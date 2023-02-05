ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mentor, OH

News-Herald.com

Richmond Heights girls basketball team ranked No. 4 in state poll

The Richmond Heights girls basketball team continued its climb in the state polls this week, moving to a season-best No. 4 ranking in the Associated Press poll. The Spartans (18-3) were No. 5 last week. Coach Eugene White’s team garnered 70 voting points from across the state in polling conducted by media outlets throughout Ohio Only New Madison Tri-Village, Fort Loramie and Sugar Grove Berne Union are ranked ahead of Richmond Heights.
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH
News-Herald.com

North tops Perry, 48-40, in girls basketball Top of the Crop showdown

When teams go through the rigors of a high-caliber conference schedule, there could be an inclination to set up an easy game or two down the stretch before tournament time. Perry coach Roy Infalvi Jr. and North coach Paul Force aren’t in that faction. Giving their teams a high-octane,...
PERRY, OH
News-Herald.com

2023 boys and girls swimming and diving area postseason primer

It must be early February, because it’s time once again for our annual look in this space at the pertinent information for the road to Canton in swimming and diving. The biggest development in the offseason courtesy of the Ohio High School Athletic Association comes in the form of expansion. The district-to-state path in individual events for both divisions, instead of its usual two automatic qualifiers from each of the four districts then 16 at-larges for a field of 24, has now increased to three automatics and 20 at-larges for a field of 32.
OHIO STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Schedule released for USFL games at Tom Benson HOF Stadium

**For previous coverage, watch above CANTON (WJW) –The United States Football League has announced its 2023 season schedule, with the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium serving as the home hub for the Pittsburgh Maulers and New Jersey Generals. The two teams announced their schedules Tuesday morning. Each team will play five home games in […]
CANTON, OH
27 First News

James Henry Sutton, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. James Henry Sutton will be held Friday, February 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. James Henry Sutton, 80 of Youngstown passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 31,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
News-Herald.com

Willoughby Public Library hosting chess tournament

The Willoughby Public Library’s Learn and Play Chess Club will be holding an unrated (just for fun), four-round tournament open to players of all ages and skill levels from noon to 4 p.m., Feb. 25. The tournament will be directed by Roy-Allen Bumpers of Progress with Chess. Each player...
WILLOUGHBY, OH
Isla Chiu

Looking for Donuts in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Eastlake, Ohio

As a resident of a westside suburb, I tend to stick to neighborhoods near me: Parma, Westlake, North Olmsted, Middleburg Heights, et cetera. But the other day, when I saw that this one movie was playing at only one theater in Greater Cleveland, and that movie theater was all the way in Willoughby - a 35-minute car drive away from me - I decided to make a day of it and also get some food on the eastside.
EASTLAKE, OH

