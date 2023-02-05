Read full article on original website
KTUL
Hasbro announces MONOPOLY: Tulsa Edition, public encouraged to send suggestions
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Thursday morning, Mayor GT Bynum and the President of Tulsa's Regional Tourism Department Renee McKenney will be joined with Hasbro representatives announce the Tulsa edition of the infamous Monopoly board game. Tulsa is one of a select group of cities to get a new and...
KTUL
Tulsa SPCA asking for donations to repair cruelty investigation van
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa SPCA is asking for donations to get their cruelty investigation van back on the road. The van's poor condition has caused serious delays, which the SPCA says put them behind on 12 animal cruelty cases. They said it's critical they raise the money...
KTUL
'We got a lot of problems': Congressman criticizes former Osage Casino CEO
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Osage congressman is criticizing the former CEO of Osage Casino for his alleged role in embezzling nearly half a million dollars from the Osage people. Tuesday kicked off the start of a three-day hearing by the Osage Congress committee for Commerce, Gaming, and Land...
KTUL
Drillers host job fair at ONEOK Field; looking to hire over 100 people
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Drillers are hosting its annual job fair Tuesday. The Drillers are looking for people who are able to work part-time during evenings and weekends this upcoming summer. There are a wide variety of available positions and interviews will be conducted on-site to fill the...
KTUL
New Gilcrease in Your Neighborhood art installment popping up around Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Gilcrease Museum's second installment of "Gilcrease in Your Neighborhood" is being seen around the Tulsa Metro. The Rose District in Broken Arrow announced their piece was installed Friday. These installments are a project of the museum while the physical location is under renovation. The...
KTUL
Sequoyah Public School names gymnasium court after 35 year custodian
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A court naming ceremony was held in Claremore Tuesday evening. A gymnasium court at Sequoyah Public Schools was named after its legacy custodian "polisher," Butch Rhine. SPS says Rhine served the school district for 35 years and also attended when he was younger. Rhine had...
KTUL
Creek Turnpike to transition to PlatePay cashless tolling Tuesday
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is scheduled to convert Creek Turnpike to PlatePay Tuesday night. Crews will close the cash lanes along the Creek Turnpike to begin the conversion beginning at 10 p.m. Once it has been converted to cashless tolling, drivers should expect intermittent lane...
KTUL
Construction resumes once again at Simon Premium Outlet Mall in Jenks
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Jenks Mayor Cory Box provided an update on the Simon Premium Outlet Mall construction in Jenks, posting a picture to Facebook that shows crews working on the site where the mall will sit. After many halts in the building process due to the pandemic, it...
KTUL
Police remove multiple pounds of heroin, meth, fentanyl off Tulsa streets
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Special Investigations Division made a large seizure of fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine last week. Officers seized 2.6 pounds of heroin, one pound of fentanyl, which is said to be approximately 224,000 dosage units, and 73 pounds of methamphetamine laced with fentanyl.
KTUL
After 115 years, Tulsa Fire Station 2 still one of city's busiest
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa’s Fire Station 2 celebrated its 115th anniversary Sunday. That’s 115 years of struggles, sleepless nights, and risking lives for strangers. The Tulsa Fire Department said Station 2 responded to about 5,000 calls in 2022. It’s also responsible for the department’s two most-visited addresses. That’s a lot for one station to handle.
KTUL
Intersection improvement project begins in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An intersection improvement project is beginning Monday on Memorial Drive in south Tulsa. The project will improve the U.S. 169 and Creek Turnpike interchange, constructing eastern Oklahoma's first diverging diamond interchange. Work is expected to last until spring 2024. North and southbound Memorial Drive will...
KTUL
US Cellular offers free calls to Turkey, Syria
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — U.S. Cellular is offering free phone calls from the United States to Turkey and Syria. From Feb. 8 through March 9, customers can make outbound calls to Turkey and Syria with no international dialing rates applied. Postpaid customers will have charges automatically waived.
KTUL
Tulsa Community College receives grant aimed at improving student outcomes
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — In addition to getting students through college, Tulsa Community College has announced an initiative that helps students after they graduate. TCC is one of 10 elite institutions selected to receive a grant that focuses on improving student outcomes, whether it's a high-paying, high-demand job or completion of a bachelor's degree.
KTUL
'Legally Blonde' returns to Tulsa Performing Arts Center for two shows, tickets on sale
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — "Legally Blonde The Musical" is coming to the Tulsa Performing Arts Center for two performances only on April 19 and 20. Both showtimes will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by phone at 918-596-7111 or by visiting CelebrityAttractions.com.
KTUL
Fairfax hosts open call for resident artists in preparation for movie release
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Friends of Fairfax organization is looking for eight artists to become residents at the newly proposed Art Center in Fairfax. The organization is looking to revitalize and prepare Fairfax for the impact of the release of the movie, "Killers of the Flower Moon." The movie is scheduled to be released in May or June of 2023.
KTUL
Cherokee Nation breaks ground on $10 million Career Readiness Campus
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Cherokee Nation leaders gathered on Tuesday to officially break ground on a $10 million state-of-the-art Career Readiness Campus southwest of Tahlequah. This Career Readiness Campus will be the home of the new Cherokee Nation Building Trades Program and will provide space for expanding training opportunities...
KTUL
Stillwater Fire Department recognizes officers for life saving actions
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Stillwater Fire Department Chief Essary and Assistant Chief Halcomb presented some officers with awards for their actions on calls. Tuesday, Lt. Millermon, Sgt. Gripe, Officer Rudluff, Officer Noles, Officer Gee, and Officer Meridith were recognized for work done on Dec. 13, and Assistant Chief Jordan and Officer Droescher were recognized for work done on Dec. 21.
KTUL
Tulsa police searching for woman accused of stealing several pairs of sunglasses
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Retail Crimes unit is requesting help in identifying the pictured person of interest. Police say she entered a store and started browsing the sunglasses. An associate then attempted to assist her and the subject allegedly responded with "I'm going to cut...
KTUL
Tulsa International Airport upgrades crash phone system
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa International Airport has upgraded its crash phone system. The crash phone system is the airport's primary line of communication for mobilizing first responders in an emergency situation. The upgrade replaced an aging system, and also provides more clear service and new features. “Safety...
KTUL
Police arrest second 15-year-old in connection to homicide of Broken Arrow teen
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Broken Arrow Police Department has arrested 15-year-old Ja'Cori Whitmore in connection to the homicide of a 16-year-old boy. Whitmore is facing charges of first-degree murder and will be charged as an adult. He is the second suspect police have arrested in connection to this...
