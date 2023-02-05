Watch list: Chagrin Falls (13-6) Crop comments: University closed its regular season in style as the undisputed No. 1 in the Crop and after handling its lone weekend business, 6-3 over Medina on Feb. 4. The Preppers will assuredly be a Cleveland Cup threat as well as in district competition, eyeing their first frozen four berth since 2019. … One wouldn’t have known Gilmour entered the weekend on a four-game losing skid, showing a ton of moxie with a three-game Great Lakes Hockey League sweep of Padua (3-2), Shaker Heights (2-1) and Walsh Jesuit (5-2) to force Cleveland Cup seeding to go to tiebreakers. There usually aren’t individual mentions in this Crop space — but Matt Bauman deserves one. The Lancers’ senior captain scored seven goals in those three games, including a late game-winner against the Bruins. … Mentor finished off its GCHSHL Red regular-season title and, of course in turn secured the top seed in Baron Cup I, with a dominant sweep of Hudson (7-2) and Olmsted Falls (10-3). The Cardinals will be heard from next week at Brooklyn and throughout February in district play. … Benedictine did well to record a 1-1 tie at Rocky River on Feb. 4 and nearly got out of that road clash with more. The Bengals, despite being short-handed at the moment, could be a tricky draw in Baron Cup I on the day. … Kenston was a bit more competitive in Round 2 against Hudson WRA, falling, 6-3, and concluded the regular season with a 6-0 rout of Kent Roosevelt. The Bombers are the No. 4 seed this week in Baron Cup II. … Chagrin Falls had a tough time with Baron Cup III top seed and Blue East champion CVCA on Feb. 4, falling, 9-3. But the Tigers could still make a Baron Cup III final push.

MENTOR, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO