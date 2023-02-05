ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wharton, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox26houston.com

Family of Houston man shot, killed by HPD officer reacts to SOTU address

HOUSTON - The family of Jalen Randle reacted to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address Tuesday night. Randle, who was a Houstonian, was shot and killed by a Houston police officer about three seconds after that officer got out of his cruiser. Jalen's mother, Tiffany Rachal, and his...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Harris County girl, 13, shot while asleep in bed during drive-by shooting on Kuykendahl

A 13-year-old girl was shot in her bed at an apartment complex in northwest Harris County, the sheriff’s office says. Authorities responded to the shooting around 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 15400 block of Kuykendahl Road. According to the sheriff’s office, the girl’s mother reported that the girl was...
fox26houston.com

Harris County Jail deemed 'House of Death' after death of inmate

Houston - The Harris County Jail has become ‘the house of death in Houston, Texas’, according to community activist Quanell X. Critics have coined the new and sinister name for the building located at 1200 Baker Street and the outcry against what's happening there is growing. "These inmates...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston ISD announces policy change aimed at reducing the number of fights

HOUSTON - The largest school district in Texas, Houston Independent School District (HISD) announced a change in policy Tuesday to try to reduce the number of fights. Andre’ D. Walker, Director of Athletics and UIL Activities, sent a letter to HISD parents Tuesday saying athletes will now be suspended two games if they’re involved in a fight, rather than one game.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Suspect in stolen Houston FD ambulance captured after lengthy police chase

HOUSTON - A driver accused of stealing a Houston Fire Department (HFD) ambulance is in custody after a lengthy search and police chase Monday afternoon. Based on preliminary information, it all started after an unidentified man stole a black Infiniti at a Kroger near 11th and Shepherd St. Police said...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

3 charged after Houston man shot to death while walking on sidewalk

HOUSTON - Three suspects have been charged in the death of a 57-year-old man who was shot last year in Houston. According to police, Carlos Romero-Munoz, 18, Jordan Montalvo, 18, and Danilo Bonilla, 22, are charged with capital murder. Romero-Munoz and Bonilla were arrested this week. Police say Montalvo was already in jail on an unrelated charge.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Two men in custody after home invasion, police search for third

Two men are in custody and investigators are still searching for a third man accused of robbing a mom at gunpoint in front of her young kids in her home in northwest Harris County. FOX 26's Natalie Hee spoke to the woman attacked about how she is holding up after the tragic situation.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Brothers shot after leaving Houston convenience store

HOUSTON - Two brothers are in the hospital after a shooting in southeast Houston early Monday morning. Authorities responded to call in the 8500 block of Broadway around 2:15 a.m. According to police, the two men, one in his 20s and one in his 30s, left a convenience store and...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

2 Houston-area brothers looking for family to adopt them together

Every child deserves to have a loving family. There are more than 5,000 children currently in foster care in the Greater Houston area. Of them, more than 1,700 are available for adoption right now. Many of these kids are part of a sibling group. This month we’re highlighting two brothers....
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy