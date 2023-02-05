This is something we need more of, especially since the sad trend lately has been restaurants and businesses closing their doors for good. Do you ever feel like you are in a rut? The same thing almost every single day? You go to work 5 days a week, right around the same time every morning you take the same roads, and you arrive pretty much on "Auto-Pilot", more than likely it's the same sad sack lunch - a blah bologna sandwich ( no offense to you bologna lovers ) with a badly bruised banana. Well, something new and fresh is in the works and it's coming soon to Bismarck!

BISMARCK, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO