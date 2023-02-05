Read full article on original website
KAKE TV
South Wichita church forced to move after fire destroys building
Black soot, burnt chairs, and a few songbooks and bibles are all that's left inside Nu heart-Nu start ministries in south Wichita. It was not the scene church pastor Larcena Gilmore-Williams, was expecting when she first got the message something was wrong. "I got a text from Cox communication, which is my alarm carrier here, security, and that it was breaking in the west door basement door."
KWCH.com
1 hospitalized after mental health call prompts large police presence at Delano McDonald’s
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update Feb. 7: The situation was resolved without further incident at around 10:40 Monday night, and one person was taken to the hospital. Police say they respond to a call about a person in distress at the McDonald’s in the 100 block of N. Seneca, where a 44-year-old Wichita man was locked inside the bathroom experiencing what police called a mental health crisis.
KAKE TV
Water main breaks as crews battle early morning house fire
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - An early morning fire destroys an east Wichita home undergoing renovations. The fire broke out around 4:15 Wednesday morning in the 600 block of N. Pinecrest near Central and Oliver. Firefighters found fire coming out of the home and in the basement. Battalion Chief Terry Greshman says they found a hole in the floor and broken stairs leading to the basement.
KAKE TV
Wichita woman finds dog with traumatic leg and tail injuries believed to be wandering around for a week
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Rilla Lemon's weekend took an unexpected turn when she looked outside Saturday and saw something unthinkable. "When you looked in her face, she just had this look like please help me. And I just, I couldn't turn her away," said Lemon. "I was shocked, and I was shaken because I was worried about her. I was scared of what her body was, you know what was going on inside."
KWCH.com
Broken elevator presents problems at W. Wichita senior living facility
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An inoperable elevator is making life challenging for many living at Woodlake Senior Residences in west Wichita. The elevator hasn’t worked for more than a week, keeping residents and visitors with mobility issues from leaving or getting to the second floor without help. Ricky Downs,...
Man suffering mental health crisis barricades himself at Delano McDonald’s
A 44-year-old man, who had barricaded himself inside a McDonald's bathroom, was taken to a hospital for treatment.
KWCH.com
Wichita facility seeks community support for teens recovering from opioid addiction
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An organization helping teenagers battle opioid addiction is asking for the community’s help. Mirror, Inc opened an adolescent residential unit, serving teen males, ages 16 and 17, at the end of 2022. Reflections Recovery Center is the only adolescent drug treatment facility in Wichita and just the second in the state with the other facility in Kansas City, Kan.
KWCH.com
Bed Bath & Beyond closing in west Wichita
Bed Bath & Beyond closing in west Wichita
Updated: Standoff at Delano McDonald’s resolved, man taken to hospital
The 44-year-old man had been experiencing a mental health crisis when he locked himself in a bathroom, police said.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
98 Years Old and Still Working
The El Dorado Rotary Club held their weekly meeting and their guest speaker was Virginia Ball. At 98 years old, Ball continues to work as a Reflexologist in El Dorado. While sharing her story of how and why she became interested in Reflexology, she emparted some of the wisdom she’s learned over the years.
KWCH.com
Goddard community members moving forward with recall process of city's mayor
Goddard community members moving forward with recall process of city's mayor
Police: Man locks himself inside Wichita McDonalds
Wichita police surrounded the McDonald’s restaurant at Douglas and Seneca after a man locked himself inside a bathroom.
KWCH.com
Recovering opioid addict emphasizes importance of Narcan accessibility
Recovering opioid addict emphasizes importance of Narcan accessibility
KWCH.com
Viral Video: Small child runs onto the Topgolf driving range
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s a video that went viral over the weekend. A Topgolf worker chases down a small child, seen running onto the facility’s driving range. Adlai Ruffin, the person who captured the video, said while preparing for his swing, he noticed something moving out of the corner of his eye.
Rented e-bike stolen from central Salina residence
Police are looking for the person who stole an e-bike from a central Salina residence on Friday. A Salina man reported to police that he was renting a Nakto 26-inch Santa Monica e-bike from Aaron's, 2545 Market Place. He had arrived at his residence in the 300 block of S. Eighth Street about 2:15 p.m. Friday and had secured the e-bike with two chains and a padlock, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
KWCH.com
Ft. Larned National Historic Site in need of volunteers
Ft. Larned National Historic Site in need of volunteers
KWCH.com
WPD officer back on patrol nearly 2 years after being shot, face reconstructed
WPD officer back on patrol nearly 2 years after being shot, face reconstructed
Grandparents scam reported in Wichita area
The Consumer Protection Division is warning Sedgwick County residents to be on the lookout for the “Grandparent Scam.”
KWCH.com
To make prom magical, Andover Central senior helps girls find free gowns, dresses
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Prom promises many high school students a magical night with friends and celebration. With that glitz and glamor, the cost of attending prom can be a hurdle for some students. Andover Central senior and Prom Dress Drive organizer, McKinnley Evans wants to ease the burden. “They...
Kan. suspect wearing red shoes, pants stole deposit bag of cash
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and asking the public for help to identify a suspect. Just after 9:a.m. on January 19, police responded to a robbery call at a gas station in the 2000 block of S. Oliver in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macy. An employee of a gas station was walking to her vehicle with a bank deposit bag full of cash when an unknown suspect ran by and took it from her.
