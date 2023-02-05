ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Terre Haute, IN

Multiple crews respond to a fire in West Terre Haute

By Terry Craig
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vMP7s_0kct3BlZ00

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A West Terre Haute home sustained significant property loss after a fire Saturday evening.

Firefighters were dispatched to 2347 North Orchard Place for calls of a structure fire shorty after 8 p.m.

Sugar Creek Fire Chief Sam McClain confirmed that the structure was empty and there were no injuries.

He said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Honey Creek, Shepardsville and New Goshen also responded to the fire.

NEXT: Two homes destroyed in early morning Terre Haute fire Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTWO/WAWV

Terre Haute Fire responds to 3rd Ave. house fire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Terre Haute Fire Department responded to a reported house fire Wednesday morning in the area of 1200 3rd. Ave. According to THFD Chief Bill Berry, the report came in at 8:44 a.m. and firefighters were on the scene for over an hour. While there were no firefighters with injuries, […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

One hurt in Wednesday morning Terre Haute fire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was hurt after a Wednesday morning fire in Terre Haute. It happened just before 9:00 at a home on 1228 3rd Avenue. The Terre Haute Fire Department says one resident of the home went to the emergency room. The extent of that person's injuries was not immediately clear.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Fire on State Street in Vincennes

The Vincennes Fire Department was called to a house fire late this morning. Several engines and the ladder truck responded to 828 State Street when the call went out around 11:30-am. It appeared to First City News that the inside of the home suffered extensive damage. Firefighters were ventilating the...
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

More vacant structure fires are being reported in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Fire Department has reported more fire happening this year than normal. Recently, two vacant properties burned down in Terre Haute near 14th and Eagle Streets. The Terre Haute Fire Department says it has seen a 10% increase in fires from last year...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WCIA

Danville house sustains ‘heavy fire’, cause under investigation

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — After initial reports, the Danville Fire Department has confirmed details on the house fire they responded to on Friday around 11 a.m. Danville Fire Chief, Aaron Marcott, stated that firefighters reported seeing heavy smoke coming from the roof upon arriving at a home on Kansas St. Everyone was reportedly out of […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Two homes destroyed in Neoga fire, cause under investigation

NEOGA, Ill. (WCIA) — Several people are displaced from their Neoga homes after they caught fire Monday morning. Neoga Fire and EMS were called to a home at 4:22 a.m. but learned enroute that the fire had spread to a second home and a detached garage. Firefighters from Sigel and the Wabash Fire Protection District […]
NEOGA, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

UPDATE: Left Lane on I-74 Eastbound Now Open

UPDATE: LEFT LANE OF I-74 EAST NOW OPEN; RIGHT LANE TO REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL CLEAN UP IS COMPLETE. The Illinois State Police, Vermilion County, and Emergency Services are on the scene of a commercial motor vehicle fire on I-74 Eastbound at milepost 197, in Vermilion County. I-74 East bound is being diverted at Exit 197 (Ogden Illinois) until the fire can be put out and traffic can safely travel on the roadway. Use caution and be aware of stopped or slow moving vehicles in this area as EMS and work crews will be cleaning up the area.
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Bloomingdale man flown to Indy following rollover crash

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Bloomingdale man was flown to an Indianapolis hospital after a single-vehicle rollover crash. According to Parke County Sheriff Jason Frazier, the crash occurred around 10:45 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6 near the intersection of US 41 and SR 47. Frazier said a pickup truck driven by a 22-year-old driver […]
BLOOMINGDALE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Two homes destroyed in early morning Terre Haute fire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two Terre Haute homes are total losses after an early morning fire. Firefighters were dispatched to the 1300 block of Eagle Street at 5:30 a.m. to calls of structure fire. Homes located at 1317 and 1321 Eagle Street were damaged and ruled to be total losses. Fire Chief Bill Berry […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

New restaurant opens on Terre Haute's south side

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new Terre Haute restaurant is open for business. Metro Diner held its grand opening Monday. The business has set up shop in the old Ruby Tuesday building on Terre Haute's south side. Metro Diner serves home-style comfort food like pancakes and burgers. The staff...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures

INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WCIA

Mattoon restaurant demolished over weekend, plans to rebuild

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A popular restaurant in Mattoon was demolished over the weekend. During the demolition process, the Mattoon Fire Department found a gas leak at Lee’s Famous Recipe. Chief Hilligoss said 8th St. between Broadway Ave. and Charleston Ave. was blocked off to allow Ameren to dig and fix the leak. Last year, […]
MATTOON, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Sheriff: Cory man did donuts in Bloomingdale yard before arrest

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man drunkenly used his vehicle to “do donuts” in another person’s yard before officers had to use a stun gun to place him under arrest. That’s according to Parke County Sheriff Jason Frazier, who said deputies arrested Christopher F. Million, 36, of Cory, Monday while responding to a Bloomingdale […]
CORY, IN
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Resident Calls for New Four-Way Stop on North Gilbert to Slow Traffic

ABOVE: North Gilbert Street resident Dave Sharp addresses the Danville City Council about the need for a new four-way stop on North Gilbert, between Winter and Voorhees Streets, to slow down traffic. A Danville resident has asked the City Council for a new four-way stop on North Gilbert, somewhere between...
DANVILLE, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Semi-truck fire on I-70 shuts down eastbound lanes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A semi-truck hauling vegetables on I-70 near mile marker 14, caught on fire just before 7 p.m. Friday. Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames said the fire started due to a mechanical issue with the tractor-trailer. Half of the trailer is gone and the tractor is completely gone. No one […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WCIA

Man commits armed pizza robbery in Danville

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police are investigating after a pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint of the pizza he was delivering on Monday. Police officials said the robbery happened in the area of Zeiter Court and Griffin Street. The victim told officers that he was delivering a pizza to an address in that […]
DANVILLE, IL
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy