Nets guard has historic performance in tight victory

By Michael Dixon
The Comeback
 3 days ago
The Brooklyn Nets were already shorthanded in the backcourt heading into Saturday’s game against the Washington Wizards. A day after his trade request became public, Kyrie Irving was out with a calf injury. Ben Simmons missed his fourth straight game with a knee injury. Making matters worse, Seth Curry left the game early with adductor tightness. On top of that, Kevin Durant remained sidelined . The Nets needed some help. They got it from Cam Thomas.

Thomas played 29 minutes coming off of Brooklyn’s bench. He made the most of his time. The second-year guard finished the game with 44 points, six rebounds and five assists, helping the Nets to a 125-123 victory.

Those numbers are historically good.

“Nets guard Cam Thomas finished with 44 points, tied for the 2nd-most in a game off the bench in Nets NBA history,” Marc J. Spears of ESPN said . “Cliff Robinson had 45 points in a game off the bench in 1980.”

“Nets say Cam Thomas joins Stephon Marbury as the only players in franchise history to score 40+ points in fewer than 30 minutes in a game. Thomas: 44 points in 29 minutes tonight vs. Washington. Marbury: 41 points in 29 minutes on 11/11/00 vs. Seattle,” Spears added .

Thomas’ incredible performance got the attention of the NBA world on Saturday.

While getting playing time has been an issue for Thomas, he’s shown strong potential in limited opportunities. He scored 19 points in Brooklyn’s previous game and 21 in the game before that. In a December game against the Indiana Pacers, Thomas had 33 points. If Irving does get moved, the more consistent playing time that Thomas would get will be one of the most intriguing things to follow.

