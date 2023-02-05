Read full article on original website
Drew McIntyre Deserves Another World Championship Reign
2020 belonged to Drew McIntyre. McIntyre, who is notoriously known for being released by WWE after failing to become the “Chosen One” Mr. McMahon thought he would be, fulfilled his prophecy and became the WWE Champion by defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. It was a long road that McIntyre had to travel to get to where he is now, but he is now one of the biggest names on the WWE roster.
5 WWE Superstars Besides Cody Rhodes Who Can Dethrone Roman Reigns
The main event of WWE WrestleMania is official. Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship will go down as one of the biggest matches in WWE history. The Bloodline’s popularity, mixed with the story behind Rhodes’ return and why he’s chasing after the world championships, makes this feel more important than a […] The post 5 WWE Superstars Besides Cody Rhodes Who Can Dethrone Roman Reigns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jerry Lawler provides medical update after ‘massive stroke’
When news broke that “The King” Jerry Lawler had suffered a stroke, it seemingly brought the entire professional wrestling community together in wishing the WWE Hall of Famer well moving forward. While details at the time were sparse, with “The King’s” initial prognosis being a stroke before then being clarified as a “blood blockage to […] The post Jerry Lawler provides medical update after ‘massive stroke’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
