Going into this season expectations were at two ends of the spectrum. On the field goal and kickoff side, there were no worries. Veteran BT Potter and his cannon leg were returning for year 5, so another year of booming kickoffs and automatic field goals was expected. For the most part, BT delivered on this, save for the Orange Bowl meltdown which I’ll get to in a moment. Punting was less certain - for what felt like the first time since the Danny Ford era, Will Spiers was not Clemson’s punter. It’s not that we thought Aidan wasn’t good, but he was still unproven.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 10 HOURS AGO