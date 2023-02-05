TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Friends of Fairfax organization is looking for eight artists to become residents at the newly proposed Art Center in Fairfax. The organization is looking to revitalize and prepare Fairfax for the impact of the release of the movie, "Killers of the Flower Moon." The movie is scheduled to be released in May or June of 2023.

