Woman from Union Star injured after car, deer crash
ANDREW COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 6:30a.m. Tuesday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Acura MDX driven by Towanda J. Isaacs, 51, Union Star, was southbound on U.S. 169 two miles north of Route V. The vehicle struck a deer....
Two jailed after drug bust at Kansas home
BROWN COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug allegations after an arrest. Just after 8p.m. Sunday, the Brown County Sheriffs Office Drug Task Force conducted a search warrant at 714 Iowa Street in Hiawatha, according to Sheriff John Merchant. Officers arrested 51-year-old Ronald Clauson of Hiawatha on...
Three more indicted for allegedly distributing fentanyl in northwest Missouri
More defendants have been indicted in a 10-person conspiracy to distribute. fentanyl in northwest Missouri, including a St. Joseph resident. Western District of Missouri U.S. Attorney’s office reports 22-year-old Kaden. Bernard of St. Joseph has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Kansas City. Also indicted were 31-year-old...
