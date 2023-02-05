57-Year-Old Man Who Died In Newark Blaze May Have Been Smoking: Sources

A 57-year-old man may have been smoking before a fire that killed him in a Newark apartment building Saturday night, Feb. 4, according to authorities and sources with direct knowledge of the incident.

Charlie Casiano was found inside of the building on the 800 block of Franklin Avenue, sometime after 7:40 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Interim Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.

Casiano was taken to Clara Maass Medical Center, Belleville, where he was pronounced dead at 8:01 p.m.

Sources with direct knowledge of the incident say the victim may have been smoking near a couch, however, a conclusive cause of the blaze has yet to be identified.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.