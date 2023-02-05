Read full article on original website
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for February 7, 2023
Katie Tipton, 42, Marianna, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Benjamin Stuart, 51, Greenwood, Florida: Failure to appear: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Tony Peterson, 19, Greenwood, Florida: No driver’s license: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are a total of 189 inmates lodged in...
Authorities investigating ‘swatting’ incident at Bay High
This post was updated at 5:30 p.m. with more information PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Students and staff experienced some tense moments Wednesday afternoon at Bay High School. The school went under lockdown after someone made a 911 call, reporting a shooting on campus. The call came in a few minutes after 12:00 p.m. Wednesday. […]
niceville.com
Operation Dry Ice in DeFuniak Springs results in 40 arrests
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — Operation Dry Ice, a 14-mong-long investigation by the DeFuniak Springs City Marshal’s Office into the distribution of methamphetamine and other illegal narcotics, resulted in the arrest of 40 individuals, City Marshal James Hurley has announced. “As the City Marshal, I gave you my word...
‘He’s shooting at us, run’ Lillian veterinarian recovering after bizarre weekend shooting
Lillian veterinarian, Dr. Susan Wells, is recovering after being shot over the weekend while attending a hunting dog competition near Dothan.
mypanhandle.com
Marianna man killed in Gulf County crash
GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Marianna man was killed and his passenger was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The wreck happened at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 386 just south of Highway 20. Troopers wrote that the driver, a 50-year-old man from Marianna, was headed north on 386 when for an unknown reason he traveled off the roadway. Troopers added that the driver attempted to steer his truck back onto the roadway but it overturned.
WJHG-TV
Officials respond to “swatting” call at Bay High
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Deputies with Bay County Sheriff’s Office and officers with Panama City Police responded to a possible “swatting” call at Bay High School on Wednesday. Around 12:15 p.m., PCPD and BCSO say they responded to the call, placed the school on lockdown, and...
wdhn.com
Man arrested, accused of choking woman and fleeing, JCSO
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla (WDHN) — A man in Jackson County was arrested after deputies say he choked a woman and fled into the woods. On Monday, February 6, deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address in Round Lake in reference to a domestic disturbance.
wdhn.com
Dothan police searching for missing teen
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing Dothan teen. Symaria Green was last seen at her residence located at the 100 Block of Boxwood Court in Dothan on February 2 at 7:00 a.m. Green is known to frequent Martin Homes and...
WJHG-TV
Officer arrested for domestic battery, police say
BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Blountstown officer is in custody on domestic violence charges, according to Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office. On Feb. 5, deputies responded to a residence regarding a domestic disturbance. When they arrived, deputies say they spoke to the complainant, who was later identified as the victim.
washingtoncounty.news
Chipley man arrested on multiple animal cruelty charges
A Chipley man is behind bars on multiple counts of animal cruelty after a report came into the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 6. WCSO deputies arrived at a piece of property on Ambassador Drive and made contact with the owner who stated she had owned the property for years but had not visited in more than a year.
jacksoncountytimes.net
1st APPEARANCE for February 6, 2023
Lorenda Pelham: Four counts of grand theft of a firearm- total bond $30,000 bond, hold for Holmes County- no bond. Elder Martinez- Tamayo: Fugitive from justice- Hidalgo County, Texas: No bond, signed waiver, bring back February 7. Kimberly Vickery: Retail theft- one-year pretrial intervention, $370 fine, no contact order. Jaheim...
Lansing Daily
Florida Woman Shot Husband in Face on Christmas Eve - Police
A Florida woman has been arrested and charged after she shot her husband in the face on Christmas Eve, police said. Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1600 block of W. 10th Court in Panama City on Saturday afternoon, the Panama City Police Department said in a news release. When officers arrived at the scene, they found … Read more
Catholic deacon being investigated by Florida Department of Children and Families
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — According to The Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee, a deacon at Little Flower Catholic Church is being investigated by the Florida Department of Children and Families. The diocese said on Thursday afternoon, Feb. 2, Little Flower Catholic School received a complaint from three students regarding Deacon Tom Gordon, a deacon serving at Little […]
WCTV
Two killed in single-car crash in Gadsden County
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Two Chattahoochee residents were killed Saturday evening after a single-car crash in Gadsden County. A pickup truck was traveling westbound on U.S. Hwy 90 a little before 8 p.m. when it attempted to negotiate a left curve. For an unknown reason, the vehicle lost control...
WJHG-TV
Man killed in single vehicle crash, under investigation
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City man was killed early Monday morning in a single-vehicle accident. Patrol officers say they responded to a crash around 12:30 a.m. on Woodridge Road. When authorities arrived on scene, they say they found a 2015 Ford F-150 pickup truck had left the...
TPD investigating shooting on Volusia Street
Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Saturday, leaving one man with gunshot wounds to his foot.
fosterfollynews.net
Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Michael Duane Owens for DUI, Fleeing and Eluding Law Enforcement
On Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 5:00 p.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a reckless driver on Highway 90 in Grand Ridge. The caller said a red Chevrolet pickup truck was driving all over the road and crossing the median. A deputy was in the area and attempted to stop the vehicle.
WJHG-TV
Suspects flee in traffic stop, leads to manhunt
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Walton County Sheriff’s Office has two men in custody following a manhunt near Defuniak Springs on Friday. Deputies said authorities were trying to pull a car over Friday when the two men got out of the car and ran away, around the area of Smith Road and Highway 90. Deputies report the Walton Correctional K-9 Unit was called in and helped find the first suspect shortly after.
dothanpd.org
New Charges for Murder Suspect
During the early morning hours of Sunday, February 5, 2023, the Dothan Police Department was called to the 500 block of North Foster Street in reference to a robbery of a person. After speaking to the female victim, it was determined she and the suspect, Jamie Emmanuel Townes, had an argument that led to him assaulting her and taking her purse and vehicle. As a result, Jamie Emmanuel Townes, 31 years old of Dothan, was arrested and charged with one count of Robbery Third Degree. He currently has no bond.
wdhn.com
No state prisoners were released from Coffee Co.
COFFEE CO., Ala. (WDHN)— One sheriff in the Wiregrass doesn’t expect to see any of the newly released prisoners coming back to his county. Over the last week, some 304 state inmates have been released before the end of their sentences. On Tuesday, another 82 are expected to...
