed when Uber car split in half
HOUSTON - A jury convicted Brian Tatum of two counts of murder. His sentence was supposed to be decided by a judge, but that changed when both sides agreed to 50 years. "That's all I wanted in life, to give my baby justice for what he did to her," said Augustina Vasquez.
Suspect in stolen Houston FD ambulance captured after lengthy police chase
HOUSTON - A driver accused of stealing a Houston Fire Department (HFD) ambulance is in custody after a lengthy search and police chase Monday afternoon. Based on preliminary information, it all started after an unidentified man stole a black Infiniti at a Kroger near 11th and Shepherd St. Police said...
3 charged after Houston man shot to death while walking on sidewalk
HOUSTON - Three suspects have been charged in the death of a 57-year-old man who was shot last year in Houston. According to police, Carlos Romero-Munoz, 18, Jordan Montalvo, 18, and Danilo Bonilla, 22, are charged with capital murder. Romero-Munoz and Bonilla were arrested this week. Police say Montalvo was already in jail on an unrelated charge.
Two men in custody after home invasion, police search for third
Two men are in custody and investigators are still searching for a third man accused of robbing a mom at gunpoint in front of her young kids in her home in northwest Harris County. FOX 26's Natalie Hee spoke to the woman attacked about how she is holding up after the tragic situation.
Brothers shot after leaving Houston convenience store
HOUSTON - Two brothers are in the hospital after a shooting in southeast Houston early Monday morning. Authorities responded to call in the 8500 block of Broadway around 2:15 a.m. According to police, the two men, one in his 20s and one in his 30s, left a convenience store and...
1 killed in 3-vehicle crash on Southwest Freeway, several lanes closed for investigation
SUGAR LAND, Texas - Several lanes of traffic are closed on the Southwest Freeway following a deadly three-vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Sugar Land Police Department, the crash occurred between U.S. 90 and Dairy Ashford. Officials said two vehicles overturned, and one person died on the scene.
Pasadena tornado: Texas Governor submits request for presidential disaster declaration
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott is requesting federal aid for January severe weather that impacted southeast Texas. If the presidential disaster declaration is granted - Harris, Jefferson, Liberty and Orange County residents will be eligible for federal resources. Abbott says the 'magnitude of damage' requires help from all...
2 Houston-area brothers looking for family to adopt them together
Every child deserves to have a loving family. There are more than 5,000 children currently in foster care in the Greater Houston area. Of them, more than 1,700 are available for adoption right now. Many of these kids are part of a sibling group. This month we’re highlighting two brothers....
Deer Park children back at daycare weeks after devastating tornado
Nearly two weeks after a tornado devastated parts of Deer Park and Pasadena, children at a local daycare are back in school. FOX 26’s Natalie Hee has more.
