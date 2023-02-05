ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former WCW Star Charlie Norris Dead At Age 57

The pro wrestling world has lost another veteran. On Monday, news broke that former WCW star Charlie Norris has passed away at the age of 57. The Cauliflower Alley Club released the following statement confirming the news:. We are once again hit was sad news with the passing of Charlie...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Suits Up in Schiaparelli & 5-Inch Heels for NBA All-Time Scoring Record Celebration at Lakers Game

Savannah James witnessed her husband LeBron James making history last night at the Crypto.com Arena during the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder game. Savannah was sitting courtside with her family when LeBron broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career-scoring record. For the game, Savannah donned a striking Schiaparelli suit. The outfit was comprised of a white striped blazer with golden buttons that were worn overtop a vest of the same makings. On bottom, the entrepreneur wore matching striped white trousers with a tailored appearance. View this post on Instagram A post shared by iCON Billingsley. (@icontips) As for her accessories, Savannah toted a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
‘Jeopardy!’ Host Ken Jennings Makes Major Announcement About New Project

Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings is kept busy throughout much of the year. He’s often charged with running the beloved American game show as its lead host in addition to managing related functions during the offseason. However, despite an all-encompassing schedule, Jennings made a major announcement on Tuesday about a more personal, new project. Taking to Twitter, the all-time reigning Jeopardy! champ shared with fans that his Junior Genius series of kids’ books will soon become available as an audiobook. Read on for further information.
Pro Surfer Bethany Hamilton Faces Backlash After Refusing To Compete With Transgender Athletes

Star athlete Bethany Hamilton took a firm stance against the new transgender policy, revealing she will not be competing in future World Surf League events if it is upheld.RadarOnline.com has learned the famed surfer, who lost her arm in a 2003 shark attack 20 years ago and bravely returned to the professional sport, shared two videos explaining her point of view and stating that she knew there would be backlash in response.Hamilton spoke out after the WSL said transgender female athletes need to maintain a testosterone level of 5 nmol/L for at least a year to compete in the women's...
GoFundMe Launched For “Superstar” Billy Graham

Billy Graham has been in ill health for many years due to suffering from liver problems and has reportedly been close to death several times. In fact, less than a year ago, the 79-year-old was hospitalized at the Mayo Clinic due to an irregular heartbeat and fluid in his lungs, and seven months ago had a toe amputated.
Match Stopped After Sonya Deville Suffers Bad Cut During WWE Live Event

Sonya Deville is one of the most dependable performers in the WWE women’s division. The 29-year-old is a major heel on WWE SmackDown, where she is featured regularly as part of her storyline feud with Charlotte Flair and other babyfaces. Speaking of Charlotte Flair, The Queen put her SmackDown...
Mandy Rose Always Expected Her Premium Content To Leak

Mandy Rose enjoyed a great run in WWE NXT as the NXT Women’s Champion. Rose’s reign lasted 413 days before she dropped the title to Roxanne Perez at New Year’s Evil. Following the loss, Rose was abruptly released from the company due to running an adult Fan Time subscription.
“100% winner takes all, ZERO to the loser” Jake Paul agrees to face Logan Paul’s business partner KSI in boxing ring with new demands

Both KSI and Jake Paul have been talking about fighting in a boxing bout for a long time, but it appears this time it’s actually going to happen. There has been a growing trend among celebrities and those with a lot of influence on social media to participate in combat sports. From YouTube, examples of two well-known boxing figures are KSI and Jake Paul, who helped establish the trend.
Patrick Mahomes got trolled epically with Rihanna fake-out

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes thought he received praise from music star Rihanna, only to find out that it was a fake-out. The Kansas City Chiefs are in Arizona preparing for Super Bowl 57, where they take on the Philadelphia Eagles. Super Bowl Sunday is one of the biggest days not just in sports, but also in entertainment. As has been tradition, there will be halftime performance. For Super Bowl 57, it is none other than singer Rihanna.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Heavyweight Andrii Novitskyi makes pro debut on Saturday

Ukrainian heavyweight Andrii Novitskyi makes his pro-debut on a card hosted by boxing promoter MarvNation. When it comes to the heavyweight division, everyone loves to watch them fight as fans know that heavy leather will be thrown, and more than likely, the result will be a knockout. While the division hosts heavyweights from all parts of the world, the unified champion Oleksandr Usyk is from Ukraine, and the WBC champ Tyson Fury is from Manchester, England, which adds to the title of “world champion”. Speaking of Ukraine, a 27-year-old decorated amateur heavyweight is making his Pro debut on Saturday, whose name is Andrii ‘The Rampage’ Novitskyi.
