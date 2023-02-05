ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KTUL

Hasbro announces MONOPOLY: Tulsa Edition, public encouraged to send suggestions

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Thursday morning, Mayor GT Bynum and the President of Tulsa's Regional Tourism Department Renee McKenney will be joined with Hasbro representatives announce the Tulsa edition of the infamous Monopoly board game. Tulsa is one of a select group of cities to get a new and...
KTUL

Tulsa SPCA asking for donations to repair cruelty investigation van

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa SPCA is asking for donations to get their cruelty investigation van back on the road. The van's poor condition has caused serious delays, which the SPCA says put them behind on 12 animal cruelty cases. They said it's critical they raise the money...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Drillers host job fair at ONEOK Field; looking to hire over 100 people

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Drillers are hosting its annual job fair Tuesday. The Drillers are looking for people who are able to work part-time during evenings and weekends this upcoming summer. There are a wide variety of available positions and interviews will be conducted on-site to fill the...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

New Gilcrease in Your Neighborhood art installment popping up around Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Gilcrease Museum's second installment of "Gilcrease in Your Neighborhood" is being seen around the Tulsa Metro. The Rose District in Broken Arrow announced their piece was installed Friday. These installments are a project of the museum while the physical location is under renovation. The...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Sequoyah Public School names gymnasium court after 35 year custodian

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A court naming ceremony was held in Claremore Tuesday evening. A gymnasium court at Sequoyah Public Schools was named after its legacy custodian "polisher," Butch Rhine. SPS says Rhine served the school district for 35 years and also attended when he was younger. Rhine had...
CLAREMORE, OK
KTUL

Creek Turnpike to transition to PlatePay cashless tolling Tuesday

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is scheduled to convert Creek Turnpike to PlatePay Tuesday night. Crews will close the cash lanes along the Creek Turnpike to begin the conversion beginning at 10 p.m. Once it has been converted to cashless tolling, drivers should expect intermittent lane...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Police remove multiple pounds of heroin, meth, fentanyl off Tulsa streets

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Special Investigations Division made a large seizure of fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine last week. Officers seized 2.6 pounds of heroin, one pound of fentanyl, which is said to be approximately 224,000 dosage units, and 73 pounds of methamphetamine laced with fentanyl.
KTUL

After 115 years, Tulsa Fire Station 2 still one of city's busiest

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa’s Fire Station 2 celebrated its 115th anniversary Sunday. That’s 115 years of struggles, sleepless nights, and risking lives for strangers. The Tulsa Fire Department said Station 2 responded to about 5,000 calls in 2022. It’s also responsible for the department’s two most-visited addresses. That’s a lot for one station to handle.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Intersection improvement project begins in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An intersection improvement project is beginning Monday on Memorial Drive in south Tulsa. The project will improve the U.S. 169 and Creek Turnpike interchange, constructing eastern Oklahoma's first diverging diamond interchange. Work is expected to last until spring 2024. North and southbound Memorial Drive will...
KTUL

US Cellular offers free calls to Turkey, Syria

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — U.S. Cellular is offering free phone calls from the United States to Turkey and Syria. From Feb. 8 through March 9, customers can make outbound calls to Turkey and Syria with no international dialing rates applied. Postpaid customers will have charges automatically waived.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Community College receives grant aimed at improving student outcomes

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — In addition to getting students through college, Tulsa Community College has announced an initiative that helps students after they graduate. TCC is one of 10 elite institutions selected to receive a grant that focuses on improving student outcomes, whether it's a high-paying, high-demand job or completion of a bachelor's degree.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Fairfax hosts open call for resident artists in preparation for movie release

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Friends of Fairfax organization is looking for eight artists to become residents at the newly proposed Art Center in Fairfax. The organization is looking to revitalize and prepare Fairfax for the impact of the release of the movie, "Killers of the Flower Moon." The movie is scheduled to be released in May or June of 2023.
FAIRFAX, OK
KTUL

Cherokee Nation breaks ground on $10 million Career Readiness Campus

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Cherokee Nation leaders gathered on Tuesday to officially break ground on a $10 million state-of-the-art Career Readiness Campus southwest of Tahlequah. This Career Readiness Campus will be the home of the new Cherokee Nation Building Trades Program and will provide space for expanding training opportunities...
KTUL

Stillwater Fire Department recognizes officers for life saving actions

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Stillwater Fire Department Chief Essary and Assistant Chief Halcomb presented some officers with awards for their actions on calls. Tuesday, Lt. Millermon, Sgt. Gripe, Officer Rudluff, Officer Noles, Officer Gee, and Officer Meridith were recognized for work done on Dec. 13, and Assistant Chief Jordan and Officer Droescher were recognized for work done on Dec. 21.
STILLWATER, OK
KTUL

Tulsa International Airport upgrades crash phone system

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa International Airport has upgraded its crash phone system. The crash phone system is the airport's primary line of communication for mobilizing first responders in an emergency situation. The upgrade replaced an aging system, and also provides more clear service and new features. “Safety...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Police arrest second 15-year-old in connection to homicide of Broken Arrow teen

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Broken Arrow Police Department has arrested 15-year-old Ja'Cori Whitmore in connection to the homicide of a 16-year-old boy. Whitmore is facing charges of first-degree murder and will be charged as an adult. He is the second suspect police have arrested in connection to this...

