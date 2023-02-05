ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WREG

One injured in Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Whitehaven man is recovering in the hospital while his shooter is on the run. Memphis Police say they responded to a shooting at a home on the 5100 block of Windham road shortly before 11:00 p.m. Tuesday. Officers say they found a man with a gunshot wound. Neighbors told WREG that […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

1 injured, 2 detained after shooting in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting in Parkway Villiage left one man injured. Memphis Police Department responded to the shooting at 12:33 a.m. on Cochese Avenue. According to officers, the man was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the Regional One hospital in critical condition. MPD says...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: Suspect breaks into home, bites man in the face

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department arrested a man who they say broke into someone’s home and bit them in the face Tuesday. According to reports, officers responded to a disturbance call in the 4400 block of Beechmont around 2:30 a.m. Once there, the victim told police that Joshua Cox had broken into his […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Child injured in Midtown shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child is injured following a shooting in Midtown Tuesday afternoon. Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 1600 block of Nelson Avenue at 3:15 p.m. The male victim was transported to Le Bonheur in critical condition. The age of the victim has not been released. Police say the investigation […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Body found lying in the street in Southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a dead body was found lying on the ground early Tuesday morning. According to MPD dispatch, they responded to a call around 1 a.m. between Clearbrook Street and Leven Road. Officers found a victim lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the victim was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Adult, child injured in Raleigh shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An man and child were taken to the hospital after being involved in a shooting in Raleigh Tuesday morning. According to MPD, officers responded to a shooting call in the 3100 block of Homewood a little before 3:30 a.m. Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man pulls over to help shooting victim, targeted by gunmen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The search is on for the gunmen who opened fire on I-240 Sunday afternoon. A video shows the aftermath of a driver losing control while trying to dodge bullets during a shooting on I-240 and Perkins Sunday around 4:30 p.m. Kyus Carter was also swerving in traffic hoping not to get hit. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman breaks into cars at Northwest Prep Academy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police charged a woman with breaking into two cars at Northwest Prep Academy on Monday. MPD says they viewed surveillance footage that showed Frelandra Womack burglarizing vehicles in the 2600 block of Ketchum Road. According to reports, Womack broke into a silver Honda and stole a Microsoft computer. She then broke […]
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS News

8 more Memphis police officers to face charges in Tyre Nichols case

Eight more officers with the Memphis Police Department will likely face charges in the aftermath of Tyre Nichols' death last month, officials said on Tuesday. During a city council meeting, which focused on officers' conduct during the violent arrest that left Nichols with fatal injuries, the Memphis City Attorney Jennifer Sink spoke alongside Police Chief C.J. Davis to address an ongoing investigation at the police department. Sink told the council that, by her count, eight additional Memphis police officers are expected to receive a statement of charges — which she described as a document outlining their "policy violations" — in connection with...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
