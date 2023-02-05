Read full article on original website
WBKO
Allen becomes third Hilltopper to be named C-USA Player of the Week
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Hilltopper Basketball redshirt junior Dontaie Allen earned his first two collegiate starts this week for WKU and made the most of his opportunity averaging 23.5 points and seven rebounds, earning him Conference USA Player of the Week, the league announced Monday afternoon. Along with...
WBKO
WKU Tennis Team Wins at Belmont
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The WKU Tennis team continued its 2023 season on Sunday with a 5-2 win against Belmont. The Lady Toppers improve to 5-3 on the year, while the Bruins fall to 2-3. The Lady Toppers won the doubles point for the third consecutive match. The Bruins struck first, winning the court one match, 6-1, but the Lady Toppers responded winning on courts two and three. At No. 3, Sayda Hernandez and Mariana Zegada earned their first win as a duo, while only dropping one game, 6-1. Shortly after, Sofia Blanco and Rachel Hermanova secured the doubles point on court two, winning 6-4. The two improve to, a team-best, 5-1 in doubles on the year.
WBKO
Tomas Gonzaga signs NLI with Berea College
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green senior midfielder Tomas Gonzaga signed his national Letter of Intent to continue his academic and athletic career at Berea College. “I worked really hard and I think that showed this season,” Gonzaga said. “I’m really happy that things turned out the way they did.”
WBKO
Nine AC-S swimmers advance to State after records set at Region
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Allen County-Scottsville Swim Team will send nine swimmers to the Kentucky High School Athletic Association state championships in Lexington later this month. Lady Patriot swimmer Sarah Davis will represent AC-S in the 100-yard breaststroke. Her qualification marks the third consecutive year she will swim in...
WBKO
Allen County unveils plans for a new 120 acre park
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A new county park in southern Scottsville will create roughly 120 acres of recreation space for community members throughout Allen County. The park is being built alongside the existing Fred Hale Park, and officials say they hope to create an accessible and inclusive space for the entire community.
WBKO
Bowling Green City Commission awards transportation bid
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday evening the Bowling Green City Commission awarded Hope House Ministries $150,000 to provide the transportation service to the Kentucky Transpark and the South Industrial Park. Uber had also bid on the project, but the city commission said giving Hope House the contract would allow...
WBKO
Warren Central High School students create books, read to fourth-graders at Jennings Creek
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Several Warren Central High School students spent Tuesday morning reading books, of their creation, to fourth-graders at Jennings Creek Elementary. The project was part of a World History class assignment in which the students had to pick from various revolutions, including the American Revolution, the French Revolution, the Haitian Revolution and the Industrial Revolution.
WBKO
Franklin Drive-In closes after more than 50 years
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The last cars have driven out of the Franklin Drive-In. After 33 years in the Price family, the Franklin Drive-In has been sold and will no longer operate as a drive-in. The owners posted to Facebook saying in part, “This was a difficult decision for...
WBKO
Showers Developing Wednesday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Mostly Cloudy and Mild Conditions will continue this evening with scattered showers developing after midnight. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 50s. Rain coverage will spread through out the bluegrass Wednesday Morning, as a frontal boundary pushes through. Heavy rain at times will continue overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. The spring like weather will take a turn Friday behind the cold front. Drier weather will move in, however colder temperatures will arrive also. Lows into the weekend will fall into the lower 30s and upper 20s Saturday morning!
WBKO
Showers with strong winds expected thru Thursday morning
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Some of us will wake up to a few light rain showers for the morning commute. Isolated showers will remain possible at least through midday or so. Widespread showers with heavy downpours are likely later this afternoon, especially around 4pm. Use caution while driving, especially because we will see strong winds up to 50-60mph possible. That being said, ALL of our viewing area is under a wind advisory until Thursday at 12pm CST. We’ll see the best potential for these strong winds tonight and into Thursday, which is why we have issued a First Alert Weather Day for that time frame. A few power outages may result. Make sure to secure any loose items on the patio before then. A few showers will linger early Thursday, afterwards we’ll see cloudy skies with highs back in the upper 50s.
WBKO
Logan County and Butler County Fiscal Court receives money from KY Transportation Cabinet
The Shake Rag Historic District gets recognized for impact on African American history. The latest news and weather. Sports Connection 2-5-23: Nathan Isenberg and Dominic Davis. Updated: 21 hours ago. Sports Connection 2-5-23: Nathan Isenberg and Dominic Davis. Isaiah Martin and Devin Geer sig NLI to Bethel University. Updated: 22...
WBKO
Bowling Green man charged after shots fired at Buchanon Park
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has been arrested after the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the Kentucky State Police responded to a shots fired call at Buchanon Park Monday night. Dannie House, 44, was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and second-degree assault. Police responded to...
WBKO
Owensboro man charged after Barren County police chase
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - An Owensboro man was charged after a police chase on Cumberland Parkway in Glasgow. Robert Frakes, 38, was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance, speeding, reckless driving, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, disregarding a stop sign, improperly on left side of the road, no registration plates and failure to maintain required insurance.
WBKO
Allen County set to vote on wet/dry issue in forthcoming primary election
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Allen County voters will decide in May whether they will maintain their status as a dry county or make the change to begin allowing the sale of alcohol. Petitions that have circulated throughout the county have collected more than the required 1,549 signatures, bringing the...
WBKO
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Nicole Rock
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Nicole Rock is the Executive Director for Golden Gate Bridges in Glasgow. The company provides support for intellectually and developmentally disabled individuals with direct support services. On Oct. 24, 2019, Sue Jester, the founder of Golden Gate Bridges LLC passed away after a short fight with...
WBKO
Strong, gusty winds Thursday!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Despite lots of clouds, temperatures remained unseasonably warm Wednesday. A storm system approaches late tonight with showers likely along with a chance for thunder. However, the WIND will be the biggest issue with this system!. A potent frontal system arrives Thursday. Out ahead of it,...
WBKO
KY mental health agencies collaborate to create one large community health center
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The National Alliance of Mental Illness found that 746,000 adults in Kentucky have a mental health condition. That’s more than 10 times the population of Bowling Green. However, four area mental health agencies are teaming up to lend a hand. LifeSkills Inc. in Bowling...
WBKO
Glasgow veteran hopes to see legislature pass medical cannabis bill this session
GLASGOW/FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky’s legislative session resumes Tuesday and many are watching to see if lawmakers vote on the medical cannabis bill. “Veterans are wanting this. And it’s not only us,” said veteran Brennan Morgan. Morgan is a Glasgow resident who served in the Marines for...
WBKO
Warm stays around, but nice weather does not!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday was MARVELOUS! Temps warmed into the 60s with a lot of sunshine. Readings remain well above normal for the next few days, but rain is about to return. Most of Tuesday looks dry, although there will be more clouds around with a system on...
WBKO
Warm next few days!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Our weekend ended with stiff SW breezes but a lot of sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures! The mild weather carries on for awhile, but eventually, showers will return. We almost made 60 Sunday afternoon, and we’ll be in similar territory by Monday afternoon! The week...
