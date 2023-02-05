Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
Despite a solid offensive performance, the Illini defense falls flat in loss to Iowa
IOWA CITY, IOWA (25 News Now) - The Illini out-shot and out-rebounded the Iowa Hawkeyes in Saturday’s 81-79 loss, however, Iowa made a whole slew of uncontested shots. That was a games difference as Illinois’ 3-game road Big Ten winning streak came to an end.
KCRG.com
Iowa women’s basketball inspires fans from outside the state
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The 5th-ranked Iowa women are rock stars. They have fans from all over the country. Even the great state of Montana. 10-year-old Lauren and 12-year-old Ruby from Laurel, Montana have become huge Hawkeye fans and watch every game together back in Montana. “We have watched...
saturdaytradition.com
The B1G 10: Iowa's offense stinks, but clearly it isn't the OC's fault. Clearly
Every Tuesday, Matt Hayes tackles the 10 hottest topics in the Big Ten …. This thing is long past doing what’s right, or even what’s prudent. It has veered directly into the dangerous ditch of enabling. “I anticipate no changes in our (coaching) staff moving forward,” Iowa coach...
Iowa makes pitiful change to Brian Ferentz OC contract
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz is not a popular figure among Hawkeyes fans, but the school is stubbornly standing by him. That said, an adjustment to his contract is a good indicator of how even the administration’s faith in him seems pretty limited. On Monday, Iowa announced modifications to Ferentz’s contract for 2023. His salary... The post Iowa makes pitiful change to Brian Ferentz OC contract appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
kiwaradio.com
Iowa Boys Basketball Poll Final Regular Season Edition
The final regular season basketball polls are out. Central Lyon finishes at #1 in the Class 2A poll with Western Christian at #6. MOC Floyd Valley takes the #3 spot in 3A with Remsen St Mary’s #7 in the Class 1A poll. CLASS 4A. Rank School W L. 1...
Iowa Football’s 2024 Class Ranked Among The Nation’s Best
Has the lackluster Iowa offense and uncertainty at the offensive coordinator position put a damper on football recruiting? According to experts, the answer is a resounding 'NO'!. While Iowa's most high-profile 2023 recruit Kadyn Proctor changed his mind, the recruiting class of 2024 is looking great! In fact, Hawkeyes Wire...
CFB world reacts to ridiculous, new Iowa contract stipulation
The Iowa Hawkeyes announced a major amendment to offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz and his contract. What the CFB world wasn’t expecting was what that brand-new stipulation in it is. Scott Dochterman, the Iowa writer for The Athletic, reported the details on Twitter. Dochterman wrote, “Iowa announces amendments to Brian Ferentz’s employment: Salary of $850,000, effective Read more... The post CFB world reacts to ridiculous, new Iowa contract stipulation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
25newsnow.com
Illinois State women win 10th-straight game, Bradley falls to Belmont
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (25 News Now) - The Illinois State women continued its hot streak Sunday with a 79-73 win over Murray State at CEFCU Arena. The Redbirds trailed by five at the half, however, would rally with a massive third quarter attack, outscoring Murray State 27-8 in the quarter. The...
25newsnow.com
25 Sports High School Tuesday - February 7, 2023
(25 News Now) - Class 2A No. 3 Prairie Central wrapped up an outright Illini Prairie Conference championship with a 72-66 win over Bloomington Central Catholic on Tuesday night. Dylan Bazzell scored a game-high 34 points to lead the Hawks while Cole Certa led the Saints with 29. Elsewhere in small schools action, Class 1A No. 5 Illini Bluffs topped Farmington 55-49. In the Heart of Illinois Conference, Lexington bested Flanagan 66-61 while Eureka beat Heyworth 78-51 in a battle of the Hornets. In non-conference action, Tremont topped Hartem 59-37. Class 3A No. 2 Metamora boys basketball continued to roll on Tuesday night. The Redbirds won their 23rd straight game in a 70-41 win over Limestone to move to 12-0 in Mid-Illini play. Tuesday night also brought a trio of Mid-Illini vs. Big Twelve Conference matchups. East Peoria upset Class 3A No. 6 Peoria Richwoods 68-60. Elsewhere, Washington edged Peoria Manual 44-39 while Normal Community stormed past Pekin 54-28.
