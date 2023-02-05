Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan boy, 6, uses dad’s phone to order $1K worth of food from GrubHubB.R. ShenoyDetroit, MI
Woman Found In 2013 Still Unidentified And Unclaimed Is Living In Adult Foster Care Facility As "Living Jane Doe"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRomulus, MI
Highly anticipated restaurant re-opening in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersMichigan State
Small soul food catering business makes an impact in the Detroit communityJulian Stainback IIIDetroit, MI
Here's how this man won over $100,000 overnight in the lotteryUSA DiarioAnn Arbor, MI
Professional Tennis Player Jessica Pegula Has Some Pretty Impressive Parents
As a professional tennis player, Jessica Pegula is used to the relentless pursuit of a singular goal. Getting to that level in the athletic world takes commitment, drive, and the willingness to give up a few things. How often does a rising star have to choose practice over a social life?
Who Saw This Coming? Penguins Win, 2-1, in OT
The Pittsburgh Penguins have won 25 games this season. They’ll probably win at least another dozen or so before its over. But it’s unlikely they’ll have another victory as unlikely as the 2-1 decision they earned in overtime against Colorado at PPG Paints Arena Tuesday night. The...
GERARD GALLANT NOT HAPPY THAT TROUBA HAD TO FIGHT AFTER TWO HUGE HITS
New York Rangers captain Jacob Trouba likes to play on the edge and at times, he has gone a bit too far. On Monday night against the Calgary Flames, Trouba threw two MASSIVE hits, the first coming on Dillon Dube in the opening period, then in the second period, he levelled Nazem Kadri.
Rangers’ Jacob Trouba delivers helmet-launching hit, dominates ensuing fight
Jacob Trouba was at it again – delivering huge hits and winning fights. The Rangers captain laid a massive, helmet-launching hit on the Flames’ Nazem Kadri during the second period of New York’s 5-4 overtime win at Madison Square Garden on Monday night. With the Calgary center on the ice near the Rangers’ net, his teammate Dillon Dube attempted to make Trouba pay for the hit, sparking a fight. It didn’t prove to be the best decision for Dube. After an early – and short – stalemate, Trouba tossed four or five punches and wrestled Dube to the ground with the score knotted at two. The 28-year-old Trouba has become of the NHL’s more notorious hitters on the ice. The one he delivered to the Blackhawks’ Jujhar Khaira last season led to the forward being stretchered off the ice before landing in the hospital. Trouba reached out via text after the hit – which some believed as borderline dirty — happened and the two put it behind them during training camp this season. Trouba also clobbered Blackhawks center Andreas Athanasiou in December during a 5-2 loss.
JAROMIR JAGR PASSES WAYNE GRETZKY FOR MOST PROFESSIONAL GOALS (VIDEO)
During Sunday's game between Kladno and HC Trinec in the Czech Extraliga, hockey legend Jaromir Jagr scored the 1,099th goal of his professional career, surpassing Wayne Gretzky, who had 1,098. Gretzky tallied his 1,098 goals between the NHL, WHA (playoffs included for both), as well on the international stage for...
NHL
Women in Hockey: Manon Rheaume
Kings hockey operations and prospect adviser has been in game for over 40 years. The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week through April, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at Los Angeles Kings hockey operations and prospect adviser Manon Rheaume:
STEVE YZERMAN'S TRADE FOR JAKUB VRANA LOOKS LIKE A TOTAL DISASTER IN HINDSIGHT
When the Detroit Red Wings traded forward Anthony Mantha to the Washington Capitals, it had all the makings of a steal for GM Steve Yzerman. For Mantha, Detroit received a 2021 1st round pick, a 2022 2nd round pick, Richard Panic (cap dump) and forward Jakub Vrana, who was the real prize. At the time, anyway. From '19-20 through '21-22 Vrana ranked 2nd in 5v5 goals per 60 minutes behind only Auston Matthews.
NHL
LA KINGS LEGEND DUSTIN BROWN LIFTS STANLEY CUP ON 3D BILLBOARD IN DTLA
FANS ON-SITE CAN ALSO ENJOY SPECIAL "AR" EXPERIENCE WITH BROWN WHO WILL HAVE HIS JERSEY RETIRED ON SATURDAY NIGHT. Dustin Brown is once again lifting the Stanley Cup in Downtown Los Angeles. Beginning today, a sprawling 3D billboard featuring Brown on an LED video façade - which is the length...
