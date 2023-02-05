Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
People Bullied a Woman for Her Albinism and Laughed at Her Dreams of Becoming a Model, but She won the catwalk worldGochi EzNew York City, NY
Some migrants given a free bus ride to the Canadian border are turning around to return back to New York CityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
One more death on LIRR train tracksC.J.TeevanMineola, NY
How'd it start? The Arson Squad wants to know why a Roslyn, N.Y. office building suddenly went up in flamesC.J.TeevanRoslyn, NY
Shoplifters Beat Worker Who Tried to Stop Them Near Yankee StadiumBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Uninvited: Santos not at meeting with NY governor
Rep. George Santos was noticeably absent from a meeting Wednesday between the governor of New York and her state's congressional delegation. Rep. George Santos was noticeably absent from a meeting Wednesday between the governor of New York and her state's congressional delegation. Moose on the Loose: LeBron James. PIX11's Marc...
NY acid attack survivor seeks justice 2 years later
A Long Island woman who was disfigured and partially blinded in a horrific acid attack two years ago spoke out on Wednesday as a reward for information in the case increased to $50,000. NY acid attack survivor seeks justice 2 years later. A Long Island woman who was disfigured and...
Fake Con Edison workers rob Brooklyn woman
Police are searching for two suspects who posed as Con Edison employees and robbed a Brooklyn apartment Tuesday morning, police said. Police are searching for two suspects who posed as Con Edison employees and robbed a Brooklyn apartment Tuesday morning, police said. NY pioneer against book bans speaks out. The...
Teens injured in shooting near Brooklyn high school: NYPD
Authorities responded to the incident at Williamsburg Charter High School at 198 Varet St. in Williamsburg at around 2 p.m., according to the NYPD. A 15-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy were each struck in the thigh, police said. The guard, 37, suffered a graze wound to the neck. Teens...
Vehicles not safe from New York City's rat takeover
The problem of rodents nesting under hoods first made headlines during COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns, but it is continuing even now as people move their cars regularly. Vehicles not safe from New York City’s rat takeover. The problem of rodents nesting under hoods first made headlines during COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns,...
NYC takes aim at illegal cannabis shops
Hundreds of smoke shops in Manhattan could be evicted for illegal cannabis sales, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said Tuesday. Hundreds of smoke shops in Manhattan could be evicted for illegal cannabis sales, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said Tuesday. Laugh this Valentine’s Day at ‘Love in the Bronx’...
NJ library board to decide whether to ban 6 books
The decision to keep six books on the shelves of a public library in New Jersey will be made on Wednesday night after a small group of individuals in Glen Ridge submitted petitions to remove the materials in October. NJ library board to decide whether to ban 6 books. The...
Gun violence plaguing NYC, politician says
In the wake of the off-duty NYPD officer who was shot in Brooklyn, Borough President Antonio Reynoso said gun violence is plaguing New York City. In the wake of the off-duty NYPD officer who was shot in Brooklyn, Borough President Antonio Reynoso said gun violence is plaguing New York City.
Yonkers residents protest planned Chick-fil-A
Yonkers residents are speaking out against a plan to build the city’s first Chick-fil-A restaurant in their neighborhood. Yonkers residents are speaking out against a plan to build the city’s first Chick-fil-A restaurant in their neighborhood. Student art improves blighted NYC construction site. New York City leaders enlisted...
Queens family among the dead in Turkey earthquake
A Queens couple and their young children were among the more than 7,000 killed by an earthquake in Turkey, family members told PIX11. A Queens couple and their young children were among the more than 7,000 killed by an earthquake in Turkey, family members told PIX11. Bronx congressman on Biden’s...
2 fires destroy businesses, residences in New Jersey
Two fires broke out on different ends of Bergenline Avenue in West New York and Union City in New Jersey Wednesday morning, destroying people's homes and businesses, officials said. 2 fires destroy businesses, residences in New Jersey. Two fires broke out on different ends of Bergenline Avenue in West New...
Cop shot in Brooklyn critical; gunman still sought
The manhunt continues for the gunman who shot an off-duty police officer in Brooklyn on Saturday. Cop shot in Brooklyn critical; gunman still sought. The manhunt continues for the gunman who shot an off-duty police officer in Brooklyn on Saturday. Lithium battery sparks Manhattan fire that injures …. Flames broke...
Celebrate this Valentine’s Day at the comedy special Love in The Bronx
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Couples who laugh together, stay together and that’s especially true for those who are looking for a fun event this Valentine’s Day. Husband and wife Greg and Cheryl Clarke, are behind the comedy special Love in The Bronx. The duo joined New York Living on Wednesday to talk more about the special.
Grab a slice this National Pizza Day at these NY spots, according to Yelp
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Did your favorite pizzeria make the cut?. Yelp released its “Top 100 Places for Pizza” in the US and it may come as a guiding light on where to grab a slice of delicious pizza for National Pizza Day. Seven restaurants across New...
Cops shoot armed suspect in the Bronx
The man assaulted a woman, police said. Officers chased after him and opened fire when he pulled out a gun. The man assaulted a woman, police said. Officers chased after him and opened fire when he pulled out a gun. NYC lifts COVID vaccine mandate for city workers. New York...
Two men pose as ConEd employees, break into and rob Brooklyn home: NYPD
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are searching for two suspects who posed as Con Edison employees and robbed a Brooklyn apartment Tuesday morning, authorities said. The crooks knocked on the door of the apartment near 196 Rockaway Parkway in Brownsville just before 2:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. When a woman opened the door, the impersonators forced their way in and one suspect was armed with a gun, police said. The assailants stole a television and other items before running away, police said.
Inside NYC’s Monet’s Garden, a romantic destination for Valentine’s Day
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Monet’s Garden has become one of New York City’s most romantic destinations for Valentine’s Day, and by popular demand, the experience has been extended. New York Living’s Vanessa Freeman was at the stunning installation with a sneak peek at what visitors can...
Black-owned Jefferson’s Cafe in NJ serves up authentic soul food
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Joan and Jim Jefferson, two Black restauranteurs behind “Jefferson’s Cafe” in New Jersey, have made a lasting impact on the community. The successful establishment has been running for 38 years and is a great spot to check out for those who love soul food. New York Living’s Kiran Dhillon was live in Montclair, New Jersey with an inside scoop of the restaurant.
COVID vaccine mandate ending for New York City workers
New York City employees will no longer be required to receive a coronavirus vaccine, ending a policy that has been in place since October 2021, Mayor Eric Adams (D) announced on Monday. “With more than 96 percent of city workers and more than 80 percent of New Yorkers having received...
Woman found breathing at New York funeral home hours after being pronounced dead
PORT JEFFERSON, NY (WPIX) – An 82-year-old woman was found breathing at a funeral home hours after she was pronounced dead at a Long Island nursing center, officials said. The woman, who has not been publicly named, was pronounced dead at a nursing and rehabilitation center in Port Jefferson Saturday morning, police in Suffolk County said. She was taken to a funeral home in Miller Place a short time later.
