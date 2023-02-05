Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shop Owner Fights Back – Slaps Hunter Biden with $1.5 Million Defamation & Intimidation LawsuitWild Orchid MediaWilmington, DE
3 Sweet Dessert Spots in Lancaster, PA [Valentine's Day Treats]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Low-Key Yet Romantic Bars Ideal For Date Night [Valentine's Day]Melissa FrostLancaster County, PA
The Top 3 Indian Restaurants in Lancaster, According to YelpMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
5 of Our Favorite Grilled Cheese Sandwiches in DelawareEast Coast TravelerWilmington, DE
Related
papreplive.com
Springfield turns up defense in Central League playoff preview
SPRINGFIELD —There was hot pizza from Thunderbird and lots of homemade goodies in the cafeteria for a post-game party honoring Springfield’s senior players Tuesday night. Before they could feast, though, seniors Lexi Aaron, Taylor Hunyet, Kaitlyn Kearney, Anabel Kreydt, Mia Valero and Sophia Ward had to put on a show and defeat a much-improved Penncrest squad looking to make a good impression on the Cougars. The teams meet again Thursday, same time and location, in the quarterfinal round of the Central League tournament.
papreplive.com
Boys Basketball: Historic win for Chichester earns Del Val title, may knock Chester out of playoffs
CHESTER — Chichester’s boys basketball team arrived at the Fred Pickett Memorial Gymnasium Tuesday evening with its share of the Del Val Championship secure, and with its postseason fate secure, no matter what transpired over the next 32 minutes. Both were statements that their hosts couldn’t make.
papreplive.com
Henderson staves off Bishop Shanahan’s comeback bid
DOWNINGTOWN >> It is never too late to learn something about your team. And the second half of Tuesday’s regular season boys’ basketball finale revealed a lot about both West Chester Henderson and Bishop Shanahan. The visiting Warriors won it, 60-52, but not before having to absorb and...
papreplive.com
Mercury roundup (Feb. 7): Perk Valley girls basketball finishes regular season 21-1
Highlights: Perk Valley wrapped up the regular season with a 21-1 record and the No. 1 spot in the District 1-6A rankings with a non-league win Tuesday over visiting Villa Maria, the No. 2 team in District 1-5A. Grace Galbavy led the Vikings with 21 points and Quinn Boettinger scored 18. Marah McHugh scored 10 for the Hurricanes (19-3). PV”s next game will be on Saturday in the PAC playoff semifinals.
papreplive.com
Coatesville races away from Avon Grove to book spot in Ches-Mont Final Four
COATESVILLE >> It took a long time for heralded guard Tina Nicholson to become a high school girls basketball coach. She was an assistant on some pretty good teams throughout her career. Now, in her first year at Coatesville, Nicholson has led the Red Raiders to a spot they have...
papreplive.com
DLN local roundup: Malvern Prep basketball squad edges Penn Charter
The Malvern Prep basketball squad defeated Penn Charter, 70-68, Tuesday, with a strong second-half effort. The Friars trailed at halftime 34-26 but outscored Penn Charter 18-9 in the third quarter. Leading the way for Malvern Prep was Andrew Phillips (29 points, four treys, 11 points in the third quarter). Teammate Ryan Williams chipped in with 19 points (10-for-11 at the free throw line).
papreplive.com
Lansdale Catholic gets first win over Archbishop Wood, moves into tie for PCL lead
WARMINSTER >> Olivia Boccella checked the numbers Tuesday. The Lansdale Catholic junior, a superb central defender in soccer and a sniper from long range in basketball, owned at least one win over every other PCL school except for one. Every time she had taken the pitch or stepped on the court against Archbishop Wood, she and her Crusaders teammates came out on the wrong end.
papreplive.com
PAC Girls Basketball Final Six Preview: Spring-Ford looks for sixth straight conference crown
It’s not the road the Spring-Ford girls basketball team might choose, but it’s not an uncharted one. The five-time reigning Pioneer Athletic Conference champion Rams have sights set on No. 6 but it will require three wins over the next week, including an opening-round contest Thursday when the PAC championship tournament commences at Perkiomen Valley.
papreplive.com
CB East rolls past North Penn to claim outright SOL Colonial title
TOWAMENCIN >> An overtime loss last Friday to Souderton denied the Central Bucks East boys basketball team the outright Suburban One League Colonial Division title while also keeping alive North Penn’s chance of earning a split of the crown. The Patriots, however, were never too keen on sharing and...
