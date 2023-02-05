Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cedar Lawn and Fairview cemeteries in Roanoke are not closing due to a lack of caregivers for the propertiesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Celebrating 60 Years of Kayla Brady: A Journey Through the Life of a Salem Icon on Days of Our LivesGzeorSalem, VA
Roanoke, tap water is not good for your Neti Pot and CPAP machineHealth Stuff TO KnowRoanoke, VA
A Valentine's Day love story that enduresCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Homelessness in Roanoke: The Dark SideCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
WSLS
Kitley family shares impact of Special Olympics
GREENSBORO, N.C. – The countdown continues to the 2023 New River Polar Plunge, which raises money to support the athletes and programs of Special Olympics Virginia. One Virginia Tech basketball superstar knows the impact the organization can have. For Elizabeth Kitley and her sister Raven Kitley, Special Olympics has involved the entire family.
WSLS
1st and 10 Trophy Tour: Lord Botetourt’s Jakari Nicely
DALEVILLE, Va. – The 1st and 10 “Trophy Tour” is in Daleville to honor a landmark win. Six-time defending State Class 1 Champion Riverheads was on the brink of breaking the state record for consecutive wins (tied at 52 with Phoebus). They held the longest active win streak in the nation — at 52 straight victories.
WSLS
City showdown: Patrick Henry girls defeat William Fleming 44-38
ROANOKE, Va. – While it may have been “Big Monday” in college hoops action, locally we had the same type of high-caliber matchups including a girls showdown between Roanoke City rivals Patrick Henry and William Fleming. The Colonels won the first matchup back in December by just two points.
WSLS
Virginia Tech students connect with incarcerated individuals through books
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Multiple student organizations at Virginia Tech are using books to help connect with people who are incarcerated throughout Virginia. The Virginia Tech Prison Book Project was created back in 2021 in connection with an already established project, The Appalachian Prison Book Project. Virginia Tech Professor Brian...
WSLS
1st and 10 Trophy Tour: Franklin County’s Jahylen Lee
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – Franklin County had another competitive year in the Blue Ridge and a Class 6 playoff berth. And senior running back Jahylen Lee had plenty to do with it. The dynamic back scampered for 224 yards and three rushing touchdowns in a district win over William Byrd. He left the game as the school’s career leader in rushing yards, points scored and touchdowns scored in a key Week 8 victory.
WSLS
Liz Kitley: Bringing the sizzle on the court and the kitchen
BLACKBSURG, Va. – The same skills needed to compete at a high level in basketball, often translate to the kitchen--just ask All-American Virginia Tech center Liz Kitley. “Multitasking,” Kitley said. “I mean, cooking is really hard. If you can’t multitask or focus, if you get sidetracked you can ruin your meal. I would say there are a lot of similarities.”
WSLS
Loved ones remember Roanoke man killed in Florida
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – In the early morning hours, behind a pub in Florida, Nancy Martin’s life changed forever. “It was disbelief, it was absolutely disbelief,” Martin said. According to the St. Augustine Police Department, her son, Jason Mullins, was shot and killed last Thursday. It was...
WSLS
American Heart Association prepares for the Roanoke Heart Ball this weekend
ROANOKE, Va. – The American Heart Association is asking the community in Southwest Virginia to come together this weekend for the Roanoke Heart Ball. This is a chance to celebrate collective success in driving change, funding science and improving behaviors. The Roanoke Heart Ball is taking place Saturday, Feb....
WSLS
Night to Shine returns to Roanoke
SALEM, Va. – Volunteers are at work this week transforming Fellowship Community Church into a dance floor for the Night to Shine prom on Friday. The prom is an event started by the Tim Tebow Foundation. The dance is for people of all abilities to celebrate those with special...
WSLS
Students mourn beloved music teacher
SALEM, Va. – Darnell Rose is known by the Pride of Salem Marching Band as the “life of the party,” according to Drum Major Sam Vest. Rose passed away unexpectedly Saturday, leaving behind hundreds of students across the Roanoke Valley. Rose played in the Glenvar High School...
WSLS
The Gauntlet business program set to begin this week
Classes start tomorrow for the 9th Annual Gauntlet Business Competition and Program. The Gauntlet is open to entrepreneurs all across our region — no matter their experience level. It’s a 10-week business program that teaches entrepreneurs how to make a business plan. Natalie Ashton, owner of Electric Iris,...
WSLS
Duck Donuts shares a taste of Valentine’s Day assortments
ROANOKE, Va. – Hattie Lowrance, manager at Duck Donuts in Roanoke stopped by 10 News at Noon to talk about the shop’s Love Assortment box and Chocolate Lovers Assortment box ahead of Valentine’s Day. Lowrance also showed 10 News’ Alyssa Rae some tips on how to decorate!...
WSLS
Table for Two program hopes to spread love in the New River Valley
PULASKI, Va. – An organization in the New River Valley is helping small businesses and those looking to enjoy Valentine’s Day. The T.G. Howard Community Center recently started the Table for Two program. It’s opportunity for anyone in the New River Valley to win four gift certificates worth...
tourcounsel.com
Tanglewood Mall | Shopping mall in Cave Spring, Virginia
Tanglewood Mall is a shopping mall in southwest Roanoke County, Virginia, United States. It originally opened for business March 28, 1973. The mall is currently managed by Urban Retail Properties. Tanglewood Mall is located at the intersection of US 220 and Route 419. The Roy L. Weber Expressway's southern terminus...
WSLS
Winter Makers Market in Roanoke to feature local artists, food, music
ROANOKE, Va. – Gatewood Rose Botanicals, Golden Cactus Brewing and Food Hut RKE will host the Winter Makers Market Saturday, Feb. 11 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Roanoke. The event will feature many local artists, food, beverages and live music. Jessica Downs from Gatewood Rose visited...
WSLS
Feb. 8, 2023 Picture of the Day
Thanks to Lara in Buchanan for sending today’s Picture of the Day. Want to see your pictures featured on air and online? You can send your pictures here through Pin It.
WDTV
3-month-old baby among the latest to die from COVID-19 in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A three-month-old baby is among the latest of those who have died from COVID-19 in West Virginia. According to the West Virginia DHHR on Wednesday, a 44-year-old man from Kanawha County and an 84-year-old man from Greenbrier County also died from COVID-19 in addition to the baby from Kanawha County.
WSLS
Search underway for stolen dogs in Franklin County
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – A search is underway for two black labs stolen from Waid Park in Rocky Mount Tuesday morning, according to the Franklin County Humane Society Planned Pethood and Adoption Center. The center said the two labs, Colby and Caleb, broke away from their owner and chased...
WSLS
Local nonprofit asking City of Roanoke to take over two historic cemeteries
ROANOKE, Va. – As a local nonprofit prepares to dissolve, it’s requesting that the City of Roanoke preserve two area cemeteries filled with centuries of history, according to a press release. The FV Cemetery Company’s Board of Directors said its members are aging and their health is deteriorating,...
WSLS
Roanoke coffee house spotlighting community members
ROANOKE, Va. – One local coffee shop is finding a way to spotlight people doing good in our community. One Love Coffee House is giving away free breakfast or lunch to one community member a week. Owner Adam Ritchie said he wants to give back and spread some positivity.
Comments / 0