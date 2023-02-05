Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Reviewing DeShaun Watson's SituationLarry E LambertCleveland, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
NFL Superstar Seriously InjuredOnlyHomersCleveland, OH
Looking for Donuts in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Eastlake, OhioIsla ChiuEastlake, OH
Ohio residents are paying for houses with cash in these two citiesEllen EastwoodOhio State
News-Herald.com
PHOTOS: Mentor-Brunswick boys basketball, Feb. 7, 2023
Tim Phillis’ photos from Mentor-Brunswick boys basketball Feb. 7, 2023.
News-Herald.com
Madison boys basketball: Junior JP Dragas claims all-time scoring mark in Blue Streaks history
It was another hot start for JP Dragas when he and Madison took the court against Perry on Feb. 8. After the end of the first quarter, the junior had all 10 of the Blue Streaks’ points. Dragas entered the game 28 points off of Scott Ferra’s mark of...
News-Herald.com
PHOTOS: Mayfield vs. John Adams girls basketball, Feb. 6, 2023
Photos from Mayfield vs. John Adams girls basketball, Feb. 2, 2023, by Paul DiCicco.
News-Herald.com
Perry vs. Madison boys basketball: Pirates go on late run to beat rival Blue Streaks, 53-43
After an athletic rebound by Knolan Albert found its way into Dom Magda’s hands as he went into the lane and pulled up just after the free-throw line to make Madison’s deficit just two points against nonconference opponent Perry on Feb. 7. The Blue Streaks called timeout with...
News-Herald.com
Richmond Heights girls basketball team ranked No. 4 in state poll
The Richmond Heights girls basketball team continued its climb in the state polls this week, moving to a season-best No. 4 ranking in the Associated Press poll. The Spartans (18-3) were No. 5 last week. Coach Eugene White’s team garnered 70 voting points from across the state in polling conducted by media outlets throughout Ohio Only New Madison Tri-Village, Fort Loramie and Sugar Grove Berne Union are ranked ahead of Richmond Heights.
News-Herald.com
Geneva vs. Harvey boys basketball: Eagles pull away in final five minutes to prevail, 65-58
For a little over three quarters in a CVC Lake Division tilt Feb. 7, visiting Harvey and Geneva did what young and developing but talented teams often do — alternate moments of demonstrating skill and making aggravating mistakes. Accordingly, the teams traded runs throughout, see-sawing the lead back and...
News-Herald.com
Boys basketball postseason brackets announced; Mentor, Gilmour, Perry, Lake, Beachwood, Richmond Heights among top seeds
Seeds have been selected, brackets have been drawn and in two weeks time, the boys basketball postseason will be here. The district sites for each bracket will be determined at a later date as the Northeast District Athletic Board will determine which locations fit geographically. The News-Herald Coverage area is...
News-Herald.com
High school boys basketball: Richmond Heights continues reign atop AP state poll
Another week of the state poll and the story remains the same for Richmond Heights in D-IV. The Spartans were once again a unanimous No. 1 with all 12 first-place votes. The Spartans earned 129 votes and are ahead of Jackson Center, which is 19-1, as well as Fairfield, which, like Richmond Heights is 20-0.
Watch: Warren JFK vs. Howland Boys Basketball
Recent history points to this matchup should be a thriller.
News-Herald.com
North tops Perry, 48-40, in girls basketball Top of the Crop showdown
When teams go through the rigors of a high-caliber conference schedule, there could be an inclination to set up an easy game or two down the stretch before tournament time. Perry coach Roy Infalvi Jr. and North coach Paul Force aren’t in that faction. Giving their teams a high-octane,...
News-Herald.com
2023 boys and girls swimming and diving area postseason primer
It must be early February, because it’s time once again for our annual look in this space at the pertinent information for the road to Canton in swimming and diving. The biggest development in the offseason courtesy of the Ohio High School Athletic Association comes in the form of expansion. The district-to-state path in individual events for both divisions, instead of its usual two automatic qualifiers from each of the four districts then 16 at-larges for a field of 24, has now increased to three automatics and 20 at-larges for a field of 32.
Schedule released for USFL games at Tom Benson HOF Stadium
**For previous coverage, watch above CANTON (WJW) –The United States Football League has announced its 2023 season schedule, with the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium serving as the home hub for the Pittsburgh Maulers and New Jersey Generals. The two teams announced their schedules Tuesday morning. Each team will play five home games in […]
27 First News
James Henry Sutton, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. James Henry Sutton will be held Friday, February 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. James Henry Sutton, 80 of Youngstown passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 31,...
Michigan adds former college QB, Youngstown State assistant to staff
A former college quarterback with long-time ties to the state of Michigan has joined Jim Harbaugh’s staff. Josh Sinagoga, a Madison Heights native and former quarterback at Division II Northwood University, has been tapped as an offensive analyst, the program announced Tuesday. Sinagoga, who later attended Central Michigan, was...
Pitt Continues Moving up AP Poll
The Pitt Panthers earned their highest AP Poll vote total of the season.
News-Herald.com
Willoughby Public Library hosting chess tournament
The Willoughby Public Library’s Learn and Play Chess Club will be holding an unrated (just for fun), four-round tournament open to players of all ages and skill levels from noon to 4 p.m., Feb. 25. The tournament will be directed by Roy-Allen Bumpers of Progress with Chess. Each player...
Final goodbye: Hundreds gather for John Adams funeral
A final goodbye to a true Clevelander, John Adams.
Former YSU music professor, local conductor passes away
A decrescendo in the music world, Dr. Stephen Gage passed away Sunday evening.
Looking for Donuts in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Eastlake, Ohio
As a resident of a westside suburb, I tend to stick to neighborhoods near me: Parma, Westlake, North Olmsted, Middleburg Heights, et cetera. But the other day, when I saw that this one movie was playing at only one theater in Greater Cleveland, and that movie theater was all the way in Willoughby - a 35-minute car drive away from me - I decided to make a day of it and also get some food on the eastside.
