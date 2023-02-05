Multiple crews respond to a fire in West Terre Haute

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A West Terre Haute home sustained significant property loss after a fire Saturday evening.

Firefighters were dispatched to 2347 North Orchard Place for calls of a structure fire shorty after 8 p.m.

Sugar Creek Fire Chief Sam McClain confirmed that the structure was empty and there were no injuries.

He said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Honey Creek, Shepardsville and New Goshen also responded to the fire.

