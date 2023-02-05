ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

insidethehall.com

The Minute After: Rutgers

In its last several home wins, the Hoosiers have set the tone in the first half, their offense scorching the opponent as they head into halftime on a high note. It looked like that would be the case again this evening against Rutgers. Indiana led by 14 points (30-16) with...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
insidethehall.com

Miller Kopp cooks, and Indiana feasts, in 66-60 win over Rutgers

Rutgers gave Miller Kopp access to the kitchen, and he started cooking. The recipe? Confidence mixed thoroughly with smooth 3-point shooting and a few tablespoons of energetic, pressure-filled defense. Kopp has not had access to the proverbial kitchen very often this season, as many of IU’s opponents play him tightly...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wdrb.com

BOZICH | Kentucky slides; Indiana soars; Louisville flat-lines

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) —At Kentucky, the worrying about making the NCAA Tournament has escalated to a roar again. At Indiana, the worrying has subsided — for a few hours, anyway. And at Louisville, the worrying is about when the program will be worrying about playing meaningful games again.
LOUISVILLE, KY
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball film study: Exposing Zach Edey and Purdue double teams

The college basketball world is well aware at this point — no one is going to slow down Purdue big man Zach Edey when the Boilermakers have the ball. Sure, there are ways to limit his impact. But as his 22.4 points per game and 63 percent conversion rate from the field illustrate, Edey is going to produce. And in large part due to Edey, Purdue has the most efficient offense in the country.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
insidethehall.com

What to Expect: Rutgers at Indiana

Indiana returns to action Tuesday night when it hosts Rutgers at Assembly Hall in Bloomington. The Scarlet Knights 16-7 overall and 8-4 in Big Ten play. Tuesday’s game is set for a 6:30 p.m. ET tip on BTN:. Indiana’s celebration on Saturday didn’t last long. In fact, according to...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU men ascend AP top-25 after win over Purdue, women achieve highest ranking ever

A weekend sweep of Purdue served the IU men’s and women’s basketball teams well. The IU men moved up three spots to No. 18 after a 1-1 week that included a win over No. 1 Purdue on Saturday. It was IU’s eighth all-time win over the No. 1 ranked team. Indiana has been ranked in the top-25 for all but three weeks during this season. They started the 2022-23 campaign at No. 13.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Indianapolis Stadium Transforming Into Unique Golf Experience in June

If you ask me, there aren't many better ways to spend a nice, warm, sunny day than on a golf course. And, even if you don't ask me, I'll tell you anyway. Even on the days when you're slicing every drive and your putts all come up a little short, you're still outside, enjoying the weather, and more than likely, a few drinks. One thing I like to try and do as much as I can is play courses I've not played before. It doesn't happen often because it usually requires a trip out of town. But, a new type of course coming to Indianapolis for three days only later this summer looks like it would definitely be worth the trip.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Chalkbeat

How charter’s abrupt closure raises questions over Indiana oversight

Natasha Leavell loved what the HIM By HER charter school offered her fifth-grade son: a focus on performing arts, Black culture, and a diverse staff. She even started working there, where she enjoyed helping second graders. The school provided anything the children needed, she said. So the school’s abrupt closure over winter break left Leavell and other families devastated. It was the latest upheaval for Martindale-Brightwood, a predominantly Black neighborhood that for generations...
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures

INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
953wiki.com

Gov. Holcomb Makes Appointments to Various Boards and Commissions

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions. Board of Firefighting Personnel Standards & Education. The governor made one new appointment to the board, who will serve until October 31, 2024:. Steve Anderson (Evansville), chief of administration for Perry Township Fire...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, Indiana

Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. Sunday. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/lawrence-county-mitchell-officers-shot/. Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, …. Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting...
MITCHELL, IN