papreplive.com
PAC Boys Basketball Final Six Preview: Methacton-Perkiomen Valley, Pottstown-Norristown
The first round of the Pioneer Athletic Conference Boys Basketball Final Six commences Wednesday, 6 p.m. at Spring-Ford. Perkiomen Valley gritted out three straight wins against Liberty opponents — including an upset of District 1 top-ranked Spring-Ford — to squeak by with the final wild card spot of the bracket and will take on No. 3 Methacton in the first game of Wednesday’s doubleheader.
papreplive.com
Main Line roundup: Radnor boys, Haverford girls basketball extend unbeaten streaks
Both the Radnor High School boys basketball team and the Haverford High School girls basketball squad each improved their records to 21-0 with impressive victories Feb. 2. The Raptors (15-0 in the Central League) defeated Marple Newtown, 60-36, led by Jackson Hicke (23 points, seven rebounds, two assists), Jackson Gaffney (11 points) and Charlie Thornton (10 points, four rebounds, seven assists, two steals). With one Central League game remaining (against Strath Haven Feb. 7), the Raptors were rated No. 1 in the PIAA District 1 5A power rankings.
papreplive.com
North Penn comes out hot, earns impressive win over rival Central Bucks East
BUCKINGHAM >> North Penn brought a playoff intensity to its regular-season finale, jumping quickly from the gate and shooting its way to a 30-9 halftime lead over Central Bucks East. “They shot the ball incredibly well,” said Knights coach Brianna Cullen of her squad. “When you shoot the ball like...
papreplive.com
Haverford High School’s Kyle Given is Main Line Boys Athlete of the Week (Feb. 6-12)
The senior co-captain has been a consistently productive swimmer the past few years for the perennially strong Fords. As a junior, he was a PIAA state championship qualifier in the 100 fly (51.37) and 100 back (52.53) and currently has district qualifying times for both events this winter, making him a four-year district qualifier in these two events. He was a first team All-Central League swimmer as a sophomore and junior. “He’s a hard worker and a terrific student-athlete,” said Haverford High School swimming head coach Matt Stewart of the Penn State-bound senior.
A West Chester parrot masters the Eagles fight song
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- As you may have seen in the past few days, everyone is getting into the Eagles Super Bowl spirit right now. That would be people, dogs and even birdsA very special bird from West Chester is going wild for the Birds. Tallulah is singing the Eagles fight song to her owner Laurie Dilzer. The 13-year-old African gray parrot masters anthems for the Birds, the Phils, the Sixers and knows up to a thousand words.Tallulah's owner, though, says that she has stage fright and only sings on her own. Watch the entire interview and performance in the video above.
Have a Hot Dog and Pretzel As You Rally for the Eagles on Friday
CAMDEN, NJ – A midday rally and lunch to support the Philadelphia Eagles' visit to Super Bowl LVII is scheduled at City Hall on Friday. The Camden County Board of Commissioners, Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen and the Camden County Police Department are sponsoring the event, which features hot dogs, soft pretzels, hot chocolate and Eagles swag. A DJ will entertain. The lunch is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The rally, which is open to the public, begins at noon. Philadelphia takes on the Kansas City Chiefs at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, in the Super Bowl.
Gun discharged during fight at Delaware high school basketball game: Police
Delaware State Police are investigating the discharge of a gun inside a high school during a basketball game.
Philadelphia’s CBS 3 Morning Meteorologist — Llarisa Abreu — Announces Departure
The hits keep on coming to the Philadelphia TV landscape. Yet again, we just earned that ANOTHER face that we’ve loved watching on Philadelphia TV will be saying goodbye to Philadelphia soon. The latest hit comes to the weather team at CBS 3 Philadelphia. Meteorologist Llarisa Abreu just revealed...
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Bagels in Philadelphia
There are tons of places to find delicious Bagels In Philadelphia. If you're visiting the city, check out our staff picks below to find out where Philly's best bagel spots are. If you're visiting on a budget, don't worry about finding a good bagel spot - plenty of them. Listed below are some of the best places to buy bagels in Philadelphia.
5 of Our Favorite Philadelphia Rappers
PHILADELPHIA - This article is perfect for you if you are looking for Who are The Top Philadelphia Rappers. Many talented rappers from this city have created Billboard charting songs and critically acclaimed albums.
Already Popular in Lancaster, Cookie Company Coming to West Chester Chips Away at Competition
Taylor Chip Cookies, a Lancaster-based cookie company that ships its products nationwide, is moving into the Philadelphia area, writes Maggie Mancini for PhillyVoice. The company is planning on opening a West Chester location before the end of the year and is also currently looking for a space in Philadelphia.
Comments / 0