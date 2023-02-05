ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

'If I never end up playing again': ABs star TJ Perenara provides injury update

Injured All Blacks halfback TJ Perenara has provided an update on his road to recovery, as the test veteran continues to race against the clock ahead of this year’s World Cup in France. When Perenara ruptured his Achilles during last year’s end-of-season tour, his dream of a third World...
'Exciting but tough': All Blacks set to play two Test matches in NZ this year

The New Zealand Rugby Union have announced the All Blacks’ home schedule for this season, which includes titanic clashes against fierce rivals South Africa and Australia. New Zealand rugby fans are in for a treat this year. While the Women’s FIFA World Cup has created some “challenges of stadium...
All Blacks stars Barrett, Smith and Retallick set to leave NZ Rugby

Three modern day All Blacks greats are set to continue their rugby careers in Japan following this year’s Rugby World Cup in France. Star duo Aaron Smith and Beauden Barrett have signed with Japan Rugby League One side Toyota Verblitz, while lock Brodie Retallick has reportedly put pen to paper with Kobe Steelers.
Brodie Croft signs long-term deal with Salford as reported NRL interest comes to an end

Reigning Super League Man of Steel Brodie Croft has signed a landmark contract to remain at Salford Red Devils, bringing an end to months of speculation around his future. The halfback, who was once anointed as Cooper Cronk’s long-term replacement at Melbourne, moved to England to resurrect his career and enjoyed a stellar debut campaign that almost culminated in guiding his unfancied side to the grand final.
Why did Leeds United sack Jesse Marsch? Premier League club fires American manager amidst poor form

American coach Jesse Marsch is out as manager of Leeds United after less than a year in charge. The 49-year-old took over at the Premier League club after the dismissal of Marcelo Bielsa in late February, 2022. At the time, Marsch was considered an apt replacement due to his European success at RB Salzburg and his deployment of a high-press tactical approach that fit with Bielsa's style, lending to a seamless transition from one coach to the other.
How to watch UEFA Europa League on TV and live stream in Australia

The UEFA Europa League round-of-16 will be headlined by a blockbuster tie between Manchester United and Barcelona. Several other European giants will also be involved in the competition, including Juventus, Roma, Ajax and Sevilla. The Sporting News explains how you can watch the UEFA Europa League in Australia. How to...
Christian Atsu in Turkey earthquake: Latest news on former Newcastle United player

Former Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu has been found alive and pulled from the rubble after being caught up in the devastating earthquake that rocked the Turkey and Syrian border region on Monday. There have been conflicting reports about the 31-year-old's status over the past 24 hours after the earthquake...

