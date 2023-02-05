ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City police identify 19-year-old as victim of late Wednesday night shooting

By Matti Gellman
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00QorX_0kcsvwhs00

Kansas City police have identified the 19-year-old victim of a late Wednesday night shooting near Gregory Boulevard and Askew Avenue.

Markhi A. Williams died shortly after showing up at a Kansas City hospital in a private car, while suffering from a gun-shot wound.

Officers responded to the hospital just after 11 p.m., where they were told the victim had been shot and a driver had rushed him to the hospital, said Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

An investigation discovered that Williams had been shot near Gregory Boulevard and Askew Avenue.

Police searched the area and discovered a crime scene in a neighborhood in the 7100 block of Askew, Drake said.

Homicide detectives and crime-scene investigators responded and collected evidence and searched for witnesses.

The 19-year-old’s death is Kansas City’s 13th homicide recorded this year, according to data kept by The Star.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

Kansas City police investigating after missing infant is found

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement stated it is investigating the circumstances of a missing 1-month-old boy. The Kansas City Police Department stated the infant was found Monday afternoon, but police said detectives were still looking for answers as to why the child had been reported missing. Anyone with...
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

KC Man Arrested on Various Driving Offenses

A Kansas City man ran afoul of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Tuesday afternoon for a variety of driving related offenses. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 35-year-old Kansas City resident Spencer D. Rehm at 4:21 P.M. Tuesday in Holt County on charges of operating a motor vehicle on a highway without a valid drivers license as a third offense, failure to register a motor vehicle or trailer with the Department of Revenue, and a second offense of owning or operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Double shooting in KCMO leaves one in critical condition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department responded to a double shooting Sunday afternoon near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Kensington Avenue. KCPD said a call came in regarding a shooting at 1:04 p.m. When officers arrived, they found two victims, a male and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KC Crime Stoppers: William Storey

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - William Storey is wanted on a Clay County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear in court concerning a sex offender registration violation. According to KC Crime Stoppers, Storey’s last known address was in the area of the Broadway Extension and Harlem Road. He is...
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

One critically injured in shooting Sunday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is in critical condition after a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon. Officers responded to Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard and Kensington Ave around 1:04 p.m. and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. In addition, they found a second victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
31K+
Followers
948
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy