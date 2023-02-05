ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

57-Year-Old Man Who Died In Newark Blaze May Have Been Smoking: Sources

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XCVb0_0kcsx3KQ00

A 57-year-old man may have been smoking before a fire that killed him in a Newark apartment building Saturday night, Feb. 4, according to authorities and sources with direct knowledge of the incident.

Charlie Casiano was found inside of the building on the 800 block of Franklin Avenue, sometime after 7:40 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Interim Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.

Casiano was taken to Clara Maass Medical Center, Belleville, where he was pronounced dead at 8:01 p.m.

Sources with direct knowledge of the incident say the victim may have been smoking near a couch, however, a conclusive cause of the blaze has yet to be identified.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

hudsontv.com

Shocking Discovery: Missing Jersey City Woman Found Dead in Kearny Cemetery, Homicide Investigation Underway

Jersey City, NJ – The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit is investigating the suspicious death of a 33-year-old Jersey City woman, Luz Hernandez, who was found deceased in Kearny, New Jersey. The death, which is considered suspicious, was discovered on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, after the Jersey City Police Department conducted a welfare check in response to a missing person’s report.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Stabbed GF Dead In West New York, Officials Say

A 40-year-old West New York man has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of his 24-year-old girlfriend, according to officials in Hudson County.Daniela Garcia-Murillo was found with stab wounds in her abdomen at 4914 Murphy Place around 5:55 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, Prosecutor Esther Suarez …
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
Daily Voice

PSE&G Worker Killed, Suspect Dead In Somerset County: Prosecutor

An employee at PSE&G was fatally shot before the suspect — a former worker — apparently died by suicide in Somerset County, authorities said. Gary T. Curtis, 58, of Washington, is believed to have shot Russell D. Heller, 51, of Milford, around 7 a.m. at the company's headquarters on Weston Canal Road, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

PSEG Worker Killed, Suspect Dead

An employee at PSEG was fatally shot before the suspect — a former worker — apparently committed suicide in Franklin Township, authorities said. The victim was identified as Russell D. Heller, 51, of Milford, according to the Somerset County prosecutor. On Wednesday, Feb. 8, at approximately 7 a.m.,...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

NJ Cop Charged with Shooting Fleeing Man in Back

A Paterson Police Officer has been charged with shooting a fleeing man in the back this past June. New Jersey Attorney General, Matthew J. Platkin released a statement saying,. We have promised to never be complacent and we have made a commitment to stand up against unnecessary and excessive uses of force by those with a duty to protect the public, enforce the law and promote justice. There is no more significant action than the use of deadly force. Not only can it result in the unnecessary loss of life or permanent injuries and disabilities, but instances of uncalled-for, disproportional and destructive use of deadly force sow distrust in, and erodes respect for, law enforcement among the community...
PATERSON, NJ
PIX11

Two teens, man injured in shooting near Brooklyn high school: NYPD

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two teens and a security guard were shot near a Brooklyn high school on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. Authorities responded to the incident at Williamsburg Charter High School at 198 Varet St. in Williamsburg at around 2 p.m., according to the NYPD. A 15-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy were each […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Corrections Officer Guilty In Medical Office Killing In Mount Laurel

A Burlington Township man has been found guilty of fatally shooting an employee and wounding a patient at a Mount Laurel medical office, authorities said. After deliberating for approximately five hours over three days, a Superior Court jury returned a guilty verdict Tuesday, Feb. 7 against Bruce Gomola Jr., 54, on charges of aggravated manslaughter and aggravated assault.
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
