Aloysius Reiter
3d ago
All this has to end.....the car thefts, ATM robberies, people shot and robbed walking. A not in one area but All over. St Louis cannot continue to be like this
Bob Holtz
3d ago
The robberies are connected by the robbers not being prosecuted.
KMOV
Man killed in Baden neighborhood
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man in his 40s was shot and killed in North City Tuesday night. Officers found the man unconscious and not breathing in the 1100 block of Riverview in the Baden neighborhood around 8:30 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene, The homicide unit is investigating.
Police responding to burglary call find woman dead outside St. Louis home
ST. LOUIS — Police responding to a burglary call found a woman dead Wednesday morning at a north St. Louis home. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers initially received a call about a burglary at about 12:10 a.m. Wednesday at the home in the 5100 block of Maffitt Avenue, two blocks west of Kingshighway Boulevard.
St. Louis police recruit arrested, charged with stealing from beauty store
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis police recruit has been charged with stealing after St. Louis County police say she stole from a beauty store and hit the manager who tried to stop her. St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell’s Office charged Brittany Hamilton, 33, with one count of...
KMOV
Downtown security guard robbed at gunpoint
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man working security at a downtown St. Louis parking garage was robbed at gunpoint Monday night. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a man working as a security guard at 911 Olive Street saw two men in ski masks casing vehicles in the parking garage just before 11 p.m. The security guard went to his office and called the police.
Security guard robbed in St. Louis parking garage
An investigation is underway after two men robbed a security guard overnight in a St. Louis parking garage.
KMOV
St. Louis police officer trainee, former dispatcher arrested for alleged robbery
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis Metropolitan Police trainee has been arrested Tuesday for allegedly robbing a beauty supply store. According to charging documents, Brittany Hamilton was arrested on Feb. 6 for a suspected robbery of Parker Beauty supply store. Hamilton was allegedly inside the store and upon...
KMOV
Woman found dead in yard of North City home early Wednesday morning
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was found dead in the backyard of a North City home overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Police tell News 4 they received a call about a shooting at a home in the 5100 block of Maffitt around 12:15 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a woman dead in a backyard.
'You don't belong on American property': Woman caught on doorbell camera terrorizing St. Louis family
ST. LOUIS — Editor's note: 5 On Your Side is not naming the woman and blurring her face because she has not yet been charged. "It was back on Jan. 7, 2022," 22-year-old Fatima Suarez said. Suarez said that's the day a complete stranger started terrorizing her family. Suarez's...
Two dead in south St. Louis County house fire
Two adults died Wednesday morning in a south St. Louis County house fire.
Man found shot, unresponsive in St. Louis Tuesday night
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Division was requested to a shooting Tuesday night in St. Louis. It happened just before 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Riverview Boulevard. Police said a 41-year-old man was found shot, unconscious and not breathing. Police did release...
20-year-old shot and killed in north St. Louis
St. Louis City Police are looking into another homicide Wednesday morning.
FOX2now.com
St. Louis aldermen meet with FBI and police about raids against Black community today
A committee of St. Louis aldermen has questions for the FBI. St. Louis aldermen meet with FBI and police about …. A committee of St. Louis aldermen has questions for the FBI. Two dead in south St. Louis County house fire. Two adults died Wednesday morning in a south St....
KMOV
Woman accused of berating South City Latino family in viral videos facing charges
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Viral videos had local police taking a second look at a string of 2022 incidents at a Princeton Heights home. The woman believed to be in the video is now facing charges. Judy Kline, 54, is charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree property damage and unlawful...
St. Louis Woman Whose Racist Hammer Attack Went Viral Is Now Charged
A warrant for Judy Kline's arrest had languished in a "non-urgent" box, the Circuit Attorney said
KMOV
Woman who lost grandson to accidental shooting teams up with SLMPD to push for more gun locks
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Four children were killed in accidental shootings in St. Louis in 2022, a number Francine Strain hopes to make zero. Strain’s grandson, 12-year-old Lefrance Johnson, was killed in North St. Louis last March after his 10-year-old brother found a loaded gun and shot him. “He...
You Paid For It: East St. Louis apartment hole
A desperate tenant contacts FOX 2’s You Paid For It team to get the East St. Louis Housing Authority to finally take care of a years-long problem at her apartment.
St. Louis man strikes plea deal, gets more than a decade in prison for voluntary manslaughter
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man slated to stand trial for murder this week struck a plea deal Tuesday regarding an April 2020 homicide. According to a press release from the 22nd Judicial Circuit Court of St. Louis, Brandon Campbell, 32, received a 15-year sentence Tuesday after pleading guilty to charges of voluntary manslaughter, armed criminal action and unlawful gun possession.
2 injured early Monday in north St. Louis shooting
ST. LOUIS — A double shooting left two women injured Monday morning in north St. Louis, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Officers received a call early Monday from a local hospital about a shooting that occurred at about 1 a.m. that morning. Two women, a 29-year-old and a 26-year-old, said they were in the parking lot of King Grill, located at 3741 St. Louis Ave., when they heard gunshots and felt pain in their legs.
KMOV
St. Louis man admits to killing man in April 2020
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A St. Louis man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to fatally shooting a man in April 2020. Brandon Campbell, 32, pleaded guilty shortly before opening statements were set to begin on Tuesday in a St. Louis City courtroom. Prosecutors reportedly made the deal with Campbell after the state’s only witness who could identify him as the gunman refused to testify.
KMOV
2 dead, several others injured in Metro East fire
CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV) - Two people died and another was critically injured during a fire in Cahokia Heights, Illinois, Tuesday morning. The fire broke out around 7:30 a.m. on 45th Street. Smoke could be seen from the Missouri side of the Mississippi River. The victims are identified as 82-year-old...