NHL
My 25 All-Time Best Defensemen | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
Stan Fischler counts down his 25 best defensemen, plus a few honorable mentions. This is as tough as it gets. Picking the Devils best defenseman means that I have to decide which of the two Scotts gets the Number One spot and, of course, by the inevitable process of elimination, who's the runner-up?
NHL
Writers Roundtable: The First "Half"
With a big second half on deck, including Cam Ward Hall of Fame Night, the team's first-ever outdoor game, and hopefully an exciting playoff run, team writers Scott Burnside and Walt Ruff put together their thoughts on the 25th anniversary season so far. Scott Burnside: Where did half of a...
NHL
Tkachuk of Panthers leads 3 Stars of the Week
NEW YORK - - Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk, Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin and Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Feb. 5. FIRST STAR - MATTHEW TKACHUK, LW, FLORIDA PANTHERS. Representing the hometown Panthers (24-22-6,...
NHL
Making Hockey for Everyone
The racial slur seared across the ice and into an 11-year-old Matt Dumba's brain. It cut deep into his core. What made that memory worse were the tears welled up in his mom's eyes as he told her what happened. Ryan Reaves shares a similar recollection from his time playing...
NHL
State Your Case: Seider or Raymond more important for Red Wings?
NHL.com writers debate value of defenseman, forward to Detroit. The Detroit Red Wings have a bright future, led by two young stars who made their mark as rookies in 2021-22 and are only going to get better. Defenseman Moritz Seider won the Calder Trophy as the top rookie in the NHL last season, and forward Lucas Raymond was third among rookies in scoring, behind forwards Michael Bunting of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Trevor Zegras of the Anaheim Ducks.
Look: NFL Star Responds To Viral Cheerleaders Video
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is at the center of a viral cheerleader photo. Diggs was caught on video on one knee behind some of the cheerleaders at the Pro Bowl and appeared to be checking them out. Once the video was posted, Diggs shut that down very quickly. "I had to fix my mask I ...
NHL
With the Kraken Up Next, Devils Host Practice | NOTEBOOK
The Devils will host the Seattle Kraken tomorrow night before another long road trip. The Devils will host the Seattle Kraken tomorrow night and there remain a few question marks as Jack Hughes only participated in part of today's practice session. The tempo at practice was high, with five-on-five work...
NHL
The Men Behind the Mask | FEATURE
Vitek Vanecek debuted a new mask at practice, one that pays homage to two franchise legends. There is the man behind the mask. And in Vitek Vanecek's case, there are also the men behind the mask. The man: that is Vanecek himself. He's the one wearing it. He has been...
NHL
Video Review: CGY @ NYR - 6:38 of the Third Period
Explanation: Video review determined that the puck deflected off the skate of Calgary's Andrew Mangiapane and that there was no distinct kicking motion. Rule 37.4 states, in part, "a puck that deflects into the net off an attacking Player's skate who does not use a 'distinct kicking motion' shall be ruled a GOAL. A puck that is directed into the net by an attacking Players' skate shall also be ruled a GOAL, as long as no 'distinct kicking motion' is evident."
NHL
Stadium Series ice truck arrives ahead of Capitals-Hurricanes
RALEIGH, N.C. -- The NHL mobile refrigeration truck rolled onto the concourse at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Monday, the first step toward the build out of the rink for the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series. The outdoor game will take place Feb. 18, when...
NHL
Devils Hit the Ice for Late Afternoon Practice | NOTEBOOK
It's a rare late afternoon practice for the Devils today. After their lackluster performance against the Canucks - despite leaving the ice with the two points - there's plenty of work to be done with some big games ahead. The club has two straight days of practice before hosting the...
NHL
DeJordy reflects on being ultimate EBUG with Black Hawks
Ironman goalie Glenn Hall had just pulled himself from the Black Hawks' Nov. 7, 1962 game against the Boston Bruins, unable to continue beyond 10:21 of the first period with a badly pinched nerve in his back. In came DeJordy, summoned from the stands, to make 24 saves in a...