25newsnow.com
IHSA Cheerleading State Finalists dazzle in Bloomington
(25 News Now) - The sport of competitive cheerleading took over Bloomington’s Grossinger Motors Arena this past weekend as the state’s best teams dazzled with their athleticism. That included two area teams, Washington and Normal U-High both finishing Top 10 in the state.
Which Iowa Spot Made the List of Best College Towns in America?
The vast majority of college campuses across America give off pretty much the same vibe at their core. But it's what surrounds those campuses that separate the good from the bad. Travel + Leisure is out with their 25 Best College Towns and Cities in the U.S. and one Tri-State...
Two Hunters in Iowa Bag Rare Mountain Lion While Hunting Coyotes
Two hunters bagged an unexpected quarry in The Hawkeye State—an adult mountain lion. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) told KCRG-TV9 that the lion was taken by two lawfully licensed hunters who were hunting for coyotes at night in Johnson County, near the town of Swisher. The mountain lion was reportedly an adult female that weighed 116 pounds.
Cedar Rapids Man Wins BIG Money with Scratch Ticket
The state of Iowa has seen some huge paydays over the last week and we've got another one to add to the list. The month of February has been very kind to lottery players, especially those buying scratch tickets. I know it's only February 7 but just look at this:
OnlyInYourState
People Are Going Crazy Over The Handmade Kolaches At This Small Iowa Cafe
Have you ever had a Kolache? These small Czech pastries have built a cult following around Iowa, thanks to their delicious components – a light, glazed yeast dough topped or filled with an assortment of jams or custards. You can usually find no shortage of them on sale in Cedar Rapids’ Czech Village – but to find the best Kolaches in Iowa, you’ll want to head to the small town of Urbandale, on the outskirts of Des Moines and about two hours from Cedar Rapids. That’s where you’ll find Coaches Kolaches, a tiny cafe that takes the classic dessert and gives it an over-the-top modern twist. Made fresh daily, this cafe is always experimenting with new flavors of Kolache that not only pay tribute to the original but fuses it with a distinctly American sensibility that has the locals coming back time and time again.
Mountain Lion Shot In Eastern Iowa
(Swisher)A mountain lion has been shot and killed by hunters near Swisher in Eastern Iowa. The Department of Natural Resources says the female cat weighed 116 pounds and had been spotted on trail cameras several times. More than two thousand mountain lion sightings have been reported in Iowa in the past 20 years. The cats are not protected by state law.
Country Music Legend Coming To Eastern Iowa
One of the biggest names in country music will be performing pretty close to home this year. It may be only February, but we're all already counting down to the summer. Of course, we're looking forward to the warmer weather, but most importantly we're eagerly awaiting summer concert season!. On...
gotodestinations.com
The Best Breakfast Spots in Iowa City – (With Photos)
Are you tired of the same old breakfast routine? Looking to switch things up and try some new breakfast hot spots? Look no further! Iowa City, Iowa has a plethora of unique and delicious breakfast options to choose from. From the classic diner feel at The Dandy Lion and Bluebird Diner, to the trendy brunch vibes at Pullman Bar & Diner and The Encounter Cafe, there’s something for everyone. If you’re in the mood for a more upscale experience, Blackstone has you covered, and for a quirky and quaint atmosphere, Goosetown can’t be beat. Read on to discover the best breakfast spots in Iowa City and start planning your next brunch adventure!
thetouristchecklist.com
15 Best Restaurants in Bettendorf, IA
Bettendorf is a beautiful city in Scott County, Iowa, in the United States of America. It is the third largest city among the quad cities (Rock Island, Davenport, Bettendorf, and Moline), having a population of over 35,000. It will interest you to know that the Mississippi river passes through Bettendorf....
Major restaurant chain opening another new location in Iowa
A major restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Iowa early next month. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, March 7, 2023, the popular food chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Iowa restaurant location in Cedar Rapids, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.
Daily Iowan
Cedar Falls developer proposing 31-acre senior living facility in Iowa City
Iowa City residents may have another option for senior and assisted living in western Iowa City. The Western Home Communities is proposing to rezone 31.2 acres of vacant land east of Camp Cardinal Road and north of Gathering Place Lane into a building with 32 beds and 20 townhome-style units. A shared alley and parking would also be included.
