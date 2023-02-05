Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s basketball gets Rutgers-shaped monkey off its back in 66-60 victory
Senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis entered No. 18 Indiana men’s basketball’s game with a multitude of program records within reach. But one record that’s plagued him finally came to an end: An 0-6 career record against Rutgers. On his way to 2,000 career points, 1,035 career rebounds and...
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: Finally, the Rutgers nightmare is over for No. 18 Indiana men’s basketball
Years from now, Indiana men’s basketball fans will fondly remember the first week of February 2023 as the week the Hoosiers conquered their most hated rival. And hey, the win against No. 1 Purdue on Saturday wasn’t half bad, either. No. 18 Indiana defeated No. 24 Rutgers 66-60...
Indiana Daily Student
Trayce Jackson-Davis moves into third place in Indiana men’s basketball history in rebounds
Senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis moved into third place all-time in Indiana men’s basketball history in rebounds against Rutgers on Tuesday. Jackson-Davis snagged board No. 1,032 with 2:12 remaining in the game, moving him ahead of Kent Benson for third place all-time. Benson spent four years with Indiana from 1973...
Indiana Daily Student
'It's in my nature’: Miller Kopp’s winning mentality a product of family, work ethic
The worst thing that Miller Kopp’s dad ever did was get his sons boxing gloves for Christmas. Kopp has three brothers: Maddox, a football player at Miami University, Anderson, a basketball player at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, and Braden, who played football at Vanderbilt University. With a family...
Indiana Daily Student
Jackson-Davis, No. 18 Indiana men’s basketball look to conquer elusive No. 24 Rutgers
Senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis has accomplished plenty in his Indiana career, but one important thing on his list remains unfinished: defeating Rutgers. The No. 24-ranked Scarlet Knights have won six straight matchups against the No. 18 Hoosiers dating back to the start of Jackson-Davis' time at Indiana. Only graduate forwards Race Thompson and Miller Kopp have seen victories over Rutgers in their collegiate careers, and Kopp’s came in a Northwestern uniform.
Indiana Daily Student
Episode 3: Purdue recap, Iowa preview and Big Ten title talk
Will Foley and the Matts review Indiana women's basketball's latest wins over Minnesota and Purdue before looking ahead to the Hoosiers' top-5 matchup against Iowa. They give their insight on how the teams will matchup and discuss the implications of the game.
Indiana Daily Student
Episode 3: Rivalry talk (Purdue and Rutgers)
Emma, Bradley and Evan break down Indiana men's basketball's victory over Purdue — TJD vs Edey, Hood-Schifino and storming the court. Also: a quick summary of the loss to Maryland. We then spend time talking about Indiana's biggest rival: Rutgers. Plus, we talk about which player has it out for one of the reporters to end the episode.
Indiana Daily Student
Trayce Jackson-Davis scores 2,000th career point, moves into sixth place all-time
Indiana men’s basketball senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis surpassed the 2,000-point mark and slid into sixth place all-time on the scoring leaderboard Tuesday night against No. 24 Rutgers. Jackson-Davis came into the contest with 1,984 career points, two behind former Hoosier guard Yogi Ferrell. Jackson-Davis took full ownership of sixth...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana women’s basketball achieves best-ever ranking in AP Top 25
Following a successful week with a 2-0 record, Indiana women’s basketball was voted second in the AP Top 25 on Monday afternoon. The ranking marks the highest Indiana has ever received in any poll. The Hoosiers climb stems from winning both of its road games by 23 points. Indiana...
Indiana Daily Student
No. 18 Indiana wrestling upper weights falter against No. 1 Penn State on Senior Day
No.1 Penn State hit the road this weekend defeating No. 5 Ohio State 29-9 before traveling to Bloomington to take on No. 18 Indiana wrestling. The top ranked Nittany Lions took eight of 10 matches against the Hoosiers on Sunday and came away with a 35-8 win. The dual meet...
Indiana Daily Student
‘Sam’s a special kid’: freshman Sam Landau leads Indiana men’s tennis to double-header sweep
Indiana men’s tennis took down Dartmouth College 5-2 and Xavier University 4-0 in what was the second straight weekend with a Sunday double-header for the Hoosiers. As has become a theme this season, Indiana got out to a strong start by taking the doubles point. The Hoosiers have won the doubles point in all seven matches they’ve played to start the season.
Indiana Daily Student
No. 13 Indiana women’s water polo goes 2-2 at UCSD Triton Invitational
No. 13 Indiana women’s water polo traveled to San Diego, California to compete in the USCD Triton Invitational this weekend. The invitational consisted of a round robin bracket in which Indiana was set to compete four times in three days. Indiana finished 2-2 on the weekend after beating No....
Indiana Daily Student
The art of making music for the sake of it: an interview with Jeff Day
Every kid dreams of being a rockstar. There’s nothing more magical than everyone knowing your name. Most kids give up on that dream quickly — but not Jeff Day. Day grew up in Bedford, Indiana and started playing guitar at age 12. “I actually was in a band...
Indiana Daily Student
Rapid antigen tests available on campus for students, faculty, staff
IU’s free COVID-19 testing program is now focused exclusively on rapid antigen tests. Through the updated program, students, faculty and staff can receive up to four tests per month, according to IU’s COVID-19 information site. Rapid antigen tests can be picked up at the Indiana Memorial Union’s 24...
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: On Wednesdays we wear pink, on Fridays we get Bloomington Bagels
Last semester was my first one at IU and first time living over 600 miles away from home. Like many other freshmen, I had trouble adjusting. I no longer had my own room, I was showering next to hairballs and the people I had relied on for years were nowhere to be found in the vicinity of southern Indiana.
Indiana Daily Student
The Count Basie Orchestra to perform at Buskirk-Chumley Theater Feb. 9
The legendary Count Basie Orchestra, directed by Scotty Barnhart with guest vocalist Carmen Bradford, will perform for free at 8 p.m. on Feb. 9 at the Buskirk-Chumley Theater as a gift to the community from the Jacobs School of Music. Since its founding in 1935 by jazz icon Count Basie,...
Indiana Daily Student
District 6 city council race now uncontested after IU student Bean Appleton withdraws
Bloomington City Council District 6 is now uncontested following candidate Bean Appleton’s withdrawal from the race Wednesday. Appleton is a sophomore studying English and Spanish at IU. Only a few days after filing, Appleton told the IDS they planned to withdraw. They declined to say why they decided to...
Comments / 0