kvrr.com
Bismarck parents wait to hear from Jamestown High School over racial slurs, taunts
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KVRR) — Parents of Bismarck High School students say officials from Jamestown Public Schools have yet to reach out to them regarding last week’s basketball game where racial slurs and taunts were targeted at players of color. “I guess I would have never said anything, but...
KFYR-TV
Featured Teacher: Mrs. Smallbeck at Bismarck High School
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This weekend, Bismarck High School’s Science Bowl Team competed in the statewide tournament at the University of Mary. They were led by Mrs. Valerie Smallbeck. She’s an AP biology, general biology and chemistry teacher at Bismarck High. She’s also this week’s Featured Teacher on Country Morning Today.
Petition to recall Dr. Emily Eckroth spreading around Bismarck
Dr. Eckroth has refused to resign, so now community members are gathering together to get signatures to recall Dr. Eckroth.
A Castle On The Prairie? For Sale In North Dakota
As we begin to get the "Spring Itch" or possibly the "Spring Fever". So begins the house hunt of 2023. Properties come and go it seems. Some faster than others. Some more unique than others. This property caught our eye. A home in the right hands. A person or persons with the right vision will understand why one might call it a "Diamond In The Rough." At a quick glance from afar.
KFYR-TV
Take home a final memory from Bismarck’s Borrowed Bucks
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s been one month since Bismarck’s Borrowed Bucks closed its doors quite suddenly, and many started to notice the decorations on the walls have been disappearing. As the lights go down for the last time…. “It was just time to be done.”. ...the party...
6 Legitimate Businesses That Could Take This Prime Spot In Mandan
The strip in Mandan. It's almost world-famous. At least in the Bismarck Mandan area anyway. Otherwise known as Memorial Highway (its official name) is home to a wide variety of businesses. However, a prime spot on the strip has been vacant now for a couple of years. The beloved lounge...
KFYR-TV
A day in the life of a Bismarck police officer
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Police officers. We see them patrolling our community or maybe even stopping a car on the side of the road. But, more than that, we see them as advocates when we are in trouble. Bismarck Police Patrol Officer Joseph Gebhardt checks his police vehicle before he...
KFYR-TV
Dickinson’s Cabin Fever raises money for Ronald McDonald House
DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - A unique benefit to support the Ronald McDonald House in Bismarck takes place this Saturday in Dickinson. Cabin Fever at the Eagles Club features a live band and silent auction with items such as bikes, a bonfire pit, and more. A ticket in will also get...
North Dakota In The Eye Of A Winter Storm Of Biblical Proportions?
I ran across some weather models from a meteorologist in Fargo, North Dakota that show a major winter storm for the Great Plains next week. The article on WDAY shows a model that was run on Monday and then again on Tuesday (yesterday). The model for Monday was very alarming...
KFYR-TV
Neighbors’ backyard ice rink brings Bismarck families together
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota winters can be cold, dark, and icy. Yet for some, the weather is welcome. A group of Bismarck parents, with almost enough kids to field a couple of hockey teams, built a backyard ice rink that has brought their families and the neighborhood together.
In Bismarck – Something Fresh And Exciting Coming Soon
This is something we need more of, especially since the sad trend lately has been restaurants and businesses closing their doors for good. Do you ever feel like you are in a rut? The same thing almost every single day? You go to work 5 days a week, right around the same time every morning you take the same roads, and you arrive pretty much on "Auto-Pilot", more than likely it's the same sad sack lunch - a blah bologna sandwich ( no offense to you bologna lovers ) with a badly bruised banana. Well, something new and fresh is in the works and it's coming soon to Bismarck!
tsln.com
Two to be Inducted into the North Dakota Agricultural Hall of Fame
A long-time beef industry spokesperson and a nationally-recognized holistic range manager are the latest inductees into the North Dakota Agricultural Hall of Fame. Nancy Jo Bateman of New Salem, ND and Jerry Doan of McKenzie, ND will be inducted March 8th, during the 2023 North Dakota Winter Show in Valley City.
KFYR-TV
Burleigh County Commission looks at pipeline ordinance
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The proposed Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline could be running into another roadblock. The Burleigh County Commission is looking at a new ordinance that could impact construction. The ordinance would make companies constructing hazardous liquid pipelines to submit emergency plans. Several residents expressed concern during a public...
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota Legislature: Bills circulating on school lunches, residents with disabilities, snow removal
(Bismarck, ND) -- Several bills are circulating involving a few hot-button issues in Bismarck as the legislative session continues. Lawmakers are considering a bill that would allocate general fund money toward school lunch programs. A House bill would allocate nearly 90-million dollars to fund lunches for the 2023 and 2024...
Destination Dakota: Finding love on the lanes
Aasen's first date destination took her to Midway Lanes in Mandan. Aasen met with Jim Mellon, the owner of Midway Lanes to find out what they're doing for Valentine's Day.
KNOX News Radio
Jamestown students disciplined for racist taunts at game
Jamestown school Superintendent Robert Lech says some middle and high school students have been disciplined after racists taunts were directed toward the Bismarck High School boys basketball team during a game this week. Lech did not say Thursday how many students were involved or how they were disciplined. Video of the Tuesday night game shows the Jamestown student section making monkey noises and war whooping when two non-white Bismarck players handled the ball. Lech said his district is working with Bismarck school officials to help bring healing after the incident.
KFYR-TV
Healthcare workers remind residents to care for their hearts
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, little pink and red hearts are popping up everywhere. Cardiologists say, while not anatomically correct, the traditional symbol of love and romance is a good reminder to make sure your heart is healthy. The CDC reports one person...
KFYR-TV
ND Legislature considers bill addressing bias crimes
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers in Bismarck are considering a bill relating to hate crimes. House Bill 1537 would define “bias crimes” in the North Dakota Century Code and would collect information on them and the groups or individuals who commit those offenses. It would also require police officers, sheriffs, state troopers, and others to receive special training about how to respond to bias crimes.
KFYR-TV
UMary women’s basketball rising in the standings
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 7-3 stretch in 2023 finds the University of Mary women’s basketball team tied for second in the North Division of the Northern Sun Conference. The Marauders go to Duluth and St. Cloud this weekend for a pair of very important games. Coming off two...
KFYR-TV
Egg cost vs. cost of raising chickens
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With the cost of eggs skyrocketing, many have begun searching for more affordable options. The Bismarck Runnings is actively preparing for a much larger season this year for selling chicks. Although many may think raising chickens for egg production is an easier solution, the cost and...
