4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Denny's Permanently Closes in BloomingtonBryan DijkhuizenBloomington, IN
Men’s Basketball: Scoring droughts haunt Buckeyes in 86-70 loss at IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State drops second straight 78-65 at No. 6 IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Indiana?Ted RiversIndiana State
saturdaytradition.com
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes Indiana program history in win over No. 24 Rutgers
Trayce Jackson-Davis is a top 5 player in college basketball right now, objectively. The star center is averaging a double-double each outing, with just under 20 points per game and 11 rebounds per game. He’s cementing his legacy as one of the all-time Indiana basketball greats, too. Tuesday night he...
insidethehall.com
The Minute After: Rutgers
In its last several home wins, the Hoosiers have set the tone in the first half, their offense scorching the opponent as they head into halftime on a high note. It looked like that would be the case again this evening against Rutgers. Indiana led by 14 points (30-16) with...
insidethehall.com
Miller Kopp cooks, and Indiana feasts, in 66-60 win over Rutgers
Rutgers gave Miller Kopp access to the kitchen, and he started cooking. The recipe? Confidence mixed thoroughly with smooth 3-point shooting and a few tablespoons of energetic, pressure-filled defense. Kopp has not had access to the proverbial kitchen very often this season, as many of IU’s opponents play him tightly...
insidethehall.com
Video: Mike Woodson, IU players react to win against Rutgers
Mike Woodson, Miller Kopp and Trayce Jackson-Davis addressed the media following Indiana’s 66-60 win against Rutgers on Tuesday at Assembly Hall. Filed to: Mike Woodson, Miller Kopp, Rutgers Scarlet Knights, Trayce Jackson-Davis.
wdrb.com
BOZICH | Kentucky slides; Indiana soars; Louisville flat-lines
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) —At Kentucky, the worrying about making the NCAA Tournament has escalated to a roar again. At Indiana, the worrying has subsided — for a few hours, anyway. And at Louisville, the worrying is about when the program will be worrying about playing meaningful games again.
insidethehall.com
Video: Steve Pikiell reacts to loss against Indiana
Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell addressed the media following a 66-60 loss against Indiana on Tuesday at Assembly Hall.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball film study: Exposing Zach Edey and Purdue double teams
The college basketball world is well aware at this point — no one is going to slow down Purdue big man Zach Edey when the Boilermakers have the ball. Sure, there are ways to limit his impact. But as his 22.4 points per game and 63 percent conversion rate from the field illustrate, Edey is going to produce. And in large part due to Edey, Purdue has the most efficient offense in the country.
insidethehall.com
What to Expect: Rutgers at Indiana
Indiana returns to action Tuesday night when it hosts Rutgers at Assembly Hall in Bloomington. The Scarlet Knights 16-7 overall and 8-4 in Big Ten play. Tuesday’s game is set for a 6:30 p.m. ET tip on BTN:. Indiana’s celebration on Saturday didn’t last long. In fact, according to...
Indiana signee Gabe Cupps recaps his Saturday experience in Bloomington
Indiana signee Gabe Cupps recaps his experience watching Indiana take down the No. 1 ranked basketball team in the country in Purdue.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU men ascend AP top-25 after win over Purdue, women achieve highest ranking ever
A weekend sweep of Purdue served the IU men’s and women’s basketball teams well. The IU men moved up three spots to No. 18 after a 1-1 week that included a win over No. 1 Purdue on Saturday. It was IU’s eighth all-time win over the No. 1 ranked team. Indiana has been ranked in the top-25 for all but three weeks during this season. They started the 2022-23 campaign at No. 13.
Martha the Mop Lady Maggie Kinabrew: 'It's By Far the Largest Crowd I Ever Sung For'
Jacobs School of Music opera singer Maggie Kinabrew sang as the iconic Martha the Mop Lady for the Indiana, Ohio State basketball game on Jan. 28. This performer has always had ties to Indiana basketball, which will now be a forever thing as she's getting recognized in the community for her incredible performance.
WISH-TV
Pacers fans react after team announces University of Kentucky Hat Night
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indiana Pacers plan for a blue-and-white themed UK hat promotion has some fans seeing red. “Blue and white, this is your night!” the Pacers tweeted just before 9:45 a.m. Monday. “Join us at [Gainbridge Fieldhouse] on Friday for our first-ever University of Kentucky Hat Night.”
Indianapolis Stadium Transforming Into Unique Golf Experience in June
If you ask me, there aren't many better ways to spend a nice, warm, sunny day than on a golf course. And, even if you don't ask me, I'll tell you anyway. Even on the days when you're slicing every drive and your putts all come up a little short, you're still outside, enjoying the weather, and more than likely, a few drinks. One thing I like to try and do as much as I can is play courses I've not played before. It doesn't happen often because it usually requires a trip out of town. But, a new type of course coming to Indianapolis for three days only later this summer looks like it would definitely be worth the trip.
How charter’s abrupt closure raises questions over Indiana oversight
Natasha Leavell loved what the HIM By HER charter school offered her fifth-grade son: a focus on performing arts, Black culture, and a diverse staff. She even started working there, where she enjoyed helping second graders. The school provided anything the children needed, she said. So the school’s abrupt closure over winter break left Leavell and other families devastated. It was the latest upheaval for Martindale-Brightwood, a predominantly Black neighborhood that for generations...
Indiana witness describes silver 'spaceship' emitting high-pitched sound
An Indiana witness at Indianapolis reported hearing a high-pitched sound while out on a walk and then saw a silver, spacecraft-looking object at 6:19 p.m. on March 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures
INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
953wiki.com
Gov. Holcomb Makes Appointments to Various Boards and Commissions
INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions. Board of Firefighting Personnel Standards & Education. The governor made one new appointment to the board, who will serve until October 31, 2024:. Steve Anderson (Evansville), chief of administration for Perry Township Fire...
Fox 59
Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, Indiana
Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. Sunday. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/lawrence-county-mitchell-officers-shot/. Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, …. Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting...
Stunning Images Capture Two Indiana Trees Embraced in a Kiss of Death
Recently in a Facebook group called Indiana Native Plant Society, there were photos posted of two trees that look to be kissing, but this isn't a kiss of love, this is more of a kiss of death. What is actually happening in these photos is both stunning and a bit brutal.
