Rutgers junior forward Mawot Mag suffered a torn ACL in the first half of Rutgers' 61-55 home victory over Michigan State on Saturday. He will miss the rest of the season. Starting all 23 games for the Scarlet Knights this season, Mag, a 6-foot-7 junior, plays 25 minutes per game. He averages 7.8 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 50 percent from the field. Mag scored seven points, grabbed nine rebounds and blocked two shots when Rutgers beat Indiana 63-48 on Dec. 3.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO