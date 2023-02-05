Read full article on original website
Tornado Watch issued for Union by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 17:57:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Union TORNADO WATCH 31 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL ARKANSAS UNION IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 PARISHES IN NORTH CENTRAL LOUISIANA CALDWELL GRANT JACKSON LA SALLE LINCOLN OUACHITA UNION WINN IN NORTHWEST LOUISIANA BIENVILLE CLAIBORNE NATCHITOCHES RED RIVER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARCADIA, BERNICE, CLARKS, COLFAX, COLUMBIA, COUSHATTA, DRY PRONG, EL DORADO, FARMERVILLE, GIBSLAND, GRAYSON, HAYNESVILLE, HOMER, JENA, JONESBORO, MARTIN, MIDWAY, MONROE, MONTGOMERY, NATCHITOCHES, OLLA, RINGGOLD, RUSTON, AND WINNFIELD.
Special Weather Statement issued for Caldwell, Grant, La Salle by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 14:45:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 18:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CST for north central Louisiana. Target Area: Caldwell; Grant; La Salle A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Grant, southeastern Caldwell and La Salle Parishes through 615 PM CST At 523 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southwest of Midway, or 20 miles north of Pineville, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Columbia, Jena, Olla, Clarks, Grayson, Midway, Urania, Tullos, Nebo, Spaulding, Rogers, Catahoula Lake, Standard, Kelly, Zenoria and Burlington. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Flood Advisory issued for Grant by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 16:52:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Grant FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of north central Louisiana, including the following parishes, Grant and La Salle. * WHEN...Until 815 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 503 PM CST, emergency management reported heavy rain in the advisory area due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Jena, Olla, Midway, Urania, Pollock, Dry Prong, Tullos, Georgetown, Rogers, Nebo, Fishville, Zenoria, Catahoula Lake, Bentley and Standard. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
