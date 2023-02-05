Ukrainian heavyweight Andrii Novitskyi makes his pro-debut on a card hosted by boxing promoter MarvNation. When it comes to the heavyweight division, everyone loves to watch them fight as fans know that heavy leather will be thrown, and more than likely, the result will be a knockout. While the division hosts heavyweights from all parts of the world, the unified champion Oleksandr Usyk is from Ukraine, and the WBC champ Tyson Fury is from Manchester, England, which adds to the title of “world champion”. Speaking of Ukraine, a 27-year-old decorated amateur heavyweight is making his Pro debut on Saturday, whose name is Andrii ‘The Rampage’ Novitskyi.

4 HOURS AGO