How to watch Gonzaga vs. St. Mary's: Live stream online, TV channel, betting odds

No. 12 Gonzaga hosts No. 18 St. Mary's

If No. 12 Gonzaga wants to win the WCC Tournament again this year, they will have to go through No. 18 St. Mary's to do so. Fans will get a chance to see these two face off for the first time this season Saturday (February 4) when the Bulldogs travel to California for their first of two regular season matchups against the Gaels.

Gonzaga (19-4, 8-1 WCC) cruised to an 88-70 win over Santa Clara Thursday after holding the Broncos to just 24 points in the first half.

Drew Timme made history in that game by becoming just the third-ever Bulldog to surpass 2,000 career points. He is now just eight points shy of passing Jim McPhee for second on Gonzaga's all-time career scoring list.

If Timme can average 19.8 points during the Bulldogs' next 10 games he will surpass Frank Burgess as the leading scorer in program history.

The senior All-American finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds against Santa Clara. He was one of four Zags to finish in double figures as Anton Watson scored a team-high 18 points, Rasir Bolton added 16, and reigning WCC Player of the Week Julian Strawther tallied 12.

Saint Mary's (20-4, 9-0 WCC) has won 14 of its previous 15 games, including the last 11 in a row. The Gaels currently sit atop the West Coast Conference standings, one game ahead of the Bulldogs.

They have been especially good on their home court this season, winning 13 of their 15 games at McKeon Pavilion this year.

This game will be the 110th all-time meeting between Gonzaga and St. Mary's. These two programs have been going head-to-head since 1971 with the Zags holding a 77-32 advantage in the series.

They last met in the WCC tournament title game last season when Gonzaga dismantled one of the nation's toughest defenses to claim the WCC Championship behind an 82-69 victory.

Under Mark Few, The Bulldogs are 51-12 against the Gaels. They are 26-19 all-time when playing at Saint Mary's.





Gonzaga and St. Mary's meet for the first time this season to battle for first place in the WCC standings

7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. EST | Saturday, February 4

McKeon Pavilion | Moraga, California

TV : ESPN

Radio : SiriusXM - 83