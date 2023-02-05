Toledo men start fast, don't let up in 84-59 win over Central Michigan

The last time anyone heard from Tod Kowalczyk, the Toledo coach was airing out his team at Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio.

Kowalczyk was furious with the carelessness in the final minutes of UT’s win over Miami on Tuesday.

On Saturday night, he could rest easy, as the Rockets were the ones forcing turnovers en route to a wire-to-wire 84-59 demolition of Central Michigan.

“It was a great start, with great energy and great intensity,” Kowalczyk said. “Our ball pressure made them uncomfortable. We did what we were supposed to do.”

At Miami, Toledo had five turnovers in the final 2 minutes, 35 seconds, including three in the final minute, turning a game in which it had a 97 percent win probability into a nailbiter. It led to Kowalczyk’s post-game tirade and a few difficult days of practice.

Whatever he did worked, as UT scored a season-high 31 points off of 22 Central turnovers, with all five starters recording a steal. JT Shumate had three, Setric Millner, Jr., and Ra’Heim Moss each had two, and Dennis and Dante Maddox, Jr., had one apiece.

“I think we definitely took a step forward,” Dennis said. “We came out with an emphasis to guard, and I think we did. We were pretty consistent all night with that. Forcing 22 turnovers is crazy. We wanted to get into the ball and crowd them.”

Central guards Brian Taylor, Reggie Bass, and Max Majerle, the son of CMU legend Dan Majerle, combined to go 4 of 12 from 3-point range. As a team, the Chippewas were 4 of 15 against a Toledo team that ranks 310th nationally in 3-point field goal percentage defense (36.5 percent).

“This team is super special when we hone in on defense,” Millner said. “I don’t think any team can beat us.”

The Rockets (17-6, 8-2) led by 10 midway through the first half, 49-21 at halftime, and by as many as 33 in the second half. And who else but Dennis to lead the destruction.

The junior point guard had 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting, with five rebounds, eight assists, and only two turnovers, which came in the opening minutes. He left the game with 7:40 left along with Shumate, who had 12 points.

Millner had 18 points, going 9 of 10 from the free throw line, and didn’t play the final 5:40. EJ Farmer and Andre Lorentsson each finished with nine points off the bench.

Toledo made 17 of 20 free throws and only turned it over eight times.

“This team has been very consistent and very mature,” Kowalczyk said. “We have great leadership and great focus.”

Central (8-15, 3-7) shot 52.6 percent on the strength of 11-of-15 shooting in the second half. Taylor scored a game-high 20 points.

Toledo had more points off turnovers (15) than the Chippewas had total points until the 6:08 mark of the first half.

“We’ve heard people saying all year that we can’t guard,” Dennis said. “So we’ve made it a point of emphasis to come out and do that and keep it consistent from here on out.”

The first 20 minutes were complete dominance by the Rockets, who led 49-21 at halftime. They had 19 points off 11 Central turnovers and outrebounded the Chippewas 20-11.

UT was 10 for 10 from the free throw line, while Central was 0 for 8 from the 3-point line and had one fewer field goal (nine) than Toledo had free throws.

The Rockets shot better than 50 percent in the half and made 5 of 12 3s. Eighteen of their 49 points came on fastbreaks.

“We were able to get on a run,” Dennis said, “and our defense powered our offense.”

It was only 27 days ago that Toledo fell to 1-2 in the Mid-American Conference standings, all but counted out from winning a third consecutive championship. Since then, the Rockets have won seven straight games, four by double digits and three on the road.

Another road challenge is coming Tuesday, with UT traveling to first-place Akron. If the Rockets beat the Zips, there will be a three-way tie between Toledo, Akron, and Kent State with three weeks left in the regular season.

“We played hard all year to put ourselves in this position,” Millner said. “I think we’re ready for it.”

Said Kowalczyk: “There’s no panic in this team. There’s no panic.”