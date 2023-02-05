BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are searching for two suspects who posed as Con Edison employees and robbed a Brooklyn apartment Tuesday morning, authorities said. The crooks knocked on the door of the apartment near 196 Rockaway Parkway in Brownsville just before 2:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. When a woman opened the door, the impersonators forced their way in and one suspect was armed with a gun, police said. The assailants stole a television and other items before running away, police said.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO