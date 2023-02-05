ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Indiana Daily Student

Jackson-Davis, No. 18 Indiana men’s basketball look to conquer elusive No. 24 Rutgers

Senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis has accomplished plenty in his Indiana career, but one important thing on his list remains unfinished: defeating Rutgers. The No. 24-ranked Scarlet Knights have won six straight matchups against the No. 18 Hoosiers dating back to the start of Jackson-Davis' time at Indiana. Only graduate forwards Race Thompson and Miller Kopp have seen victories over Rutgers in their collegiate careers, and Kopp’s came in a Northwestern uniform.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Episode 3: Purdue recap, Iowa preview and Big Ten title talk

Will Foley and the Matts review Indiana women's basketball's latest wins over Minnesota and Purdue before looking ahead to the Hoosiers' top-5 matchup against Iowa. They give their insight on how the teams will matchup and discuss the implications of the game.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Episode 3: Rivalry talk (Purdue and Rutgers)

Emma, Bradley and Evan break down Indiana men's basketball's victory over Purdue — TJD vs Edey, Hood-Schifino and storming the court. Also: a quick summary of the loss to Maryland. We then spend time talking about Indiana's biggest rival: Rutgers. Plus, we talk about which player has it out for one of the reporters to end the episode.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Trayce Jackson-Davis scores 2,000th career point, moves into sixth place all-time

Indiana men’s basketball senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis surpassed the 2,000-point mark and slid into sixth place all-time on the scoring leaderboard Tuesday night against No. 24 Rutgers. Jackson-Davis came into the contest with 1,984 career points, two behind former Hoosier guard Yogi Ferrell. Jackson-Davis took full ownership of sixth...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana women’s basketball achieves best-ever ranking in AP Top 25

Following a successful week with a 2-0 record, Indiana women’s basketball was voted second in the AP Top 25 on Monday afternoon. The ranking marks the highest Indiana has ever received in any poll. The Hoosiers climb stems from winning both of its road games by 23 points. Indiana...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

‘Sam’s a special kid’: freshman Sam Landau leads Indiana men’s tennis to double-header sweep

Indiana men’s tennis took down Dartmouth College 5-2 and Xavier University 4-0 in what was the second straight weekend with a Sunday double-header for the Hoosiers. As has become a theme this season, Indiana got out to a strong start by taking the doubles point. The Hoosiers have won the doubles point in all seven matches they’ve played to start the season.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Rapid antigen tests available on campus for students, faculty, staff

IU’s free COVID-19 testing program is now focused exclusively on rapid antigen tests. Through the updated program, students, faculty and staff can receive up to four tests per month, according to IU’s COVID-19 information site. Rapid antigen tests can be picked up at the Indiana Memorial Union’s 24...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

COLUMN: On Wednesdays we wear pink, on Fridays we get Bloomington Bagels

Last semester was my first one at IU and first time living over 600 miles away from home. Like many other freshmen, I had trouble adjusting. I no longer had my own room, I was showering next to hairballs and the people I had relied on for years were nowhere to be found in the vicinity of southern Indiana.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

