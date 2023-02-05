ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Armed robbery suspect arrested in Volusia County, police say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Related video above. Daytona Beach police have arrested a man who was wanted for an armed robbery. Jan. 8, around 7:55 a.m., the suspect, later identified as 59-year-old Khalif Quran, went into a Circle K on Main Street, held the clerks at gunpoint and took money, according to police.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

One Arrested for May 2022 Deltona Shooting That Injured One

DELTONA, Fla. - The Volusia Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday that 25 year-old Amonte Davis was placed in jail in connection to a Deltona shooting in May 2022. Davis was already in custody in Marion County before being transferred to Volusia. It's the first major case update in the incident that left one man injured.
DELTONA, FL
Police identify woman shot dead near Orlando shopping plaza

PINE HILLS, Fla. — Police said one woman was shot and killed Tuesday night in Pine Hills. She was identified as 61-year-old Angela Sutton Washington. Orlando police responded to North Lane just before 7 p.m. Officials say upon arrival, they found Washington with a gunshot wound lying on the...
ORLANDO, FL
22-year-old motorcyclist injured in hit-and-run in Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. — A local mother says her son has already undergone surgery and has a second scheduled after he was knocked from his motorcycle by a hit-and-run driver. She hopes people will come forward to help police identify the driver. “He has road rash bruised, probably on the...
SANFORD, FL
Man accused of brutally beating pregnant girlfriend in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — John Washington, 36, is facing a list of charges, including attempted homicide, aggravated battery on a pregnant person, and battery of a child by throwing fluids, following an alleged attack in Orlando on Monday afternoon. According to the report, the victim, who is Washington's six-month-pregnant girlfriend,...
ORLANDO, FL
Officials: 3-year-old child shot, injured in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — A 3-year-old child was shot in Orange County on Tuesday night, Orange County sheriff's deputies said. The shooting happened on Rivertree Circle in Orlando near the Hidden Creek Villas Apartments. The child was in a car seat in a vehicle when he was shot, deputies say....
ORLANDO, FL
FHP: Pedestrian killed in Orange County hit-and-run

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash Sunday. A pedestrian was struck by a car near 10th Street and Belvedere Road, according to troopers. The victim died at the hospital following the crash. Investigators are searching for the car involved.
1 dead after crash in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's headlines. One person is dead after a crash in Orange County Wednesday morning. It happened around 8 a.m. in the area of Mark Twain Boulevard at Huckleberry Finn Drive in Waterford Lakes. FHP says this is an active scene and will...
ORLANDO, FL
Mother sues Orange County Public Schools, alleging daughter was targeted via school-issued laptop

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County School District is being sued over a laptop computer issued to a student for remote learning during the pandemic. The lawsuit claims the district provided the student with a laptop lacking safeguards to prevent minors from using social media. Because of that, 26-year-old Keith Green was able to target the 11-year-old student online during school hours.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
DeLand police investigating death of 21-year-old Stetson University student

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — DeLand police responded to Stetson University campus housing for reports of an unresponsive person Saturday night. Police were called to Stetson's on-campus housing around 7:50 p.m. after a 21-year-old man was found unresponsive. The student was identified as Kaleb Walker, and he was later pronounced...
DELAND, FL
Volusia mobile home fire being investigated as arson

Police in Deland say a fire that destroyed a mobile home Sunday afternoon was deliberately set. The fire department shared pictures from the scene on Carrol Avenue. No one was inside at the time and officials say the tenant was being evicted. According to the report, a neighbor's surveillance camera...
DELAND, FL

