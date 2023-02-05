Read full article on original website
News-Herald.com
Perry vs. Madison boys basketball: Pirates go on late run to beat rival Blue Streaks, 53-43
After an athletic rebound by Knolan Albert found its way into Dom Magda’s hands as he went into the lane and pulled up just after the free-throw line to make Madison’s deficit just two points against nonconference opponent Perry on Feb. 7. The Blue Streaks called timeout with...
News-Herald.com
Madison boys basketball: Junior JP Dragas claims all-time scoring mark in Blue Streaks history
It was another hot start for JP Dragas when he and Madison took the court against Perry on Feb. 8. After the end of the first quarter, the junior had all 10 of the Blue Streaks’ points. Dragas entered the game 28 points off of Scott Ferra’s mark of...
News-Herald.com
Final 2022-23 News-Herald hockey Top of the Crop
Watch list: Chagrin Falls (13-6) Crop comments: University closed its regular season in style as the undisputed No. 1 in the Crop and after handling its lone weekend business, 6-3 over Medina on Feb. 4. The Preppers will assuredly be a Cleveland Cup threat as well as in district competition, eyeing their first frozen four berth since 2019. … One wouldn’t have known Gilmour entered the weekend on a four-game losing skid, showing a ton of moxie with a three-game Great Lakes Hockey League sweep of Padua (3-2), Shaker Heights (2-1) and Walsh Jesuit (5-2) to force Cleveland Cup seeding to go to tiebreakers. There usually aren’t individual mentions in this Crop space — but Matt Bauman deserves one. The Lancers’ senior captain scored seven goals in those three games, including a late game-winner against the Bruins. … Mentor finished off its GCHSHL Red regular-season title and, of course in turn secured the top seed in Baron Cup I, with a dominant sweep of Hudson (7-2) and Olmsted Falls (10-3). The Cardinals will be heard from next week at Brooklyn and throughout February in district play. … Benedictine did well to record a 1-1 tie at Rocky River on Feb. 4 and nearly got out of that road clash with more. The Bengals, despite being short-handed at the moment, could be a tricky draw in Baron Cup I on the day. … Kenston was a bit more competitive in Round 2 against Hudson WRA, falling, 6-3, and concluded the regular season with a 6-0 rout of Kent Roosevelt. The Bombers are the No. 4 seed this week in Baron Cup II. … Chagrin Falls had a tough time with Baron Cup III top seed and Blue East champion CVCA on Feb. 4, falling, 9-3. But the Tigers could still make a Baron Cup III final push.
News-Herald.com
PHOTOS: Mentor-Brunswick boys basketball, Feb. 7, 2023
Tim Phillis’ photos from Mentor-Brunswick boys basketball Feb. 7, 2023.
News-Herald.com
North tops Perry, 48-40, in girls basketball Top of the Crop showdown
When teams go through the rigors of a high-caliber conference schedule, there could be an inclination to set up an easy game or two down the stretch before tournament time. Perry coach Roy Infalvi Jr. and North coach Paul Force aren’t in that faction. Giving their teams a high-octane,...
News-Herald.com
PHOTOS: Cleveland State-Chicago State women’s basketball, Feb. 7, 2023
Tim Phillis’ photos from Cleveland State-Chicago State women’s basketball Feb. 7, 2023.
News-Herald.com
Richmond Heights girls basketball team ranked No. 4 in state poll
The Richmond Heights girls basketball team continued its climb in the state polls this week, moving to a season-best No. 4 ranking in the Associated Press poll. The Spartans (18-3) were No. 5 last week. Coach Eugene White’s team garnered 70 voting points from across the state in polling conducted by media outlets throughout Ohio Only New Madison Tri-Village, Fort Loramie and Sugar Grove Berne Union are ranked ahead of Richmond Heights.
News-Herald.com
Cleveland’s Pioneer is only so successful in making theme work, but it’s barbecue-centric fare is solid | Restaurant review
The elephant ear was comically huge. It wasn’t just that the Elephant Ear ($7) dessert at camping-themed barbecue joint Pioneer in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood was so large that you could see little of the square tray underneath it; it also was that I had chosen it after a server helped convince me another dessert I’d been eyeing would be a bit much for one person.
