Searchers find Hunter Hadley

PORT O’CONNOR – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the body of Hunter Hadley was found Saturday afternoon around 5 p.m.

Hadley was located close to where the accident occurred, according to a Sheriff’s Office press release.

Game Wardens Jessica Pelzel and Elizabeth Guevara, along with Calhoun County Sheriff Bobbie Vickery, arrived on the scene on the Intracoastal Waterway (ICW) for confirmation,” stated the release.

Hadley has been missing since the night of Jan. 27 after his boat collided with a barge in the Intracoastal Waterway.

“Hadley had been lost overboard in the collision, and after days of searching by law enforcement agencies and volunteers, had not been located,” according to the release.

“The area had been searched since the beginning, utilizing the best equipment available with no progress, and the water temperature and heavy barge traffic may have contributed to the hindering of the location,” stated Vickery in the release. “This proves that sometimes the best equipment and technology cannot take the place of a community, law enforcement professionals, and volunteers when they come together to help one another with perseverance.”

McCoy Wagner, who was a passenger in the boat, was rescued and is in serious condition in a San Antonio hospital.

Residents are encouraged to keep the family in their prayers and “to wrap all those who grieve tightly in his arms of love,” stated the release.

THE ACCIDENT

In a previous interview, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Johnny Krause said the sheriff’s office, Texas Parks & Wildlife, and the U.S. Coast Guard had resumed the search on Jan. 30 in the morning along with volunteer searchers. The search had been suspended Saturday night due to low visibility.

The sheriff’s office received the call around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 27 about a boat hitting a barge, said Krause.

Hadley, 20, was last heard from around 10 p.m. “That’s when I stopped getting his location,” said his mother, Kristen Weathersby-Reed, on Jan. 28.

The boat, Krause said, was destroyed and was towed by Parks & Wildlife. At that time, agencies were bringing in equipment to scan the area, said Krause.

Krause said the barge was lit up as required, and they had not received any calls about that issue.

A vigil was held for family and friends on Jan. 28, and a fundraiser to aid the family is set for March 4.

FUNDRAISER

A benefit for the family is set for March 4 at 5D Steakhouse in Port O’Connor.

Betsy Cunningham, one of the organizers, confirmed the date.

Donations for the auctions and raffles are being taken, but Cunningham said they were close to 100 percent of what they need.

The event starts at 11 a.m. at 2683 W. Adams Ave.

There will be a BBQ Benefit that includes meal plates of chicken, sausage, German-style potatoes, green beans, barbecue sauce, bread, and fixings. Each plate is $15, and delivery, to-go, and dine-in are offered.

A bake sale will start at 11 a.m. People bringing goods are asked to contact Mary Wygrys.

There will be a live auction, a silent auction, and a bucket raffle, as well as live entertainment during the event.