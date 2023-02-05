ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Controversial call lifts Grand Rapids Christian boys basketball over Michigan Collegiate in double OT thriller

By Matthew Scheidel
 3 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A controversial call late in double overtime helped Grand Rapids Christian defeat Michigan Collegiate 55-53 in a manic, back-and-forth game.

Both teams traded blows the entire first quarter, with Grand Rapids Christian holding a one-point advantage.

The game slowed down significantly in the second quarter. The two teams stepped it up on defense, forcing turnovers. Neither team could buy a bucket for much of the quarter, either. Grand Rapids Christian held on to a three-point lead at the break.

The back-and-forth action continued in the third quarter. Neither team could take control. Both teams spent a lot time at the free throw line as well. Grand Rapids Christian continued to hang on to a slim lead.

Michigan Collegiate took the lead in style in the fourth quarter, with back-to-back dunks from Dylan Grant and Rashane Smith. Grant was undoubtedly Michigan Collegiate's best player in this one, as it just seemed like he was everywhere.

The game got wild toward the end. Donovan Thames hit a 3-pointer 6.3 seconds left to send the game to overtime, which was only fitting for a game like this.

In fact, this game went to double-overtime, as the game still wasn't settled after an extra four minutes.

The game came down to controversial call. Jaylan Ouwinga went for a basket and Michigan Collegiate was called for goaltending with just 0.3 second left on the clock. Chaos ensued from here.

Fans were up in arms. Michigan Collegiate head coach James Scott was furious, running on to the court to argue with the officials and later slamming his clipboard to the ground.

In the end, Grand Rapids Christian walked away victorious.