News-Herald.com
Willoughby Public Library hosting chess tournament
The Willoughby Public Library’s Learn and Play Chess Club will be holding an unrated (just for fun), four-round tournament open to players of all ages and skill levels from noon to 4 p.m., Feb. 25. The tournament will be directed by Roy-Allen Bumpers of Progress with Chess. Each player...
News-Herald.com
Willoughby Hills marks 64th anniversary of fatal flood
Last month marked the 64th anniversary of the deadly flooding that occurred in Willoughby Hills, which claimed the lives of five people. The flood took place on Jan. 21,1959, when heavy rains along with melting snow combined, creating significant flooding of the Chagrin River and warranting the fire department and the civil defense to issue a warning to residents living in the flood-prone areas of the city.
News-Herald.com
Geauga Park District offering turkey hunting opportunity
Geauga Park District announced it will offer a turkey hunting opportunity again this spring on park property. For the option to participate, applicants must complete the form located at www.geaugaparkdistrict.org and email it to permits@geaugaparkdistrict.org or drop it in the mail. Applications are due March 27 for the youth hunt...
News-Herald.com
Churches in Painesville Township, Chardon to host Night to Shine events for people with special needs
Churches and community members in Painesville Township and Chardon are preparing to host Night to Shine events on Feb. 10, welcoming people with special needs to an annual prom sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. This will be Painesville Baptist Church’s seventh year hosting the event, noted lead pastor Rev....
News-Herald.com
Euclid Fire, hazmat crews battle blaze at manufacturing building
First responders and hazmat specialists were called Feb. 6 to help contain a fire at a manufacturing building in Euclid. According to a post on the Euclid Fire Department Facebook page, at 2:37 a.m., the department was dispatched for a fire alarm to 24240 Rockwell Drive. The Euclid Police Department was also sent for a burglar alarm.
News-Herald.com
Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force offers reward for Jeremy Griggs
The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of fugitive Jeremy Griggs, according to a news release. Griggs is wanted by the United States Marshals Service, Sandusky Police Department and the Erie County Sheriff’s Office on charges of trafficking drugs, fleeing and theft of a motor vehicle, the release said.
News-Herald.com
Traditional amusement rides returning to Fairport Mardi Gras in 2023
A favorite feature of Fairport Mardi Gras that was missing in 2022 will be back to provide enjoyment at this year’s festival. Traditional amusement rides will be part of the 2023 Fairport Mardi Gras when the celebration takes place from June 29 through July 2 in Fairport Harbor Village.
News-Herald.com
Fire caused by faulty electrical wiring damages home in Painesville
A fire at Painesville house caused an estimated $20,000 in damage on Feb. 6. According to a Painesville City Fire Department news release, at approximately 2:49 p.m., the department responded to reported smoke from a home in the 300 block of Rockwood Drive. Occupants of the home had evacuated when crews arrived three minutes later.
News-Herald.com
Lane closures set to begin as part of first phase of Mentor bridge project
Beginning the week of Feb.13, daily northbound lane closures will take place between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. to prepare the Center Street overpass bridge in Mentor for the first phase of reconstruction which is scheduled to begin in early March. According to the city, during this...
News-Herald.com
Geauga Park District astronomy program has space for adults with developmental disabilities
Geauga Park District announced that space is still available, but limited, for adults in the developmental disability community who might like to visit Observatory Park for an amazing look at the night sky during the day. The Park District will host “Inclusive Exploring: Planetarium Show & Planetary Trail Walk” on...
News-Herald.com
Final phases to follow grand opening of Wickliffe Schools new campus
The final phases of work on the new preschool through 12th grade campus are ahead for the Wickliffe City School District. When the new building opens for the 2023-2024 school year behind Wickliffe High School, 2255 Rockefeller Road, the final site parking and drives will be in a temporary location, according to the district.
News-Herald.com
Seven cars stolen from dealership in Willoughby
Willoughby Police are investigating multiple car thefts from a dealership on Euclid Avenue across from the department. According to a news release from the department, on Feb. 6 at about 7:30 a.m., an employee of Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 36845 Euclid Ave., reported that unknown suspect or suspects had gained entry into the building by shattering a window pane from a rear overhead door.
