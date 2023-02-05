Read full article on original website
First Alert Forecast: Gusty winds taking over the state
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Shower activity will diminish tonight as moderate to locally breezy trade winds hold. Trade winds will ramp up on Wednesday, becoming strong and gusty state-wide through Friday. A Wind Advisory has been issued starting at noon on Wednesday for most areas. Wind speeds will slowly ease this weekend, but remain locally strong through early next week. Models do hint at the possibility of some enhanced low- level moisture during the second half of the week, which could lead to somewhat greater shower coverage/intensity, especially over the eastern end of the state.
First Alert Forecast: Gusty winds expected to pick up on Wednesday
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trade winds will become strong and gusty Wednesday, then continue into the weekend. Clouds and showers will focus over windward areas, with occasional brief showers over leeward locations. Upstream moisture will move over Maui and the Big Islandand persisting through the day Tuesday, fueling primarily windward showers. An increase in windward showers will also likely occur over Kauai and Oahu as well. The island atmosphere will remain somewhat stable, so heavy rainfall is not expected.
First Alert Forecast: Gusty trade winds in the week ahead
Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will bring passing clouds and showers for windward areas, especially for the island of Hawaii, which will be rather damp all week. Showers are expected to increase Monday night and Tuesday, with showers decreasing for the smaller islands again midweek. First Alert: A new...
Wind advisory in effect for lower elevations of Hawaii
The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory that will continue on for most of the work week.
Wind advisory issued for strong gusty trades
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - National Weather Service forecasters are warning Hawaii residents to prepare for strong winds this week. Nearly all of the state is under a wind advisory as already-breezy trade winds increased for the week. The wind advisory is issued from 12 p.m. Wednesday through 6 p.m. on Friday.
Update: Winter weather advisory cancelled for Mauna Loa, Mauna Kea summits
Original post: Moisture moving in from the east and southeast will extend to the summits of Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea on Big Island overnight, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures on the mountains’ summits will be below freezing. While snow up to two inches is possible, freezing rain...
Today: More rain and slight chance of Thunderstorms
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Happy Aloha Saturday! We’ve still got some unstable and wet trade wind weather this weekend. Today will be another day of locally heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms possible. For the western part of the state, it will be during the midday where most of the effects of the rain will take place. As we get later into Saturday evening and overnight, the conditions will start to improve as the wet weather will move to the east as it will pass over Hawaii Island on Sunday. Regular Trade Wind weather? Sunshine with your regular windward and mauka showers drifting leeward at times will settle into the Hawaiian Islands starting Monday and last all week long.
Multiple storms for Alaska this week
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Cold air and wind are combined in some dangerously low wind chills for the northern coasts. A warning for wind chills down to 70 below is in place for the eastern Beaufort Sea coast and a wind chill advisory covers the Western Arctic coast, where wind chills will get down to 55 below zero.
