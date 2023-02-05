2020 belonged to Drew McIntyre. McIntyre, who is notoriously known for being released by WWE after failing to become the “Chosen One” Mr. McMahon thought he would be, fulfilled his prophecy and became the WWE Champion by defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. It was a long road that McIntyre had to travel to get to where he is now, but he is now one of the biggest names on the WWE roster.

