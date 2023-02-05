It must be early February, because it’s time once again for our annual look in this space at the pertinent information for the road to Canton in swimming and diving. The biggest development in the offseason courtesy of the Ohio High School Athletic Association comes in the form of expansion. The district-to-state path in individual events for both divisions, instead of its usual two automatic qualifiers from each of the four districts then 16 at-larges for a field of 24, has now increased to three automatics and 20 at-larges for a field of 32.

