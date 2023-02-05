Read full article on original website
'If I never end up playing again': ABs star TJ Perenara provides injury update
Injured All Blacks halfback TJ Perenara has provided an update on his road to recovery, as the test veteran continues to race against the clock ahead of this year’s World Cup in France. When Perenara ruptured his Achilles during last year’s end-of-season tour, his dream of a third World...
How a former Aussie cricket coach inspired Eddie Jones to 'change' Wallabies rugby
When Eddie Jones was the coach of the Wallabies during their golden era in the early 2000s, rugby union was considered one of the most popular sports in Australia. But the sport isn’t what it sued to be Down Under, and Jones wants to change that. Legendary coach Jones...
'Exciting but tough': All Blacks set to play two Test matches in NZ this year
The New Zealand Rugby Union have announced the All Blacks’ home schedule for this season, which includes titanic clashes against fierce rivals South Africa and Australia. New Zealand rugby fans are in for a treat this year. While the Women’s FIFA World Cup has created some “challenges of stadium...
All Blacks stars Barrett, Smith and Retallick set to leave NZ Rugby
Three modern day All Blacks greats are set to continue their rugby careers in Japan following this year’s Rugby World Cup in France. Star duo Aaron Smith and Beauden Barrett have signed with Japan Rugby League One side Toyota Verblitz, while lock Brodie Retallick has reportedly put pen to paper with Kobe Steelers.
Brodie Croft signs long-term deal with Salford as reported NRL interest comes to an end
Reigning Super League Man of Steel Brodie Croft has signed a landmark contract to remain at Salford Red Devils, bringing an end to months of speculation around his future. The halfback, who was once anointed as Cooper Cronk’s long-term replacement at Melbourne, moved to England to resurrect his career and enjoyed a stellar debut campaign that almost culminated in guiding his unfancied side to the grand final.
Sheffield United vs. Wrexham final score, highlights and analysis as Sharp, Berge late show spares Blades
BRAMALL LANE, SHEFFIELD — Injury-time goals from Billy Sharp and Sander Berge gave Sheffield United a breathless 3-1 FA Cup fourth-round replay win over Wrexham, who came within a Paul Mullin penalty of an improbable upset at Bramall Lane. After a goalless first half where Wrexham goalkeeper Rob Lainton...
How many times have Real Madrid won FIFA Club World Cup? History of Los Blancos in intercontinental competition
Real Madrid's impressive 2021/22 campaign ended with Carlo Ancelotti winning an incredible La Liga and Champions League double on his return to Spain. Ancelotti showed his evergreen sharpness to get the better of Xavi, Pep Guardiola, Thomas Tuchel and Jurgen Klopp to get his hands on two major honours. Their...
Why did Leeds United sack Jesse Marsch? Premier League club fires American manager amidst poor form
American coach Jesse Marsch is out as manager of Leeds United after less than a year in charge. The 49-year-old took over at the Premier League club after the dismissal of Marcelo Bielsa in late February, 2022. At the time, Marsch was considered an apt replacement due to his European success at RB Salzburg and his deployment of a high-press tactical approach that fit with Bielsa's style, lending to a seamless transition from one coach to the other.
How to watch UEFA Europa League on TV and live stream in Australia
The UEFA Europa League round-of-16 will be headlined by a blockbuster tie between Manchester United and Barcelona. Several other European giants will also be involved in the competition, including Juventus, Roma, Ajax and Sevilla. The Sporting News explains how you can watch the UEFA Europa League in Australia. How to...
Christian Atsu in Turkey earthquake: Latest news on former Newcastle United player
Former Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu has been found alive and pulled from the rubble after being caught up in the devastating earthquake that rocked the Turkey and Syrian border region on Monday. There have been conflicting reports about the 31-year-old's status over the past 24 hours after the earthquake...
Sheffield United vs Wrexham live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds and prediction for FA Cup replay
Wrexham will bid to keep their fairytale FA Cup run going a little longer when they face Sheffield United in a fourth-round replay on February 7. The initial tie finished 3-3 after a thrilling match in the north-east of Wales, with Championship side United snatching an injury-time equaliser through John Egan after earlier seeing Daniel Jebbison sent off.
