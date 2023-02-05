Read full article on original website
One injured in Whitehaven shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Whitehaven man is recovering in the hospital while his shooter is on the run. Memphis Police say they responded to a shooting at a home on the 5100 block of Windham road shortly before 11:00 p.m. Tuesday. Officers say they found a man with a gunshot wound. Neighbors told WREG that […]
1 injured, 2 detained after shooting in Parkway Village
MPD: Suspect breaks into home, bites man in the face
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department arrested a man who they say broke into someone’s home and bit them in the face Tuesday. According to reports, officers responded to a disturbance call in the 4400 block of Beechmont around 2:30 a.m. Once there, the victim told police that Joshua Cox had broken into his […]
MPD: Man in critical condition after shooting in Parkway Village
Child injured in Midtown shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child is injured following a shooting in Midtown Tuesday afternoon. Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 1600 block of Nelson Avenue at 3:15 p.m. The male victim was transported to Le Bonheur in critical condition. The age of the victim has not been released. Police say the investigation […]
Body found lying in the street in Southeast Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a dead body was found lying on the ground early Tuesday morning. According to MPD dispatch, they responded to a call around 1 a.m. between Clearbrook Street and Leven Road. Officers found a victim lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the victim was […]
Five thieves storm Midtown GameStop, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five burglars busted their way into a Memphis GameStop on Sunday, February 5, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the thieves busted through the entry and exit doors, smashing a small vehicle, possibly an SUV through the doors. Once inside, video surveillance shows...
Snatch and grab at GameStop adds to the growing number of store robberies in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department said there was yet another snatch and grab on Monday, Feb. 6, this time at the GameStop located at 7539 Winchester Rd. MPD said 10 people entered the store after prying the door open. Surveillance video showed of the suspects arriving at the store driving three separate cars, MPD said.
Adult, child injured in Raleigh shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An man and child were taken to the hospital after being involved in a shooting in Raleigh Tuesday morning. According to MPD, officers responded to a shooting call in the 3100 block of Homewood a little before 3:30 a.m. Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken […]
Ex-officer texted photo of Tyre Nichols to others: Memphis Police
Child injured and man shot in morning crash and shooting in Raliegh, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department responded to crime scene where a child and man were injured in a crash and shooting early Tuesday morning in Raliegh. MPD arrived at the 3100 block of Homewood Dr. at 3:23 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7. MPD said the officers originally responded to an accident call, but found a man with a gunshot wound when they arrived.
MPD: Suspects wanted in several game store burglaries throughout Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the suspects after several recent burglaries that involved several people - sometimes more than a dozen - breaking into a store then taking off with anything they could grab. Many of the break-ins have happened at Memphis area GameStops and other...
Memphis Police officer speaks after saving teen from attempted suicide
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — By now, many Memphians have seen the image of a Memphis Police Officer embracing a suicidal teen after talking him down from the edge of the I-40 bridge Thursday afternoon. FOX13 spoke to that officer, who said it wasn’t her first time preventing a suicide, and...
Man pulls over to help shooting victim, targeted by gunmen
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The search is on for the gunmen who opened fire on I-240 Sunday afternoon. A video shows the aftermath of a driver losing control while trying to dodge bullets during a shooting on I-240 and Perkins Sunday around 4:30 p.m. Kyus Carter was also swerving in traffic hoping not to get hit. […]
Tyre Nichols death: Memphis officer texted photo of Nichols after beating to at least 5 people
A Memphis police officer allegedly texted a photo of Tyre Nichols after the beating to at least five people.
Child critically injured after shooting in Midtown Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child was in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Midtown Memphis, police said. According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded about 3:15 p.m. to Nelson Avenue near Lamar Avenue and found a child with a gunshot wound. The child was taken to...
Woman says she tried to warn MPD about officer now charged with Tyre Nichols’ death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A woman says she tried to warn the Memphis Police Department about an officer now charged in the death of Tyre Nichols. Kadejah Townes said she was at the Walgreens on Knight Arnold on February 21, 2021, when Memphis police got a false shooting call. “We were returning a Redbox and […]
Woman breaks into cars at Northwest Prep Academy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police charged a woman with breaking into two cars at Northwest Prep Academy on Monday. MPD says they viewed surveillance footage that showed Frelandra Womack burglarizing vehicles in the 2600 block of Ketchum Road. According to reports, Womack broke into a silver Honda and stole a Microsoft computer. She then broke […]
8 more Memphis police officers to face charges in Tyre Nichols case
Eight more officers with the Memphis Police Department will likely face charges in the aftermath of Tyre Nichols' death last month, officials said on Tuesday. During a city council meeting, which focused on officers' conduct during the violent arrest that left Nichols with fatal injuries, the Memphis City Attorney Jennifer Sink spoke alongside Police Chief C.J. Davis to address an ongoing investigation at the police department. Sink told the council that, by her count, eight additional Memphis police officers are expected to receive a statement of charges — which she described as a document outlining their "policy violations" — in connection with...
The media may have misled you about Hickory Hill, Tyre Nichols’ neighborhood
It’d be understandable if a casual observer assumed Tyre Nichols was beaten to death on the streets of a violent, impoverished neighborhood. After all, the Memphis Police Department’s Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods unit was created to reduce violent crime by focusing on “hot spots.”
