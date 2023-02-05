Read full article on original website
WESH
Armed robbery suspect arrested in Volusia County, police say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Related video above. Daytona Beach police have arrested a man who was wanted for an armed robbery. Jan. 8, around 7:55 a.m., the suspect, later identified as 59-year-old Khalif Quran, went into a Circle K on Main Street, held the clerks at gunpoint and took money, according to police.
WESH
4 teens arrested for vandalizing Volusia County elementary school
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Four teen boys have been arrested for the vandalism at Spruce Creek Elementary School. Surveillance video at Spruce Creek Elementary School in Port Orange from Sunday shows four people at the Taylor Road school around 2 a.m. One of them takes a fire extinguisher and...
UPDATE: Port Orange Police arrest 4 teens for vandalism at Spruce Creek Elementary School
Port Orange Police say tips from the public helped them track down the people responsible for doing thousands of dollars in damage to a local school over the weekend.
newsdaytonabeach.com
One Arrested for May 2022 Deltona Shooting That Injured One
DELTONA, Fla. - The Volusia Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday that 25 year-old Amonte Davis was placed in jail in connection to a Deltona shooting in May 2022. Davis was already in custody in Marion County before being transferred to Volusia. It's the first major case update in the incident that left one man injured.
click orlando
Police investigate shooting after man arrives at hospital with gunshot wounds
DELAND, Fla. – DeLand police are investigating a possible shooting after a man arrived at a local hospital is gunshot wounds, Tuesday night. Officers arrived at AdventHealth Deland around 9 p.m., in response to calls about a person shot, according to a release. The 21-year-old victim told police he...
WESH
Police identify woman shot dead near Orlando shopping plaza
PINE HILLS, Fla. — Police said one woman was shot and killed Tuesday night in Pine Hills. She was identified as 61-year-old Angela Sutton Washington. Orlando police responded to North Lane just before 7 p.m. Officials say upon arrival, they found Washington with a gunshot wound lying on the...
WESH
22-year-old motorcyclist injured in hit-and-run in Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. — A local mother says her son has already undergone surgery and has a second scheduled after he was knocked from his motorcycle by a hit-and-run driver. She hopes people will come forward to help police identify the driver. “He has road rash bruised, probably on the...
3-year-old in car seat shot in Orange County, deputies say
A child was taken to the hospital after being shot Tuesday afternoon, Orange County officials said.
WESH
'It's scary': Neighbors concerned for children's safety after 3-year-old is shot, injured in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Residents of the Hidden Creek Villas of South Texas Avenue were shaken Wednesday after a 3-year-old girl was shot while in a vehicle. "It's scary. Like, it's dangerous because the kids were just coming off school when it happened,” resident Sasha Lewis said. The...
DeLand police investigate cause of mobile home fire
Investigators are trying to figure out who set fire to a mobile home in DeLand.
click orlando
Brevard County deputy accused of fatally shooting roommate charged with manslaughter
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Brevard County deputy accused of shooting and killing his roommate, who was also a deputy, in December has been formally charged with manslaughter, according to a new filing. Records show the state attorney’s office in Brevard County filed the charge on Jan. 27 against...
WESH
Man accused of brutally beating pregnant girlfriend in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — John Washington, 36, is facing a list of charges, including attempted homicide, aggravated battery on a pregnant person, and battery of a child by throwing fluids, following an alleged attack in Orlando on Monday afternoon. According to the report, the victim, who is Washington's six-month-pregnant girlfriend,...
WESH
Officials: 3-year-old child shot, injured in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — A 3-year-old child was shot in Orange County on Tuesday night, Orange County sheriff's deputies said. The shooting happened on Rivertree Circle in Orlando near the Hidden Creek Villas Apartments. The child was in a car seat in a vehicle when he was shot, deputies say....
WESH
Knife-wielding man shot after allegedly charging at Volusia County deputy
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood says his deputies had no choice but to shoot a mentally ill man who he says charged the deputies, armed with two knives. The suspect, 43-year-old Michael Collmar, was shot twice. He is expected to survive after undergoing surgery. Deputies...
WESH
FHP: Pedestrian killed in Orange County hit-and-run
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash Sunday. A pedestrian was struck by a car near 10th Street and Belvedere Road, according to troopers. The victim died at the hospital following the crash. Investigators are searching for the car involved.
WESH
1 dead after crash in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's headlines. One person is dead after a crash in Orange County Wednesday morning. It happened around 8 a.m. in the area of Mark Twain Boulevard at Huckleberry Finn Drive in Waterford Lakes. FHP says this is an active scene and will...
WESH
Mother sues Orange County Public Schools, alleging daughter was targeted via school-issued laptop
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County School District is being sued over a laptop computer issued to a student for remote learning during the pandemic. The lawsuit claims the district provided the student with a laptop lacking safeguards to prevent minors from using social media. Because of that, 26-year-old Keith Green was able to target the 11-year-old student online during school hours.
WESH
DeLand police investigating death of 21-year-old Stetson University student
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — DeLand police responded to Stetson University campus housing for reports of an unresponsive person Saturday night. Police were called to Stetson's on-campus housing around 7:50 p.m. after a 21-year-old man was found unresponsive. The student was identified as Kaleb Walker, and he was later pronounced...
WESH
Volusia mobile home fire being investigated as arson
Police in Deland say a fire that destroyed a mobile home Sunday afternoon was deliberately set. The fire department shared pictures from the scene on Carrol Avenue. No one was inside at the time and officials say the tenant was being evicted. According to the report, a neighbor's surveillance camera...
click orlando
Former owner of Ormond Beach pharmacy sentenced to 25 years for trafficking prescription drugs
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The former owner and operator of a Volusia County pharmacy was sentenced to 25 years in prison for trafficking prescription drugs, according to a news release from Florida Attorney General Ashley Mood’s office. Prosecutors said Ekaette Isemin owned and operated Care Point Pharmacy in...
